Virginia workers accuse Kroger of systematic wage theft under new payroll software
A new lawsuit by Kroger employees across Virginia accuses the company of ignoring widespread wage theft stemming from faulty software.
New Kent Looking Forward To 2023 As One Of The Fastest Growing Localities In Virginia
NEW KENT-As 2023 gets underway, New Kent County is predicting a positive economic outlook. “The current local economy is very strong, and we are seeing a wide array of commercial projects, both conceptual and actual plans, come across our desks,” said Matthew J. Smolnik, the county’s director of economic development. “This includes everything from a one-person start-up operation as a home-based business to national developers and their clients calling, emailing, and visiting the county to learn more about what we have to offer.”
Cancer Bill Introduced In Virginia Chamber By McEachin’s Friend
Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, recently introduced legislation that aims to mitigate some of the challenges that people may face before they receive a cancer diagnosis. McQuinn, a longtime friend of Congressman Don McEachin who died from cancer on Nov. 28 at age 61, recently introduced Bill 2356, which would require health insurers to cover colorectal screening without copayments or deductibles. That includes an outpatient colonoscopy, even if someone has used Colo-Guard, an over-the-counter test as an initial screening at home. The legislation proposes that health insurers cover all preventive screening for colorectal cancer, including colonoscopies.
Richmond School Board member proposes closing five schools over budget concerns
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Five Richmond Public Schools could be on the chopping block. On Wednesday, Richmond School Board Member Jonathan Young plans to introduce a school consolidation plan during the school board’s budget work session. He says the proposal would save about $5 million. “Bottom line we have...
Southampton County farmer receives 15-year service award
Southampton County cotton and peanut producer M. L. Everett Jr. of Capron was recognized Jan. 24 for 15 years of service on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors. VFBF President Wayne F. Pryor presented an award to Everett at a Farm Bureau meeting in Richmond. As the organization’s...
Where will Virginia's next casino project end up?
Lawmakers are about to roll the dice on casinos, and a bill to allow for a referendum in Petersburg has already cleared an early hurdle. The Virginia Casino Act allows for five casinos in Virginia, and four of those five are already open or will open soon. But the location of that fifth and final casino is up for debate. After voters in Richmond rejected a potential casino in a referendum, advocates in Petersburg started making plans for a casino they hope will revitalize a struggling local economy.
Despite Bon Secours investigation, hospital transparency bill shot down in Virginia General Assembly
Following a recent New York Times investigation into Bon Secours, Virginia leaders proposed a bill to increase financial transparency with hospitals. On Thursday, Jan. 26, the bill was rejected by the Republican-led panel.
Should Virginia help pay to rebuild Fox Elementary? What if lawmakers say 'no'?
Del. Jeff Bourne admitted it would be an "uphill battle" to convince the House Appropriations Committee to give Richmond Public Schools $15 million to rebuild William Fox Elementary in Richmond.
Moving back in with family due to inflation is becoming more common, U.S. News & World Report finds
A rising cost of living hit many people hard last year, and according to a recent study from U.S. News & World Report, many U.S. adults either moved back in with family or had to get a roommate in 2022.
Henrico DMV to reopen following closure for renovations
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The East Henrico Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen on Monday, Jan. 30 after being closed for three weeks for an interior renovation. Located at 5517 South Laburnum Avenue, the DMV office will reopen to appointment and walk-in customers after receiving new paint and improvements to countertop design for employee efficiency.
Bill to give Petersburg a shot at a casino advances
Petersburg's pursuit of a $1.4 billion casino project cleared a hurdle Thursday after a Virginia Senate subcommittee recommended it move forward.
Three-decade Fort Lee Army Base childcare provider retires
FORT LEE – Kim Bonner has spent 34 years as a Fort Lee childcare provider. The fact merits repeating and warrants context for those not familiar with the complexity of child care: The Sisisky Child Development Center employee has spent more than 8,000 days calming cries of all kinds; washing tiny, sticky hands; wiping runny noses; changing soiled bibs and smelly diapers; dipping spoons into Gerber jars; reading books aloud; kissing ‘boo boos’ to no end; and quelling contentious conflicts among a myriad of other tasks.
10 Richmond Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Richmond, VA. - In addition to being the capital of Virginia, the City of Richmond also anchors a metro area with a population of nearly 1.3 million residents. Major industries in the city include advertising, finance, law, manufacturing, medical, and an emerging technology sector. Furthermore, several Fortune 500 companies are either headquartered in Richmond, or maintain a presence in the region.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
First-of-its-kind program teaches farming: 'This is exactly what I want to do'
On a cold, rainy Sunday morning, Duron Chavis and Senija Davis prep for the upcoming planting months at the Brook Road Youth Farm.
Benjamin Harrison Bridge to close nightly starting Jan. 30
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Benjamin Harrison Bridge located on Jordan Point Road (Route 156)/Roxbury Road (Route 106) in Charles City and Prince George is expected to close nightly starting Monday, Jan. 30. Due to an aerial cable installation project, the bridge will close at 11 p.m. and reopen...
I-64 West clear after crash in downtown Richmond
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 91, at the I-64/I-95 interchange. The westbound left lane is currently closed.
Henrico celebrates new firehouse in busy Staples Mill area
A new firehouse in Henrico's West End officially opened in January, allowing Henrico Fire to better serve a busy central area near Staples Mill and Parham Road.
New DMV plate agency in Hertford County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will open a new license plate agency on Jan. 30 in Hertford County. The new office will be located at 905 East Memorial Drive next to Schewels Furniture in Ahoskie. It will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except state holidays. Jerry Castelloe Jr will be the operator of this agency.
Virginia eviction filings surge by 86%, state introduces pilot program to assist those facing housing insecurity
RICHMOND, VA. - Many families in Virginia struggle to keep their homes as evictions rise due to the pandemic. In response, the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program has awarded nearly $3 million to groups assisting those facing housing insecurity, but this is not enough to meet the growing need.
