Abby Lee Miller auctioning off items from 'Dance Moms' studio

By Meghan Schiller
 4 days ago

Abby Lee Miller auctioning off items from famed 'Dance Moms' studio in Penn Hills 02:34

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — She starred for eight seasons in the hit Lifetime show "Dance Moms," bringing young dancers to fame and tears.

But Abby Lee Miller says she wants to auction off everything inside her famed Penn Hills studio after recently selling the building.

"I think 'Dance Moms,' the intro of the show showing the sights of Pittsburgh week after week in all those different countries, definitely showed a nice, beautiful part of Pittsburgh to the world," said Miller.

KDKA's Meghan Schiller took a tour of the studio and the memorabilia up for auction, including the bench gifted to Miller from Dance Mom Jill, sequined costumes, and the chalkboard where Maddie Ziegler topped the pyramid.

"We have some jewelry over there on that table that Abby actually wore in the show," said Aaron Haney.

Haney owns The Cleanout Krew. He's a recent fan of the show, opting to binge-watch the episodes so he understands what the fans will want to own.

"You can see we have a lot of items already processed and numbered and a lot of these items are already up," said Haney.

Miller is supervising the auction from somewhere warmer than Pittsburgh, she said. She talked to KDKA-TV via Zoom about the memories left behind.

"What am I really going to do with all that stuff?" she said. "I want to keep everything in my home next to me under my pillow."

Miller said she hopes auctioning it all off will raise money for Dancers Against Cancer. A cause, Miller said, helped her out as she fought her own cancer diagnosis.

"It was so touching and so kind and it's my time to give back. So hopefully some of the big-ticket items will bring in some money and we can give that to Dancers Against Cancer," she said.

Every prop, dance shoe, necklace, or purse has been numbered and uploaded to the auction site.

"People love it," said Miller. "They love memorabilia, they want pictures, they want signed autographs, they want the mats the kids on the show tumbled on."

Even though the show is over, Miller believes it left a mark on Pittsburgh.

"It taught the whole world what competitive dance was really all about and look at those kids from Pittsburgh, look what they've done," she said.

Haney tells KDKA the auction will last until Feb. 8. Click here to view the items.

CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

