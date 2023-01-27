Read full article on original website
Michigan teen Adriana Davidson found dead 4 days after mysterious disappearance
Michigan authorities have located deceased 15-year-old Adriana Davidson, who was last seen near Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor on the morning of Jan. 27.
Michigan man who shot woman in neck now accused of assaulting child's mother while out on bond: police
A Michigan man accused of shooting an 18-year-old woman in December allegedly assaulted the mother of his child while out on bond on Jan. 28.
Missing Michigan teen Adriana Davidson last seen 4 days ago after phone found at school
Adriana Davidson, a missing teenager, was last seen near Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Friday, Jan. 27. Her phone was found near the school's tennis courts.
Deputy resigns after woman, 2 sons found frozen to death in field
A sheriff's deputy sent to search for a Detroit-area mother and her two young sons whose bodies later were found frozen in a field has resigned.The Oakland County sheriff's office said the deputy stepped down Jan. 22, The Detroit News reported Monday. The deputy's name was not released.The bodies of Monica Cannady, 35, Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found Jan. 15 in Pontiac after Cannady's 10-year-old daughter went to a home near the field and told someone that her "family was dead in a field," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said earlier this month.They were not dressed properly for...
133 dogs rescued from suspected dogfighting operation in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - A nonprofit in Metro Detroit that works to end animal cruelty is seeking donations after 133 dogs were saved from a dogfighting ring in Detroit.According to Bark Nation, based in Ferndale, the organization sent out 66 responders to assist local, state and federal law enforcement officers in rescuing these dogs from multiple properties in the Detroit area.Officials executed several search warrants for these properties in what they believe is the largest operation to combat dogfighting in the state's history. "Bark Nation was honored to have the privilege of deploying our National Animal Response Unit to assist local and...
Michigan State Police shut down Lodge Freeway in Detroit to investigate shooting that caused man to crash into median wall
Michigan State Police have closed a portion of the Lodge Freeway in Detroit as they investigate a shooting that caused a crash, causing delays for drivers during the afternoon commute.
15-year-old missing in Ann Arbor, family & police outline suspicious details
John Davidson said he last heard from his daughter, "Addy," when she left to take the bus to school on Friday. Her brother told 7 Action News, "I know that wherever she’s at, she’s not there willing."
Michigan man dead after pointing laser, opening fire on police helicopter
Michigan state troopers shot and killed a man on Tuesday evening after he pointed a green laser then opened fire on a police helicopter, according to officials.
I’m Tired Of People Thinking I’m Racist Because I Grew Up In Howell, Michigan [OPINION]
I was scrolling through TikTok when I saw a guy talking about Michigan cities you don't want to visit and it struck a chord with me. The guy's video highlighted three Michigan cities and why you don't want to visit them. I'll get to those three cities in just a second, but I want to share why this upset me.
Detroit police need help solving murder of 25-year-old woman on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Detroit police need help solving a murder that left extremely few clues behind on the city’s west side. Aja Booth, 25, had just stopped by her brother’s house on Appoline Street when a random shot came through the kitchen window and killed her. “We heard...
'A cute little boy': Neighbor shocked that 5-year-old died after wandering to playground
CLINTON TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - The center of the investigation is a dark playground set back off the road in the Clinton Cooperative Apartment complex early Monday morning. The flashing lights of the Clinton Township police were seen at 6 a.m. According to police the child had wandered away...
Pile-up involving 3 semi trucks shuts down I-94 west of Ann Arbor
Four people have been hospitalized after a semi truck jackknifed and caused a multi-vehicle crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County Monday morning.
Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl riding black and red bicycle in Detroit
According to police, Dearee Harris left on her black and red bicycle, without permission, and has not been in touch with her family since that time.
Michigan State cornerback hit with 1 year of probation after brawl against Michigan players
Michigan State cornerback Khary Crump received 12 months of probation after striking a Michigan player with a helmet during a fight after a game in October.
Michigan family dies in field after walking for days
Authorities say a Michigan woman and two of her children, ages 3 and 9, were found dead in a field in Pontiac after wandering the streets for days. WDIV’s Rod Meloni reports.Jan. 18, 2023.
