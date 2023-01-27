Read full article on original website
Woman shot in her car at Stone Mountain shopping center
A woman was injured early Tuesday morning when an unknown suspect opened fire on her car in the parking lot of a Stone Mountain shopping center, authorities said.
Police identify suspect who stole squad car, crashed, rescued from oncoming train
Suspect rescued from oncoming train after stealing police car makes first court appearance. Mickal Parker, 29, is lucky to be alive after flipping a police car he stole onto active train tracks and being rescued for an oncoming train smashed into the vehicle. Parker is now facing numerous charges in court.
MARTA officer shoots ex-boyfriend after he attacked her on-duty, police say
ATLANTA — MARTA police are investigating domestic incident which led to a shooting involving a MARTA officer. MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher said at 9 p.m. Monday, one of the MARTA sergeants called the Five Points MARTA station for help regarding an incident she was involved in on Wall Street.
Police investigating multiple robberies after thieves lure victims through popular dating app
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police are on the search for suspects who swindled several men in multiple robberies after meeting them on a dating app. South Fulton police are investigating a string of robberies that occurred in the area of the Old National Highway. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Police need help ID’ing suspect in November Midtown gas station shooting
Atlanta police are seeking public help in identifying a suspect in a November shooting that injured a woman at a Midtown gas station.
Dekalb police looking for persons of interest in robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb police are looking for persons of interest in a robbery. Two people broke into a residence on the 3400 block of Pinehill Drive Jan. 28. The pair reportedly stole a safe and a high-end purse. Anyone with information should contact the North Central...
Woman stabbed during argument with another woman in Atlanta
ATLANTA — A woman is recovering after being stabbed during an argument in Atlanta. According to police, shortly after 7 p.m., the victim was arguing with a woman she knows at 477 Windsor Street SW when the argument turned violent and she was stabbed in the leg. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Police capture murder suspect in Georgia after months-long manhunt: Report
Police have apprehended a man they say shot and killed an electrician in broad daylight back in September last year, according to the New York Daily News. Shamar Wiltshire’s luck ran out when authorities captured him in Stockbridge, Georgia. He was on the lam following fatal shooting in 2022, according to reports.
South Fulton detectives investigate string of robberies targeting gay men on dating apps
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police detectives said they are investigating a string of robberies in the Old National Highway that seem to be targeting gay men on dating apps. Detectives said victims have been set up to meet near the highway where they have been robbed at gunpoint.
Tactical unit used in Memphis police beating similar to unit previously used in Atlanta
ATLANTA — More details are coming out linking the Memphis police chief to the city of Atlanta. The west Tennessee police chief, Cerelyn "CJ" Davis, worked with APD during the time a taskforce similar to the one used in Tyre Nichols traffic stop was implemented here. “When I heard...
APD: Video released of suspect in shooting that left man dead in front of downtown ATL restaurant
ATLANTA — Atlanta police has released photos and surveillance video of a man connected to a deadly shooting that happened Friday morning in downtown Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 8:20 a.m., officers responded to a person shot call at Summit Cafeteria on...
Clayton County chairman secretary arrested, charged with mailing threatening letter, investigators say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former secretary to Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner is facing criminal charges after authorities say she mailed a threatening letter to his office. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) charged Katrina Holloway, 52, with making false statements and a false report of the crime. The...
Man dies while being transported to hospital after shooting, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating what is now being called a homicide after a man was shot and died on the way to the hospital by private vehicle. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just before 4 p.m., an Atlanta police officer...
Man on the run after stabbing ex's new boyfriend, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a man accused of violently attacking his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend at a home early Monday morning. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say they were called to the 3100 block of Reeves Circle NW at around 2:45 a.m. Monday. According to investigators, the...
YSL defendant files formal complaint against Fulton deputies
The attorney for one of the defendants in the YSL trial submitted a formal complaint against Fulton County deputies, all...
Shooting investigation closes lanes on Downtown Connector, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers performing a traffic stop discovered a person shot on the Downtown Connector near Fulton Street. Police said the driver was trying to get a passenger suffering from a gunshot wound to Grady Hospital. Officials initially thought the victim had been shot at an address on Jonesboro Road, but later confirmed the incident took place on Conley Road in southeast Atlanta.
Men accused in shooting at Barcelona Wine Bar plead guilty to killing restaurant manager
ATLANTA — The four men accused of killing a popular Atlanta restaurant manager have all pleaded guilty to the shooting. Chelsea Beller, 29, was closing the Barcelona Wine Bar on Nov. 19, 2017, when three men forced their way in, according to investigators. Beller was forced to open the restaurant safe and then shot in the shoulder. She died from her injuries.
Boyfriend ‘playing with gun’, shoots, kills girlfriend at Atlanta apartment complex, police say
Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting after police said a boyfriend accidentally shot his girlfriend while playing with a gun. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday, police responded to the Northside Plaza apartment complex located at 400 Markham Street after they received an anonymous...
