(CBS DETROIT) - A nonprofit in Metro Detroit that works to end animal cruelty is seeking donations after 133 dogs were saved from a dogfighting ring in Detroit.According to Bark Nation, based in Ferndale, the organization sent out 66 responders to assist local, state and federal law enforcement officers in rescuing these dogs from multiple properties in the Detroit area.Officials executed several search warrants for these properties in what they believe is the largest operation to combat dogfighting in the state's history. "Bark Nation was honored to have the privilege of deploying our National Animal Response Unit to assist local and...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO