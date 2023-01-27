4 Smith County men accused of seeking sex with minor arrested in undercover operation

Read full article on original website
Sheriff provides update after deputy fatally shot domestic violence suspect
More details have been released about the scene where a man was shot and killed by two Smith County deputies this weekend. Brandon Duvall, 32, of Mineola, died after he was shot by deputies who were responding to a domestic violence call, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said during a press conference Monday morning.
Smith County employees awarded for services
If you have anything you want to know about the history of Smith County — or Smith County in general — ask Sharon Scott. Scott, who was honored Tuesday for 35 years of service with the Smith County Auditor’s Office, is currently serving as the chief internal auditor.
Tyler police: Intersections lose power
Two intersections in Tyler are without power. Tyler Police Department said the intersections at South Broadway Avenue and Cumberland Road and also Paluxy Drive and Cumberland Road do not have power as of Tuesday afternoon. Generators are being deployed. Treat dark intersections as four-way stops. Oncor estimates power being restored...
Smith County officials: Use caution on roads
Bridges and overpasses in the north and west parts of Smith County could be icy Tuesday morning, officials said. ”Use extreme caution when traveling,” the county stated in a Facebook post. The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office also warned drivers to use caution driving on any elevated surfaces.
Crash closes all lanes of Toll 49
All lanes remain closed between FM 16 and Highway 69 North, according to Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue. Hogue said due to ice on a bridge, an 18-wheeler slid sideways, blocking all lanes. A one-ton truck then wrecked into the 18-wheeler. Hogue said there are no injuries. Drivers are...
The Salvation Army readies for those seeking refuge from bitter cold
With the bitter cold hitting East Texas this week, the Salvation Army offers shelter for those who need it, or even just need some place warm for a little while. “This is something that we do all the time,” said Trevesia Chevis, social services manager for Salvation Army in Tyler. “Our objective is to feed, house and clothe those who need it.”
LIST: East Texas schools announce delays, closures
Multiple East Texas school districts are canceling, delaying or dismissing classes this week due to wintry weather. Below is a list of the schools in the Tyler-Smith County area that have made public announcements about the status of the school day. This list will be updated as more schools make announcements.
Forecast: Smith County to see 'significant ice accumulation' as area remains under winter storm warning
Rain and freezing rain will become more widespread across East Texas throughout the day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, according to local meteorologists. Smith County remains under a winter storm warning until 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service of Shreveport. Smith and other counties under the warning...
'Cold, nasty' conditions expected for East Texas
East Texas is expected to see cold, icy conditions this week, a National Weather Service of Shreveport meteorologist said. The NWS issued a winter storm warning and advisory for portions of East Texas on Monday morning which will be in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The affected local counties include Smith, Upshur and Wood.
Multiple East Texas school districts cancel, delay classes Tuesday due to wintry weather
Wintry weather is impacting several school districts in East Texas. Many were closed Monday, and some have late starts or cancelations on Tuesday due to flooded roadways and poor road conditions. Big Sandy ISD - 10 a.m. start Tuesday. Gladewater ISD - 2-hour delayed start Tuesday. Ore City ISD: 10...
Apache Ladies run past Panola, 75-49
The TJC Apache Ladies bounced back from a tough loss earlier in the week to turn in a nice performance on the road on Saturday. Four Tyler Junior College players scored in double figures as the Apache Ladies knocked off Panola College, 74-59, on Saturday in a Region XIV women's basketball game at Arthur Johnson Gymnnasium in Carthage.
Tyler HBA to host Hispanic Entrepreneurship Certificate Program
The Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance (HBA) will soon be hosting its Hispanic Entrepreneurship Certificate Program. The eight-week program started in 2015. Each area of study is taught by an expert or professional within the subject area, according to Hispanic Business Alliance President and CEO Nancy Rangel. “The business accounting and...
Girls Basketball: Hawkins extends winning streak to 22 games
HARLETON — The Hawkins Lady Hawks scored a 67-17 win over Harleton on Tuesday in a District 21-2A girls basketball game, extending their win streak to 22 games. The Lady Hawks were also perfect at the free throw line. Hawkins goes to 10-0 in district. Jordyn Warren led Hawkins...
UT Tyler Notebook: Huge basketball game for Patriot women postponed
Both UT Tyler men and women’s basketball games scheduled for Tuesday were postponed due to anticipated inclement weather in the area, the school announced on Monday. Both games against DBU for the men’s program, and Texas Woman’s for the women’s program have been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. (women) and 3 p.m. (men).
