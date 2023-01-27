Read full article on original website
2 Hollywood celebrities dined at one of Austin’s best restaurants this week
If there are two things we already know about Austin, it’s that celebrities love it here, and Uchi is always the right choice. While most Austinites were cozying up at home last night, Alison Brie and husband Dave Franco were dining at the award-winning restaurant. Uchi posted the news on Instagram earlier today, sharing an abbreviated clip from the pair’s morning interview with Fox 7 Austin. “We went to Uchi last night,” Franco says. “One of the best meals we’ve had in a very long time.”Responding to the shoutout, Uchi wrote: "What a great surprise to wake up to! (And no,...
Austin queer film festival falls in love with Black stories for February mini-series
Representation matters, and Austin Gay and Lesbian International Film Festival (aGLIFF) has been at it for 35 years. The flagship festival is months away — not even scheduled yet — but a February mini-series on February 16 will celebrate Black History Month in one 40-minute documentary and three award-winning short films at the intersections of Black and LGBTQIA+ identity.The event, "Been Here: Queer, Black & Proud," is a collaboration between aGLIFF and _OFCOLOR, Beyond Brotha, JAT Creative, and the George Washington Carver Museum. The latter will host the screening, as well as a reception and performance by local drag performer...
Trendy boxing gym knocks out Cedar Park with more planned
New or aspiring boxers who worry about punching above their weight may have a new solution that caters to all. Rumble Boxing, a gym that boasts clients including David Beckham, Selena Gomez, and Justin Bieber, is now open in Cedar Park, with plans to expand elsewhere in Austin in February.Unlike the boxing-solo-before-dawn movie trope, Rumble offers group classes that make the sport accessible and fun, including some workouts that aren’t just traditional boxing (called “boxing-inspired circuits”). Boxers of all levels get together for something that looks in videos like a spin class with boxing equipment.The gym calls it a “10-round,...
Rapper Lil Wayne rises from the dead for 2023 tour with stop in Austin
Rap icon Lil Wayne's 2023 "Welcome To Tha Carter Tour" will make a stop at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin on May 4.The 28-city spring tour, announced January 31, kicks off on April 4 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, lasting for a little more than a month before wrapping up in Los Angeles on May 13.He plans three stops in Texas. In addition to Austin, Lil Wayne will also perform in Houston at House of Blues on May 2 and in Dallas at House of Blues on Wednesday, May 3. The always-busy rapper, whose most recent album was 2020's Funeral, named...
The "world's rudest" diner is coming to Austin, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. A diner with the "world's rudest service" is coming to Austin...like, whenever. Karen’s Diner provides the worst service for the best experience, at least according to cheeky clientele who appreciate the campy comedy of a long-suffering server.2. Award-winning New York pub brings Irish hospitality to Austin's Sixth Street. The Dead Rabbit pub is bringing Ireland to Texas, opening a new location in downtown Austin. 3. Where to see the once-in-recorded-history green...
A diner with the "world's rudest service" is coming to Austin...like, whenever
Imagine you’re at a restaurant and the server rolls her eyes because you don’t like ice in your water. What a pansy you are. First, you order a chocolate milkshake, but on second thought, you’d like vanilla. You apologetically ask her to change it on the ticket and she threatens to spit in it. On your way out, you tip her 20 percent and leave a review: “5 stars. Rudest service I’ve ever had.”Karen’s Diner provides the worst service for the best experience, at least according to cheeky clientele who appreciate the campy comedy of a long-suffering server who just...
3 adoptable Austin Pets Alive! senior dogs get portraits and support from JCPenney
JCPenney is hoping to help senior dogs across the country find their forever homes. The company is partnering with 10 pet shelters across America to help older dogs by capturing photo sessions at JCPenney Portraits by Lifetouch."As a brand focused on supporting families on every occasion, we care about the memories our customers create with their furry family members too," said Bill Cunningham, vice president of marketing strategy at JCPenney. "We’re excited to give the senior dogs in these shelters, who are often less likely to be adopted, their chance to shine and encourage customers to get involved with...
7 things to know in Austin food right now: Upscale bowling alley rolls into Cedar Park
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsSometimes it feels like Austinites always have to be doing something, and that's what makes this town beautiful. In the spirit of not taking drinks sitting down, Spare Birdie Public House is rolling into Cedar Park (1400 Discovery Blvd) for a soft opening on February 1, and a grand opening on February 20. A bit like an upscale Top Golf or neighborhood bowling alley with an incredibly...
9 Austin culinary pioneers win $53K from the Texas Food & Wine Alliance
Texas’ skyrocketing culinary scene is about to get a huge boost. The Texas Food & Wine Alliance’s grant program has awarded $107,500 to 19 culinary innovators around the state. This marks the Alliance’s 11th year providing funding to support culinary projects contributing to local communities.The award winners were announced in a ceremony at Austin's Holdsworth Center on January 21. A private panel of distinguished culinary experts chose the winners out of 40 grant applications this year. Nine winners hail from Austin, three from Dallas-Fort Worth, three from Houston, and four from San Antonio. The awards range from $1,500 to $10,000,...
Round Rock flips the first page on a brand-new public library
After closing its Main Street location in December, Round Rock Public Library is opening a brand-new building on East Liberty Avenue with a celebration on January 28.Located a block north from the original, 43,000-square-foot facility, the new library building is three stories tall and spans about 66,000 square feet. It was designed by international architecture firm PGAL, Inc. One of the goals with the new library was to expand its services to people of all ages. The first floor will have classrooms, the second floor will have study rooms, and the third floor will have areas for quiet working or...
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
Live performances in Austin are aplenty in the days to come. From sketch comedy shows to classic fairytales marked by a glass slipper, the stage is set for top tier entertainment with a local twist. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.Thursday, January 26ZACH Theatre presents CinderellaRogers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella takes new, dual-language life at ZACH Theatre. This special production of the Tony-nominated musical fairytale will be performed simultaneously in English and American Sign Language for audiences to enjoy. Familiar favorites like “In My Own...
6 Austin restaurants score coveted James Beard Award nominations
The James Beard Foundation has revealed the semifinalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. Six Austin restaurants have been included in both national categories and the coveted title of Best Chef: Texas. Considered the Oscars of the food world, the awards recognize outstanding chefs and other culinary professionals in a wide range of categories ranging from Outstanding Chef to Best New Restaurant. The awards also include media categories that will be announced at a later date. Austin restaurants and bars are well represented among both the national and regional awards. Overall, the city earned three national nominations and three...
2 Austin suburbs cash in among the richest places in Texas for 2023
Central Texans wanting a glimpse into the lives of the 1 percent won't have to travel far to get a peek. Lakeway has been renamed the fifth richest place in Texas for 2023 in a recent study. Southlake, in the DFW, took the top spot, reprising its past success.HomeSnacks.com has been ranking cities, neighborhoods, counties, and states across America for more than five years, using data from the Census Bureau, OpenStreetMaps, the FBI, and other sources. For this year's study, released January 18, the website compared 355 cities with populations of at least 5,000 people to determine where "the richest...
Winter Storm Warning: School closures, cold weather shelters, and how to prepare in Central Texas
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for a majority of Central Texas from 9 am.Monday, January 30, until 12 pm Wednesday, February 1. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Fayette County for the same time period.A very winter-like week is ahead of us here in Central Texas. This will include a big drop in temperatures and also the chance for some freezing rain and icing issues. For a play-by-play forecast, head to KVUE's detailed report on the next few days of expected inclement weather, or check out their winter preparedness guide for what to do if...
Renowned neighborhood for unhoused Austinites to expand by 1400 homes
A 24-year-old Austin nonprofit serving the city’s unhoused community has announced an expansion of a master-planned neighborhood designed for individuals coming out of chronic homelessness. Mobile Loaves & Fishes (MLF) was founded in Austin in 1998 and started the largest prepared feeding program for the homeless in Central Texas. They developed Community First! Village in northeast Travis County in 2015 to provide permanent housing and a supportive environment to the city’s homeless community. Currently, the Village houses over 350 formerly homeless men and women on 51 acres of land. The first phase of the neighborhood features 100 RV/park homes and...
