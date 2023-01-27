ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oregonobserver.com

Boys basketball: Vaughn Karvala lifts Oregon past Portage

Freshman guard Vaughn Karvala’s hot shooting led the Oregon boys basketball team to an 80-58 win over Portage on Friday, Jan. 27, at Portage High School. Karvala knocked down five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points. He shot 7 of 13 and blocked three shots. Karvala is averaging 16 points per game in his past five games.
OREGON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Boys hockey: No. 5 Oregon outdueled by No. 6 Verona

The Oregon boys hockey team lost two nonconference games last week, including a top-10 ranked battle against Verona on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Verona Ice Arena. Verona (15-4), ranked sixth in the Division 1 Wisconsin Prep Hockey state poll, rolled by the Panthers 6-1. The Panthers were trying to bounce back from a high-scoring 8-6 loss to Onalaska/La Crosse on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Oregon Ice Arena.
OREGON, WI
news8000.com

Volunteers prepare for 100th Snowflake Ski Jump in Westby

WESTBY, Wis. (WKBT) - There's just one more week for volunteers to prepare for the 100th Snowflake Ski Jump. The centennial competition starts on the evening of February 3rd and runs into the 4th. Crews are working to get the area set up for 3,000 people a day to watch...
WESTBY, WI
oregonobserver.com

Inside the ORCHARDS program

It wouldn’t be unusual for an out-of-towner passing through a neighborhood in the Oregon School District (OSD) to notice someone from the University of Wisconsin-Madison dropping off medical testing supplies on a residential doorstep. Within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sight may come off as either apocalyptic...
OREGON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy