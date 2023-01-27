ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Dekalb police looking for persons of interest in robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb police are looking for persons of interest in a robbery. Two people broke into a residence on the 3400 block of Pinehill Drive Jan. 28. The pair reportedly stole a safe and a high-end purse. Anyone with information should contact the North Central...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man stabbed in Griffin dies from injuries, police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A man is dead after he was stabbed Tuesday morning in Griffin, according to the Griffin Police Department. Police found the 47-year-old after they were called to the 100 block of W Tinsley Street. They said officers were initially called to the area for a “domestic related call,” and later found the man with a stab wound.
GRIFFIN, GA
atlantapd.org

January 28, 2023: Fatal shooting 807 Conley Rd SE

Preliminary information: On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at around 3:45 p.m., an Atlanta police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling northbound on the right shoulder of the 75/85 Connector. The officer discovered the driver was attempting to get a male suffering from a gunshot wound to Grady hospital. Unfortunately, the gunshot victim succumbed to his injuries. Further investigation revealed the shooting occurred at 807 Conley Rd SE. Homicide detectives were requested and will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Police: Boyfriend playing with gun accidentally shoots, kills girlfriend at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — A woman is dead after she was accidentally shot and killed by her boyfriend who was playing with a gun at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, police said. Capt. Tommy Atzert with Atlanta Police Department said officers responded to Northside Plaza apartment complex at 400 Markham Street Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. after an anonymous 911 call reported the gunfire. The apartment complex is just a quarter of a mile from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

18-year-old woman shot while sitting in car in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old woman injured in southwest Atlanta late Friday evening. Police responded to the 3600 block of Cascade Park Road after reports of a person who was shot around 10:02 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the woman with a gunshot wound. According to investigators, the woman was a passenger in a car near the 1200 block of Niskey Lake Road when shots rang out.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy