Ronald “Ronnie” Allen Stewart, age 66, of Martin, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Born on March 14, 1956, in Demorest, he was the son of the late Walter Allen “Dub” Stewart and Imogene Smith Stewart. Mr. Stewart was previously a self-employed truck driver and currently was employed by Wilcorp Environmental. He was a United States Marine Corp veteran. In his spare time, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, camping, fishing, old country music, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

MARTIN, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO