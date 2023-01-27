ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Dekalb police looking for persons of interest in robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb police are looking for persons of interest in a robbery. Two people broke into a residence on the 3400 block of Pinehill Drive Jan. 28. The pair reportedly stole a safe and a high-end purse. Anyone with information should contact the North Central...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man on the run after stabbing ex's new boyfriend, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a man accused of violently attacking his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend at a home early Monday morning. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say they were called to the 3100 block of Reeves Circle NW at around 2:45 a.m. Monday. According to investigators, the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Shooting investigation closes lanes on Downtown Connector, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers performing a traffic stop discovered a person shot on the Downtown Connector near Fulton Street. Police said the driver was trying to get a passenger suffering from a gunshot wound to Grady Hospital. Officials initially thought the victim had been shot at an address on Jonesboro Road, but later confirmed the incident took place on Conley Road in southeast Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Men accused in shooting at Barcelona Wine Bar plead guilty to killing restaurant manager

ATLANTA — The four men accused of killing a popular Atlanta restaurant manager have all pleaded guilty to the shooting. Chelsea Beller, 29, was closing the Barcelona Wine Bar on Nov. 19, 2017, when three men forced their way in, according to investigators. Beller was forced to open the restaurant safe and then shot in the shoulder. She died from her injuries.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy