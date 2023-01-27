Read full article on original website
Man United signs Sabitzer to cover for injured Eriksen
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United completed the loan signing of midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich as cover for the injured Christian Eriksen on Tuesday. Eriksen could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury, sustained during United’s 3-1 win against Reading in...
Fernandez signing caps big-spending Chelsea's latest spree
Chelsea completed another staggering spending spree by its new American ownership — more than $350 million this time — by signing Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez for a British-record fee on the final day of the January transfer window on Tuesday. A day of negotiations between Benfica and Chelsea’s...
Real Madrid and Barcelona to meet in Copa del Rey semifinals
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid will get a chance for revenge against Barcelona when the Spanish teams meet in the Copa del Rey semifinals. The rivals were paired together in Monday's draw, which also set up a semifinal match between Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna.
