ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lula, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrwh.com

Ronald “Ronnie” Allen Stewart, age 66, of Martin

Ronald “Ronnie” Allen Stewart, age 66, of Martin, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Born on March 14, 1956, in Demorest, he was the son of the late Walter Allen “Dub” Stewart and Imogene Smith Stewart. Mr. Stewart was previously a self-employed truck driver and currently was employed by Wilcorp Environmental. He was a United States Marine Corp veteran. In his spare time, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, camping, fishing, old country music, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
MARTIN, GA
wrwh.com

Osborne Lee “Spud” Dotson, age 75, of Gillsville

Osborne Lee “Spud” Dotson, age 75, of Gillsville, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Born on November 23, 1947, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Claude Lee “Red” Dotson and Susie Bell Ramey Dotson. Spud was a mechanic and was a drive train specialist. His family described him as a hardworking man who loved music and enjoyed teaching his grandchildren to play. He was of the Christian faith.
GILLSVILLE, GA
wrwh.com

Robert Lee Sullens, Age 88 Dahlonega

Robert Lee Sullens 88 of Dahlonega passed away on January 27, 2023. Mr. Sullens was a native of Lumpkin County and retired from Fieldale Farms, he also drove a lumber truck for many years for Parks Lumber Company. Mr. Sullens loved deer hunting, fishing, gardening and farming, but most importantly loved spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed.
DAHLONEGA, GA
wrwh.com

Patricia Ann Gailey, Age 67 Toccoa

Patricia Ann Gailey, age 67, of Toccoa, Georgia passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Mrs. Gailey was born October 29, 1955 in Hall County, Georgia to the late Marion and Maud Thompson Broome. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carrie Gailey Fuerte; sister, Sarah Farmer.
TOCCOA, GA
wrwh.com

Mrs. Kathleen Cowart, age 92 of Dahlonega

Mrs. Kathleen Cowart, age 92 of Dahlonega passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family visit andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North Dahlonega, GA 30533.
DAHLONEGA, GA
wrwh.com

Suspect Sought In Walmart Theft

(Cleveland)- Cleveland Police Department has gone to the public for help in identifying a suspect in a Walmart theft. A Facebook post by the department states that the theft occurred Monday, January 30th at the store in Cleveland. The suspect is described as a white male, tall, medium build, unknown...
CLEVELAND, GA
wrwh.com

Officials Investigating Another School Threat

(Cleveland)- Law enforcement and school officials are investigating another social media threat against a school. In a Monday morning email sent to White County High School parents and guardians Scott Justus, Assistant Superintendent of Schools said it was brought to their attention on Sunday evening (1/29) that a video was posted on Snapchat making a threat towards the High School.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

White County Detention Center Report Week Ending January 31

(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information from the county detention center for the period ending January 31, 2023. This report is a list of people arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center. The individuals identified have been charged with a crime, but...
WHITE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy