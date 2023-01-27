Preliminary information: On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at around 3:45 p.m., an Atlanta police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling northbound on the right shoulder of the 75/85 Connector. The officer discovered the driver was attempting to get a male suffering from a gunshot wound to Grady hospital. Unfortunately, the gunshot victim succumbed to his injuries. Further investigation revealed the shooting occurred at 807 Conley Rd SE. Homicide detectives were requested and will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO