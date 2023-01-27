Read full article on original website
Meet Mavis Leno, Jay Leno’s Wife From A Decades-Long Marriage
Jay Leno is known by most of his fans as an avid car lover. His collection is one of the world’s largest having over 150 automobiles and a hundred motorcycles. Apart from this, he also has a person in his life whom he loves perhaps even more than all the cars in his garage- his wife of over forty years.
Jay Leno hospitalized again after breaking bones in motorcycle crash
Jay Leno is in the hospital again. The former host of The Tonight Show was previously hospitalized in November for burns sustained while working on one of his vintage cars, but he's now receiving treatment for new injuries. Ahead of his return to performing in Las Vegas in March, the comedian revealed in a new interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he got into a motorcycle crash on Jan. 17 and required medical care for broken bones.
Jay Leno's Garage Canceled at CNBC 2 Months After Comedian Was Injured in Car Fire
Jay Leno's Garage aired its seventh and final season last fall Jay Leno's Garage has been axed by CNBC. Jay Leno's car series has been canceled, two months after the comedian was seriously injured in a gasoline fire and following a 30-year streak of Leno-starring projects airing on NBCUniversal's networks, PEOPLE can confirm. Jay Leno's Garage saw Leno, 72, highlighting unique cars and the stories behind them and featured various celebrity guest stars — including President Joe Biden, Kelly Clarkson, Elon Musk and Jamie Lee Curtis. The show originally began...
The Tragic Death of Dino Martin, Jr., Son of Dean Martin
Dino Martin, the son of legendary crooner Dean Martin, was a multi-talented performer just like his father. But his life was cut much too short, long before his famous dad passed away.
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Matthew Perry “punched a hole” in Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when he learned Chris Farley had died
Friends star Matthew Perry has claimed he “punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston‘s dressing room wall” when he learned that comedian Chris Farley had died. The former Saturday Night Live cast member passed away in 1997 from a drug overdose aged just 33, appearing in his last leading role alongside Perry in 1998’s Almost Heroes.
Vanna White Left Stunned After Another Inappropriate Comment From Pat Sajak
Even the audience didn't know how to react.
Jay Leno seen for first time since breaking multiple bones in motorcycle crash
Jay Leno is keeping his sense of humor while recovering from a motorcycle accident that left him with several broken bones. Page Six obtained photos of the 72-year-old former talk show host looking happy and healthy as drove his Tesla into his garage in Los Angeles on Friday. Leno did not have any visible casts or bandages on his body following last week’s crash. When asked about the incident, the comedian joked that he rammed his motorcycle into pal Jeremy Renner’s snowplow. He quipped, “I was riding my motorcycle up in Lake Tahoe. I came around the corner and crashed into Jeremy...
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
Is It True Tom Cruise Hasn’t Seen Daughter Suri Cruise in a Decade?
Does Tom Cruise ever see his daughter Suri Cruise?. Now 16 years old, it's widely believed that Suri — the daughter of Cruise and Katie Holmes — has not been spotted publicly with her father in a decade. The A-listers' daughter's relationship with her famous father has been...
Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown Creator Says Star Will Be 'Pissed Off and Ready to Rock' After Recovery
"There is a rebellious quality he has which can't help but laugh and there is an unstoppableness that is him," Hugh Dillon said of his Mayor of Kingstown costar Jeremy Renner Jeremy Renner might be heading back to work sooner rather than later. On Tuesday, Hugh Dillon, the creator of Mayor of Kingstown and Renner's co-star, said the actor is determined to get back in front of the camera weeks after his New Year's Day snowplow accident. "There is a rebellious quality he has which can't help but...
Sally Field Reveals She Almost Went on Date with Steven Spielberg 50 Years Ago
“My beloved Steven Spielberg has never left my life,” the 80 for Brady actress said at the 34th Palm Springs Film Awards on Thursday Sally Field is getting candid about her lifelong friendship with Steven Spielberg. In a speech introducing the The Fabelmans director and team for the Vanguard Award at the 34th Palm Springs Film Awards on Thursday, the 80 for Brady actress shared with the audience just how long she's known the director – and how the pair almost went on a date. "My newly acquired business...
Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star
Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
Clint Eastwood Said 1 John Wayne Performance Was ‘Brilliant’ Because ‘He Wasn’t Afraid to Play the Flat-Out Racism’
Western star Clint Eastwood once explained why John Wayne's fearlessness contributed to one of the most 'brilliant' performances of his career.
Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Has To Be Restrained From Confronting Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage
It seems like just yesterday Will Smith was slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars after the comedian made a pretty innocent joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, however, that may not be the craziest moment. And in the wake […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Has To Be Restrained From Confronting Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Jack Nicholson Hasn’t Been Seen in Public in Over a Year, Friends Fear He’s ‘Living Like a Recluse': REPORT
Jack Nicholson reportedly hasn't been seen in public in over a year. Now, friends of the Hollywood legend are worried as the actor has allegedly isolated himself inside his California mansion. According to Radar Online, the 85-year-old actor was last seen attending a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with his...
Tom Cruise Lobbied Hard for a Role That Went to an Actor Almost 20 Years Younger Than Him
Tom Cruise can't get every action role he wants. The star sought out one particular film for many years, but a younger actor got the part.
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake’s Official Cause of Death Wasn’t What Her Friends Told Everyone
After 'Gunsmoke,' the actor faced health challenges that ultimately killed her. Here's Amanda Blake's cause of death and a possible reason why her friends said she died of throat cancer.
Jamie Lee Curtis Rocks Black Strapless Jumpsuit With Lace Cape At 2023 Golden Globes
Jamie Lee Curtis had all eyes on her at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, when she walked the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, wearing a black strapless jumpsuit with a lace cape that covered her shoulders and dangled down her backside. The 64-year-old Halloween star was on hand to present an award later in the evening, so she made sure she looked like a million bucks, and she definitely succeeded. Jamie accessorized her look with silver jewelry and her signature grey pixie cut.
Julia Roberts reacts to shocking revelation that she’s actually ‘not a Roberts’
Julia Roberts was stunned to discover that she’s not actually a “Roberts” after looking into her family’s history and learning about her great-great grandmother’s, Rhoda Suttle Roberts, previous relationships.The 55-year-old actor had her mother and father’s family tree examined using DNA analysis and genealogical detective work in a recent episode of the PBS documentary series Finding Your Roots. While exploring the family history of her father, Walter Grady Roberts, Dr Henry Louis Gates Jr discussed her great grandfather, John Roberts, who grew up on a farm with his mother, Rhoda Suttle.After Julia noted that she’d never heard of this...
