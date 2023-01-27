ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Land O' Lakes, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Families of Baby Boomers face several difficult long-term care decisions

APPLETON, Wis. — Michelle Graf has a message, and it’s loaded with tough love. “Families are going to have to step up. Families are going to have to do more caregiving, even if they don’t want to,” said Graf, the owner and a senior care adviser at CarePatrol of the Fox Cities, a service that finds care solutions for seniors.
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is How Alcohol Consumption in Wisconsin Compares to Other States

Canadian health officials issued revised government recommendations for alcohol consumption last week, changing the low risk level from two drinks per day to two drinks per week. Health officials further said that no amount is safe and strongly suggested that citizens cut out alcohol altogether. There is a growing body...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin woman finds hope after clinical trial for cancer treatment

LANNON, Wis. — The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin regional health network is working to advance care for patients battling cancer. After missing a mammogram due to COVID-19 back in 2020, a Wisconsin woman found out she had breast cancer after waiting nearly six months to reschedule her appointment.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bed Bath & Beyond in Rib Mountain is closing and as of right now, there is no replacement business to take over the soon-to-be vacant lot. That means new businesses will soon come to Rib Mountain. A ‘Crumbl Cookie’ is already set to arrive in the spring and there are hints that a Chick-fil-A is still a possibility. Even though ground has not been broken on the Rib Mountain Community Development, Director Jared Grande is hopeful.
WAUSAU, WI
B105

Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota

This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
MINNESOTA STATE
97X

The Unique, Interesting Mystery Of Wisconsin’s Abandoned Ghost Ship

There are a lot of unexplained factors when it comes to the history of one ship in Wisconsin. Shipwrecks along the Mississippi River and waterways in general aren't that uncommon. A ship resting in Prairie du Chien (which is a town of 6,000 people) wouldn't be that outlandish considering where it is. It's near the confluence of the Mississippi and Wisconsin Rivers and serves as a gateway between the Mighty Mississippi and the Great Lakes. Part of what makes the history of one shipwreck weird is that it rests on land.
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

Wisconsin lawmaker: PFAS pollution seems 'insurmountable'

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — PFAS pollution in Wisconsin waters seems “insurmountable," a state legislator said Tuesday. Democratic state Sen. Diane Hesselbein made the remark during a Senate natural resources committee hearing on the chemicals’ spread across the state. University of Wisconsin-Madison environmental engineering expert Christy Remucal told...
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

Check Out These 5 Iconic Urban Legends In Wisconsin

Who doesn't love a great urban legend? Wisconsin has plenty of fun legends and stories that both haunt and capture the imagination of the state. We are looking at 5 legends that are popular in their area. Wisconsin Urban Legends. While Wisconsin has countless legends, let's take a look at...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Entrepreneur finds use for invasive zebra mussel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Northeast Wisconsin entrepreneur thinks he has a method of using an invasive species to provide a widely-used substance. Tyler Rezachek is founder of the startup AntiMussel. His company aims to take zebra mussels out of waterways and convert their shells to calcium carbonate, a substance used in the manufacturing of numerous items, including paper; paints; plastics; chalk; and antacids, like Tums.
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I have tinted headlights in Wisconsin?

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — After a Jeep driver was pulled over in Wisconsin for driving with green headlights, the Wisconsin State Patrol has issued a warning to other drivers about driving with multi-colored headlights. Troopers pulled the driver over in Monroe County, according to a post on the Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook page on Tuesday. […]
MADISON, WI

