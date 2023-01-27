ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Buccaneers Interview Bengals Assistant Coach For Offensive Coordinator Role

By Russ Heltman
Cincinnati's coaches haven't been in very much demand for a conference finalist team.

CINCINNATI — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers interviewed Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher on Friday.

The Buccaneers fired Byron Leftwich a few weeks ago and are searching for another play-caller and coordinator.

Pitcher is in his 11th season overall in the NFL and his seventh as an assistant coach with the Bengals . He has been an integral part of building the offensive gameplans each week—alongside head coach Zac Taylor and OC Brian Callahan.

The 2022-23 season is Pitcher's third as QBs coach, and he's the fourth candidate to interview for Tampa's open role.

Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV— start your free trial here .

