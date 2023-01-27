Read full article on original website
Cumming City Center development gets another tenantJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
FoCo man accused of setting fire to house after domestic disputeJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Smokey the Bear to make appearance at Cumming’s Arbor DayJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and UNG Public Safety Academy graduates inaugural classJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
Ronald “Ronnie” Allen Stewart, age 66, of Martin
Ronald “Ronnie” Allen Stewart, age 66, of Martin, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Born on March 14, 1956, in Demorest, he was the son of the late Walter Allen “Dub” Stewart and Imogene Smith Stewart. Mr. Stewart was previously a self-employed truck driver and currently was employed by Wilcorp Environmental. He was a United States Marine Corp veteran. In his spare time, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, camping, fishing, old country music, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Osborne Lee “Spud” Dotson, age 75, of Gillsville
Osborne Lee “Spud” Dotson, age 75, of Gillsville, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Born on November 23, 1947, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Claude Lee “Red” Dotson and Susie Bell Ramey Dotson. Spud was a mechanic and was a drive train specialist. His family described him as a hardworking man who loved music and enjoyed teaching his grandchildren to play. He was of the Christian faith.
Elizabeth Eugenia Satterfield Dowdle, age 81
Dahlonega Funeral Home announces the death of Elizabeth Eugenia (Satterfield) Dowdle age 81. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 2 PM at the funeral home chapel.
Robert Lee Sullens, Age 88 Dahlonega
Robert Lee Sullens 88 of Dahlonega passed away on January 27, 2023. Mr. Sullens was a native of Lumpkin County and retired from Fieldale Farms, he also drove a lumber truck for many years for Parks Lumber Company. Mr. Sullens loved deer hunting, fishing, gardening and farming, but most importantly loved spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed.
Patricia Ann Gailey, Age 67 Toccoa
Patricia Ann Gailey, age 67, of Toccoa, Georgia passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Mrs. Gailey was born October 29, 1955 in Hall County, Georgia to the late Marion and Maud Thompson Broome. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carrie Gailey Fuerte; sister, Sarah Farmer.
Mrs. Kathleen Cowart, age 92 of Dahlonega
Mrs. Kathleen Cowart, age 92 of Dahlonega passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family visit andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North Dahlonega, GA 30533.
Chatsworth Man Faces Charges After High Speed Chase In White And Lumpkin County
(Cleveland)- A 54-year-old Chatsworth man remains hospitalized and faces charges following an incident Monday night that included a high-speed chase that began in White County. White County Sheriff Rick Kelley said the incident began in Cleveland around 9:15 PM when a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that...
Suspect Sought In Walmart Theft
(Cleveland)- Cleveland Police Department has gone to the public for help in identifying a suspect in a Walmart theft. A Facebook post by the department states that the theft occurred Monday, January 30th at the store in Cleveland. The suspect is described as a white male, tall, medium build, unknown...
Officials Investigating Another School Threat
(Cleveland)- Law enforcement and school officials are investigating another social media threat against a school. In a Monday morning email sent to White County High School parents and guardians Scott Justus, Assistant Superintendent of Schools said it was brought to their attention on Sunday evening (1/29) that a video was posted on Snapchat making a threat towards the High School.
White County Detention Center Report Week Ending January 31
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information from the county detention center for the period ending January 31, 2023. This report is a list of people arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center. The individuals identified have been charged with a crime, but...
