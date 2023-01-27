ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Super Bowl 2023: Best food deals, from freebies to huge discounts

By Gitanjali Poonia
 4 days ago
This is a small Domino’s pizza made in a Domino’s Pizza shop in downtown Pittsburgh Monday, July 15, 2019. The Super Bowl is approaching, and some takeout restaurants are offering deals. | Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press

The Super Bowl is the perfect time to order in greasy food while watching the game. With the game taking place in 16 days, the deals are rolling in.

Some fast food restaurants are offering discounts, while others have a Super Bowl menu for the die-hard fans. Here are some deals to look forward to. Don’t forget to check back in for more.

Domino’s

Deal: In hopes of making snacking and cheering easier, the fast-food pizza spot has the perfect menu options — chicken wings, specialty chicken with hot buffalo sauce, boneless chicken, stuffed cheesy bread, parmesan bread bites, and bread twists. Pick a snack with any pizza, and one topping, for $7.99.

Little Caesar’s

Deal: Ordering Little Caesar’s an hour before NFL games can earn you 30% off official NFL merchandise, $2 off chicken wings, $2 off the classic pepperoni pizza with a purchase, and crazy bread for 99 cents.

With your purchase, you’re automatically entered into sweepstakes for a chance to win two tickets to all home games of your favorite team next season, and a few other perks.

Papa John’s

Deal: The pizza chain is bringing back the Ultimate Meats Pizza, starting Jan. 30 through March 5, priced at $11. The menu item has layers of pepperoni, deli-style salami, sausage, center-cut Canadian bacon and hickory smoked bacon over the hand-tossed dough and the fresh-packed tomato sauce.

Meanwhile, the $6 new bacon cheddar and Wisconsin cheese stuffed cheese sticks are a great game-day snack.

Taco Bell

Deal: Starting Jan. 26 through Feb. 9, Taco Bell will offer one saucy Mexican Pizza, four Crispy Chicken Wings and eight Crunchy Tacos, along with two Spicy Ranch sauces, in the Ultimate GameDay Box, priced at $22, as I previously reported for the Deseret News .

The wings, which were first introduced around this time last year, will be available a la carte for $6.99.

Comments / 2

Salt Lake City, UT
