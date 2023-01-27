Read full article on original website
Related
maritime-executive.com
Project Produces Hydrogen Carrier Capable of Being Shipped on Tankers
An eight-month demonstration project is launching in Australia to manufacture hydrogen in an inert carrier that is stable and easy to ship using conventional tankers and ship the product to Japan to fuel hydrogen fuel cell applications. The project which is being undertaken by Japan’s Eneos Corporation is the second step in a commercialization project which will see large quantities of green hydrogen produced from solar power and shipped to Japan to power hydrogen fuel cell cars.
maritime-executive.com
WinGD and CBM.Tech Partner for First Ammonia-Fueled Bulkers
A project is launching to develop large ammonia-fueled engines that would represent a significant step forward in the efforts to bring about ammonia as an alternative zero-emission fuel for the maritime sector. Engine manufacturer WinGD, owned by China’s CSSC Group, is partnering with Belgian shipping and cleantech group CMB.Tech with a goal of having the engine available for installation on vessels by 2025.
maritime-executive.com
NYK Invests in AI Company for Autonomous Shipping and Applications
Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) is becoming the latest large shipping company to invest in the development and utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for applications in shipping and more broadly in a range of industries. The shipping giant is investing in and will partner with a five-year-old Japanese company, Ghelia, which was founded at Sony CSL, and has been working with key players in various industries as a cross-border AI solution vendor, to implement AI solutions in customers’ business operations.
maritime-executive.com
Italy and Libya Reach $8B Deal on Offshore Gas Development
During a visit by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Tripoli, Italian state oil company Eni signed an $8 billion offshore gas development with its Libyan counterpart, the National Oil Corporation (NOC). It is the largest single energy investment in the country since the end of the Ghaddafi regime in 2011.
maritime-executive.com
E-Methanol and the Future of Marine
As the marine industry looks to decarbonize, with ambitious targets set by the International Maritime Organization IMO 2030 and IMO 2050, new fuels will be part of the solution. But which fuel will it be? Eric Klein, Sustainable Energy Systems, Siemens Energy, talks about how e-methanol fits into the mix and a ground-breaking project with European Energy that has set a new bar in producing this new energy.
maritime-executive.com
Carriers Report Strong Results Despite Fourth Quarter Declines
The first financial reports are emerging for the end of 2022 providing a sense of the depth of the impact the declines in volumes and sharp fall in rates are having on the major carriers. While the downturn in the market had been broadly forecast, the first reports show differences in how it is impacting carriers in part by route and by the amount of contract business versus short-term spot markets.
maritime-executive.com
Virginia Port Authority's Inland Port Switches to 100% Green Power
The Port of Virginia's inland port in Front Royal has made the switch to 100 percent renewable electrical power for its own operations, making it among the first facilities of its kind to fully "green" the power supply for its infrastructure. Virginia Inland Port was the first intermodal facility of...
maritime-executive.com
Engines Driven by Sound Waves for Bottom-Cycle Maritime Application
Thermoacoustic engines are based on tubes that convert heat into resonant sound waves, which in turn drive pistons inside cylinders. A discovery from several hundred years ago involved the bottom end of a vertical metal pipe being heated while the top end was very cold. Upward convection occurred inside the pipe and produce audible resonant sound waves that continued when the hot end of the pipe was sealed. A standing sound driving a piston inside a cylinder forms the basis of thermoacoustic engines able to operate on combustion exhaust heat from marine engines.
maritime-executive.com
UK Buys a Used Offshore Vessel for Minehunting Mission
The government of the UK is getting extra mileage out of its shipbuilding budget by acquiring used offshore vessels for naval mission sets. The latest arrival is a new mine-hunting "mother ship," which will operate uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) in support of mine countermeasures operations in the UK and Europe.
maritime-executive.com
Maersk Tests Out Flying Drone for Managing Inventory
Maersk's integrated logistics arm is hoping to improve its inventory management system by outsourcing the tedious job of checking pallet locations - to a robot. Partnering with Swiss startup Verity, Maersk is trying out a drone device that flies around the warehouse and scans every pallet in sight. Verity's small...
maritime-executive.com
Pilots Prevent Grounding After 20,000 TEU Boxship Loses Power
Marine pilots aboard the boxship MOL Treasure skillfully prevented a casualty when the vessel lost power Thursday on the approaches to the Port of Southampton, according to the UK Maritime Pilots Association. At about 1100 hours on Thursday, the MOL Treasure departed the pier at Port of Southamption, bound for...
maritime-executive.com
Historic Cruise Ship Astoria Faces Uncertain Future in 75-Year Career
One of the last historic ocean liners and oldest ocean-going cruise ship, the 1948-built Astoria, is reportedly being sold although her owners are denying it is a sale for scrap. The pending sale marks yet another twist in the career of a ship made famous by a casualty. The ship,...
maritime-executive.com
Environmentalists Push for New Measures to Tackle Underwater Noise
Environmentalists are pushing for tough measures to address the impact of underwater noise from ships on marine life, a problem that is on the rise - particularly in the Arctic. With studies confirming that underwater noise from shipping is on the rise and continues to roughly double each decade, a...
maritime-executive.com
Report: Workers Glued Sheared Bolts Back Together on Nuclear Sub
The Royal Navy and the UK minister of defense are in an uproar over a handful of broken bolts aboard the nuclear ballistic missile submarine HMS Vanguard - not because the parts are mission-critical, nor because the problem is difficult to fix, but because ship repair workers attempted to hide the damage and carry on.
Comments / 0