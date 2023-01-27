Cops didn’t stop after car they were chasing crashed, killing bystander, CA lawsuit says

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested for breaking into Walnut Creek home, stealing gun
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man was arrested in connection with a residential burglary that took place in Walnut Creek, according to a Facebook post by the Walnut Creek Police Department. The suspect was identified as Eduardo Cortes-Rodriguez, 35. The burglary was reported to police at 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 25. The suspect […]
Fox40
Gunshot victim found inside car that hit building in Stockton
(KTXL) — A man died after he was shot and crashed into an office building in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to the police, officers responded around 1 a.m. Monday to a report of a person being shot on Feather River Drive. Video above: DNA evidence leads...
Suspect arrested in deadly I-5 shooting in Stockton, CHP says
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said they made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened on Interstate 5 in Stockton. •Video Above: Truck falls into sinkhole in Tracy The shooting happened near I-5 and March Lane on Jan. 26, and officers were notified of the shooting around 9:05 p.m. At the scene, officers […]
KTVU FOX 2
Thief breaks into SUV parked in Oakland with victim sitting inside
OAKLAND, Calif. - Another car burglary in Oakland was caught on camera, but this time the victim was sitting inside his SUV, unaware of what had happened. Surveillance video shows a man getting out of a Cadillac XT6. He creeps up to the back of a Buick Envision SUV, pops the trunk open and steals a backpack. He gets back into the Cadillac, which drives off.
Family mourns victim killed in Oakland gas station shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Monday night marks one week since the mass shooting at an Oakland gas station that killed 18-year-old Mario Navarro and injured seven others. The victim's dad, also named Mario Navarro, is pleading for more information about what happened, justice, and for his son’s name to not be associated with gang violence. […]
Incidents involving big rigs on wb I-80 in Vacaville, Richmond slow morning traffic in East Bay
A jackknifed big rig in Richmond that caused a fuel spill and a crash between seven cars and a big rig in Vacaville created traffic issues on westbound I-80.
Stockton crash victim found with fatal gunshot wound
STOCKTON - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that also resulted in a man crashing his vehicle into a building Monday.Early Monday morning just after 1 a.m., Stockton police officers responded to the 4500 block of Feather River Drive on a report of a shooting victim, according to a Stockton Police Department statement. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had hit an office building. Officers say they found a man inside the car who had a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, but so far, they have not commented on a motive nor have they released the identity of a possible suspect.Anyone with information is asked to call the department's non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.
KTVU FOX 2
Young woman dies on I-580 after exiting car: CHP
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman from Turlock who appeared to have exited out of a car died Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector in Castro Valley. The California Highway Patrol reported the accident about 5 a.m. Sgt. Daniel Jacowitz told KTVU that early reports...
KTVU FOX 2
18-year-old reported missing in San Francisco found dead
SAN FRANCISCO - An 18-year-old reported missing in San Francisco was found dead in the city's Bayview District, according to police. Maxwell George Maltzman was last seen on Jan. 6 at his residence in the 900 block of Sutter Street. On Jan. 23 Maltzman was found dead in the Bayview.
CHP finds homeless woman dead in tent near I-580 in Oakland after cold night
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – California Highway Patrol said officers found a dead homeless woman in a tent Monday morning along Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland after a cold night. Someone called the CHP at 6:38 a.m. about a person in a blue tent along the Harrison Street off-ramp from westbound Highway 580.Officers responded and when they arrived, they saw the woman was dead. A preliminary investigation indicates no foul play was involved in the death. A CHP spokesperson did not say how she may have died and it is not known if the death was weather-related. Last night in downtown Oakland, temperatures dropped to a low of 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hypothermia can even occur at temperatures above 40 degrees if a person becomes chilled by rain, sweat or from submersion in cold water.
SFist
18-Year-Old Tenderloin Resident Who Went Missing Three Weeks Ago Found Dead In Bayview
The 18-year-old kid whose January 6 disappearance we reported on previously, Maxwell Maltzman, has been found dead. The SFPD announced Tuesday that Maltzman's body was found "in the Bayview District" on January 23, and they aren't providing any further information. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still investigating the cause of death, and police are still looking into the case.
contracosta.news
Felon With Firearms Arrested After Pursuit With Antioch Police
The Antioch Police Department announced that on January 26, at approximately 10:00 pm, Officer Downie attempted a traffic enforcement stop on the pictured vehicle on Sycamore Drive in the city of Antioch. The vehicle made the mistake of refusing to stop for the emergency lights and siren. The vehicle was...
Abandoned car complaints lead to 101 vehicles being towed
(KTXL) — Just over 100 vehicles were towed in Stockton after complaints from the community, Stockton Police said. •Video Above: Car crashes into Rancho Cordova home The complaints were prompted by cars left abandoned in neighborhoods and on the side of roads. Stockton Police said 101 vehicles were towed, and that local tow companies helped […]
Police investigating homicide after 1 killed, 2 burned in Stockton complex fire
(KTXL) — One person was killed and two more were injured Monday morning in a fire investigators believe could be arson, the Stockton Fire Department said. According to the Stockton Police Department, firefighters located a 60-year-old woman inside who was pronounced dead at the scene. A 60-year-old man and a 2-year-old boy were taken to […]
Atria assisted living worker charged for resident's death
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A worker at an assisted living facility faced a judge Monday in connection to the death of a 94-year-old resident. Atria Walnut Creek employee Lateshia Starling, 54, faces one count of elder abuse for the death of Constantine Canoun. The 94-year-old Atria resident died in August after he drank cleaning solution […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord Police make arrest in cold case murder after 29 years
CONCORD, CA (Jan. 30, 2023) — On Thursday, January 26, Concord PD detectives arrested 55-year-old James William Grimsley for the 1994 murder of Terrie Ladwig. The arrest came with assistance from Salt Lake City’s Safe Streets Task Force. Ladwig was murdered in her Concord apartment on December 2,...
Pedestrian fatally struck on I-580 and the Highway 238 connector
CASTRO VALLEY -- A woman was fatally struck on the ramp from eastbound 580 to northbound 238 early Monday morning, forcing the closure of several lanes and slowing the commute in Castro Valley.According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision took place at around 5:10 a.m.A black Honda SRV driven by a 71-year-old Castro Valley resident collided with a 28-year-old female Turlock resident, who was pronounced dead at the scene, said CHP spokesman Daniel Jacowitz.The driver remained at the scene and intoxication is not believed to be a factor in the collision.Jacowitz said the victim had exited a nearby white Chevy Malibu that was still occupied. He said it was unclear exactly why she had exited, but the car was not disabled. Domestic violence or another dispute is not initially believed to be involved, although the investigation is ongoing."This is just a very tragic, sad incident, something that could have possibly been avoidable," said Jacowitz. He reminded the public that walking on highways is inherently dangerous and to avoid doing so.The eastbound lane on the Interstate 580 connector was closed for about 90 minutes as the investigation was underway.
French bulldog stolen in Richmond carjacking reunited with family
A French bulldog named Kalua that was stolen from his family during an armed carjacking last week has been returned, according to his family.
Teenager shot, seriously injured in encounter with Tracy police. Here is what officers allege
“Tracy PD just shot a 17-year-old minor, bro,” a neighbor said as he describes the scene near his home.
Butte County Sheriff’s Office ‘committed’ to solving Tyler Dickson’s murder
The Butte County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) reiterated last week that it is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of San Pablo resident Tyler Dickson at a campground in Oroville on July 3, 2021. The Sheriff’s Office said...
