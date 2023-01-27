Joel’s Chophouse to Open at the Ahern Hotel this Year

Located across the street from Sahara Las Vegas , the Ahern Hotel is already home to one restaurant concept from executive chef Joel Ott . Trattoria by Chef Joel , voted #12 on Yelp’s Top 50 Places to Eat in Las Vegas in 2021, offers classic American breakfast and lunch and Italian cuisine for dinner, featuring entrees like Veal Francese, Barolo Short Ribs, and Lobster Cioppino.

Another concept from Chef Joel, Joel’s Chophouse , will open at the hotel sometime in 2023. A recent Facebook post advertises a preview of the new restaurant, in the form of a special Valentine’s Day dinner to be offered by Trattoria. A four-course prix fixe menu will feature “options like branzino fillet, NY striploin, and Lovers’ Surf ‘n’ Turf with a 22oz ribeye and a whole lobster.”

“For this special preview,” reads the post, “you’ll enjoy the views from the future site of Joel’s Chophouse, opening in 2023.”

What Now reached out to Chef Joel Ott on Friday. The chef was not immediately available for comment. Stay tuned for updates as more information on the upcoming restaurant becomes available.

