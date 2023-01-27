ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers Injury Report is Encouraging Going Into NFC Championship Game

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
A look over of the 49ers injury report shows extreme encouragement for the NFC championship game against the Eagles.

The 49ers will be at just about full strength when they take on the Eagles in the NFC championship game.

Elijah Mitchell (groin) and Ambry Thomas (ankle) are the only players on the injury report aside from Jimmy Garoppolo who remains out. They both carry a questionable designation, which means unless something drastic occurs they'll be on hand for the matchup in Philadelphia. This is extremely encouraging news for the 49ers.

At the beginning of the practice week, it was looking a bit concerning. Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, and Mitchell were held out of practice with injuries. It turned out that Samuel ended up practicing after all, so he is raring to go with little to no limitations from his injury. McCaffrey looks to be ready enough from his calf injury, but it will be telling once the game gets going.

Mitchell is really the one who is curious because he does carry a designation with his groin injury. Groins can be so tricky and end up arising to a severe degree suddenly.It happened to Dre Greenlaw last year, which basically derailed his whole season. He just was never able to shake it off. That is how much of a tricky injury it is.

Missing the NFC championship was never the concern with Samuel, McCaffrey, and Mitchell. It was a concern regarding what level of strength will they be at? I would guess that Samuel is the closest if not at 100 percent, while McCaffrey is a bit under it. Again, if McCaffrey's injury wasn't that bad, then he would not have missed two practices. You just never know if his calf will come up again. The same with Mitchell who I think is a couple notches below full strength.

But regardless, at least the 49ers will have these key players available. It is better to be safe than sorry. Winning this game would've become significantly difficult with any of them out or limited. The injury report is definitely encouraging considering it could be worse.

