ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
peninsulachronicle.com

New Kent Looking Forward To 2023 As One Of The Fastest Growing Localities In Virginia

NEW KENT-As 2023 gets underway, New Kent County is predicting a positive economic outlook. “The current local economy is very strong, and we are seeing a wide array of commercial projects, both conceptual and actual plans, come across our desks,” said Matthew J. Smolnik, the county’s director of economic development. “This includes everything from a one-person start-up operation as a home-based business to national developers and their clients calling, emailing, and visiting the county to learn more about what we have to offer.”
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

Cancer Bill Introduced In Virginia Chamber By McEachin’s Friend

Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, recently introduced legislation that aims to mitigate some of the challenges that people may face before they receive a cancer diagnosis. McQuinn, a longtime friend of Congressman Don McEachin who died from cancer on Nov. 28 at age 61, recently introduced Bill 2356, which would require health insurers to cover colorectal screening without copayments or deductibles. That includes an outpatient colonoscopy, even if someone has used Colo-Guard, an over-the-counter test as an initial screening at home. The legislation proposes that health insurers cover all preventive screening for colorectal cancer, including colonoscopies.
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Southampton County farmer receives 15-year service award

Southampton County cotton and peanut producer M. L. Everett Jr. of Capron was recognized Jan. 24 for 15 years of service on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors. VFBF President Wayne F. Pryor presented an award to Everett at a Farm Bureau meeting in Richmond. As the organization’s...
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
wvtf.org

Where will Virginia's next casino project end up?

Lawmakers are about to roll the dice on casinos, and a bill to allow for a referendum in Petersburg has already cleared an early hurdle. The Virginia Casino Act allows for five casinos in Virginia, and four of those five are already open or will open soon. But the location of that fifth and final casino is up for debate. After voters in Richmond rejected a potential casino in a referendum, advocates in Petersburg started making plans for a casino they hope will revitalize a struggling local economy.
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Henrico DMV to reopen following closure for renovations

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The East Henrico Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen on Monday, Jan. 30 after being closed for three weeks for an interior renovation. Located at 5517 South Laburnum Avenue, the DMV office will reopen to appointment and walk-in customers after receiving new paint and improvements to countertop design for employee efficiency.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Three-decade Fort Lee Army Base childcare provider retires

FORT LEE – Kim Bonner has spent 34 years as a Fort Lee childcare provider. The fact merits repeating and warrants context for those not familiar with the complexity of child care: The Sisisky Child Development Center employee has spent more than 8,000 days calming cries of all kinds; washing tiny, sticky hands; wiping runny noses; changing soiled bibs and smelly diapers; dipping spoons into Gerber jars; reading books aloud; kissing ‘boo boos’ to no end; and quelling contentious conflicts among a myriad of other tasks.
FORT LEE, VA
Evan Crosby

10 Richmond Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Richmond, VA. - In addition to being the capital of Virginia, the City of Richmond also anchors a metro area with a population of nearly 1.3 million residents. Major industries in the city include advertising, finance, law, manufacturing, medical, and an emerging technology sector. Furthermore, several Fortune 500 companies are either headquartered in Richmond, or maintain a presence in the region.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Benjamin Harrison Bridge to close nightly starting Jan. 30

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Benjamin Harrison Bridge located on Jordan Point Road (Route 156)/Roxbury Road (Route 106) in Charles City and Prince George is expected to close nightly starting Monday, Jan. 30. Due to an aerial cable installation project, the bridge will close at 11 p.m. and reopen...
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
WITN

New DMV plate agency in Hertford County

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will open a new license plate agency on Jan. 30 in Hertford County. The new office will be located at 905 East Memorial Drive next to Schewels Furniture in Ahoskie. It will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except state holidays. Jerry Castelloe Jr will be the operator of this agency.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy