GBI: MARTA officer recovering after shooting ex-boyfriend following attack
The GBI is investigating after a MARTA sergeant was hospitalized Monday night following an argument with her ex-boyfriend that turned violent and resulted in her shooting him as he attacked her, according to authorities.
Tactical unit used in Memphis police beating similar to unit previously used in Atlanta
ATLANTA — More details are coming out linking the Memphis police chief to the city of Atlanta. The west Tennessee police chief, Cerelyn "CJ" Davis, worked with APD during the time a taskforce similar to the one used in Tyre Nichols traffic stop was implemented here. “When I heard...
WSB Radio
MARTA officer shoots ex-boyfriend after he beat her up while she was on duty
ATLANTA — The MARTA police are investigating a domestic incident which led to a shooting involving a MARTA officer. MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher said at 9 p.m. Monday, one of the MARTA sergeants called the Five Points MARTA station for help regarding an incident she was involved in on Wall Street.
Woman stabbed during argument with another woman in Atlanta
ATLANTA — A woman is recovering after being stabbed during an argument in Atlanta. According to police, shortly after 7 p.m., the victim was arguing with a woman she knows at 477 Windsor Street SW when the argument turned violent and she was stabbed in the leg. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Dekalb police looking for persons of interest in robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb police are looking for persons of interest in a robbery. Two people broke into a residence on the 3400 block of Pinehill Drive Jan. 28. The pair reportedly stole a safe and a high-end purse. Anyone with information should contact the North Central...
Man stabbed in Griffin dies from injuries, police say
GRIFFIN, Ga. — A man is dead after he was stabbed Tuesday morning in Griffin, according to the Griffin Police Department. Police found the 47-year-old after they were called to the 100 block of W Tinsley Street. They said officers were initially called to the area for a “domestic related call,” and later found the man with a stab wound.
Cousin of 13-year-old killed in shooting near skating rink to start non-profit in his honor
DULUTH, Ga. — A family member of Deshon DuBose, a teenage boy shot and killed after enjoying a night of skating with friends, is turning the tragedy into action in hopes of reducing gun violence. She's known as "Trap the Barber," and T'Naya Hoover plans on combining her love...
Guilty pleas entered in 2017 killing at Atlanta’s Barcelona Wine Bar
Four men involved in the shooting death of an employee at Barcelona Wine Bar in northwest Atlanta entered guilty pleas M...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police investigating Markham Street shooting, possible suspect detained
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police have opened an investigation into the shooting death of a woman who was found Saturday afternoon in southwest Atlanta. Police were called to an apartment complex on Markham Street SW at around 2:30 p.m. That is where they found the victim with a gunshot wound on her body.
Cops: Boyfriend shoots, kills girlfriend in SW Atlanta
A man, initially believed to have been playing with a gun when it went off and killed his girlfriend, has been accused of intentionally pulling the trigger, according to court documents.
atlantapd.org
January 28, 2023: Fatal shooting 807 Conley Rd SE
Preliminary information: On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at around 3:45 p.m., an Atlanta police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling northbound on the right shoulder of the 75/85 Connector. The officer discovered the driver was attempting to get a male suffering from a gunshot wound to Grady hospital. Unfortunately, the gunshot victim succumbed to his injuries. Further investigation revealed the shooting occurred at 807 Conley Rd SE. Homicide detectives were requested and will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
WXIA 11 Alive
Police searching for suspect in shooting death of man inside cafeteria in Atlanta
New surveillance video shows the suspect inside the cafeteria. Here's his description.
WMAZ
'My husband deserves justice' | Widow frustrated, wants to see movement in case after 41-year-old killed
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Months after a LaGrange man was killed in South Fulton during a police chase, the victim's widow is demanding justice. The Fulton County District Attorney's Office confirmed on Monday no police agency has sought charges for the 2022 death of 41-year-old Jonathon Denham. His widow,...
Police: Boyfriend playing with gun accidentally shoots, kills girlfriend at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — A woman is dead after she was accidentally shot and killed by her boyfriend who was playing with a gun at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, police said. Capt. Tommy Atzert with Atlanta Police Department said officers responded to Northside Plaza apartment complex at 400 Markham Street Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. after an anonymous 911 call reported the gunfire. The apartment complex is just a quarter of a mile from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta investigators ask for public’s help ID’ing suspect in deadly shooting
A Friday morning shooting left a man dead in the heart of downtown Atlanta, and police need help identifying and locating the suspect.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police release video from deadly shooting of 13-year-old in southwest Atlanta
Metro Atlanta residents react to deadly shooting near synagogue in Israel. The Jewish community in Metro Atlanta said this is hard to stomach Friday, as many of their friends and family are there right now. Updated: 1 hour ago. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Atlanta would learn from what happened...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police release footage, photos of suspect in November Chevron gas station shooting
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police have released a video and photos of a suspect they say was involved in a shooting that took place in November at the Chevron gas station at 180 Ponce De Leon Avenue. The department's aggravated assault unit said the man was wearing an all-red sweat suit...
Police identify suspect accused of robbing man at SW Atlanta park in September
Police need help finding a suspect they say robbed another man at a park in southwest Atlanta last September.
fox5atlanta.com
South Fulton detectives investigate string of robberies targeting gay men on dating apps
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police detectives said they are investigating a string of robberies in the Old National Highway that seem to be targeting gay men on dating apps. Detectives said victims have been set up to meet near the highway where they have been robbed at gunpoint.
atlantanewsfirst.com
18-year-old woman shot while sitting in car in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old woman injured in southwest Atlanta late Friday evening. Police responded to the 3600 block of Cascade Park Road after reports of a person who was shot around 10:02 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the woman with a gunshot wound. According to investigators, the woman was a passenger in a car near the 1200 block of Niskey Lake Road when shots rang out.
