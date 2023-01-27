ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte, MI

Deputy resigns after woman, 2 sons found frozen to death in field

A sheriff's deputy sent to search for a Detroit-area mother and her two young sons whose bodies later were found frozen in a field has resigned.The Oakland County sheriff's office said the deputy stepped down Jan. 22, The Detroit News reported Monday. The deputy's name was not released.The bodies of Monica Cannady, 35, Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found Jan. 15 in Pontiac after Cannady's 10-year-old daughter went to a home near the field and told someone that her "family was dead in a field," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said earlier this month.They were not dressed properly for...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
133 dogs rescued from suspected dogfighting operation in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A nonprofit in Metro Detroit that works to end animal cruelty is seeking donations after 133 dogs were saved from a dogfighting ring in Detroit.According to Bark Nation, based in Ferndale, the organization sent out 66 responders to assist local, state and federal law enforcement officers in rescuing these dogs from multiple properties in the Detroit area.Officials executed several search warrants for these properties in what they believe is the largest operation to combat dogfighting in the state's history. "Bark Nation was honored to have the privilege of deploying our National Animal Response Unit to assist local and...
DETROIT, MI
