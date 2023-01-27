Bill introduced to reduce how many tax benefits data centers can take at once in Idaho. It might affect Meta and Kuna

BOISE — Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, is looking to reduce how many tax benefits data centers can take.

Currently, the only data center in Idaho is planned to be located in Kuna. The giant facility will house information technology (IT) for Meta, the parent company for Facebook, Instagram, and other media properties. Crews broke ground on the building in September 2022.

The state passed a sales tax exemption for new equipment purchased by qualifying data centers, but the proposed Kuna facility will also be located in an urban taxing district established by the city. The House Local Government Committee voted Thursday to introduce Gannon’s legislation, which would require data centers to either benefit from the sales tax exemption or pay its property taxes to the urban renewal district, but not both. Tax revenue from projects in the area would go toward infrastructure improvements there, BoiseDev reported.

If the center paid property taxes to the local tax base rather than the urban renewal district, Gannon said, it would benefit Kuna and Kuna School District taxpayers, because the levy rates would go down. There would also be some benefit to Ada County property tax payers, albeit smaller, he said.

“All in all this is a bill that promotes tax fairness,” Gannon said.

The bill is co-sponsored by Local Government Chair Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, and House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star.

The legislation also would require communication of the data center’s intention to use the sales tax exemption or not by the fourth Monday in July, so the levy rate and property tax allocation can be set.

“Very key and very important, is this bill is drafted so that the value of the data center goes to the tax base,” Gannon said.