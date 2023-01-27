Read full article on original website
Related
Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
US News and World Report
Russia Warns United States: the End of Nuclear Arms Control May Be Nigh
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine. Both Russia and the United States still have...
msn.com
Russian Marines Just Attempted Another Frontal Assault On Ukrainian Positions Around Pavlivka. The Result Was Predictably Bloody.
Three months after it got wrecked trying and failing to punch through Ukrainian defenses, the Russian navy’s unhappiest marine brigade is back in action. And apparently getting beaten, again. The bewildering and tragic plight of the 155th Marine Brigade is a reminder of one of the fundamental flaws in...
US News and World Report
Australia Prepares for Thousands of Chinese Students to Return as Relations Improve
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia is preparing for the arrival of thousands of Chinese students, the education minister said on Monday, days after China's education ministry warned students enrolled overseas that online learning would no longer be recognised. Australia's education sector, which generated A$39 billion ($27.66 billion) in export earnings before...
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
US News and World Report
World Bank Approves $600 Million Loan to Support Philippines' Recovery, Financial Sector
MANILA (Reuters) - The World Bank said on Tuesday it has approved a $600 million loan to support the Philippines' economic recovery and efforts to make its financial sector more resilient. The funds will be channeled toward strengthening its financial sector stability, expanding financial inclusion and improving disaster risk finance,...
US News and World Report
Britain's Boris Johnson Says Putin Threatened Him With Missile Strike
LONDON (Reuters) -Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile strike during a phone call in the run up to the invasion of Ukraine, a charge denied by Moscow. Johnson, speaking to the BBC for a documentary, said the Russian leader...
US News and World Report
Ukrainian Authorities Raid Home of Billionaire Kolomoiskiy
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian state security officials searched the home of billionaire businessman Ihor Kolomoiskiy on Wednesday, in what several media outlets said was an investigation into possible financial crimes. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) did not immediately reply to a request for comment about the reports, and Kolomoiskiy could...
US News and World Report
China Contacts Prague Over Czech President-Elect Speaking to Taiwan President
BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday it was in touch with Prague over President-elect Petr Pavel's scheduled call with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen. Pavel is due to speak with Tsai on Monday, Pavel's spokeswoman said, a highly unusual move given the lack of formal ties and...
US News and World Report
Jailed Kremlin Critic Navalny Says He's in Harsher Solitary Cell for Six Months
(Reuters) - Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday he had been moved to a harsher "cell-type" regime of solitary confinement for the next six months where he would be denied visits. Navalny, 46, is the highest-profile of the few remaining opposition voices in Russia, having gained followers...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Raids Tycoon's Home, Tax Office in Wartime Clampdown
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian authorities raided an influential billionaire's home on Wednesday in what an ally of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy touted as a sweeping wartime clampdown on corruption that would change the country. Separate raids were carried out at the Tax Office and on the home of former interior minister...
US News and World Report
Nikki Haley, Once Trump's UN Ambassador, to Take Him on in 2024
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley will launch her candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on Feb. 15, squaring off against her one-time boss, former President Donald Trump, according to a source familiar with her plans. Haley is expected to release details about her White House bid...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Venezuela Tightens Oil Prepayment Rules, Documents Show
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Venezuela's state oil firm PDVSA is toughening terms for buyers after a month-long halt to most exports of crude and fuel, demanding prepayment ahead of loadings in either cash, goods or services, company documents showed. PDVSA's new Chief Executive Pedro Tellechea put the move in place this...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-European Telecoms' Advertising Venture Set for EU Approval -Sources
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone's plan to take on Big Tech with their own advertising joint venture is set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval, people familiar with the matter said. The joint venture marks the telecoms sector's first attempt to take on Meta and Alphabet'S Google...
US News and World Report
Factbox-Islamist Militants Present Fresh Challenge to Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Monday's mosque bombing in northwestern Pakistan has underscored a resurgence in militant attacks in recent months in the South Asian nation. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, in which more than 90 people were killed, but officials believe it was launched by Islamist militants. Here...
US News and World Report
NATO Chief Stresses Importance of Indo-Pacific Partners Amid Security Tensions
TOKYO (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday stressed the importance of NATO's working closely with partners in the Indo-Pacific, saying Europe could not ignore what happens in East Asia because the global security is interconnected. "Working with partners around the world, especially in the Indo-Pacific, is part of...
Comments / 0