Shutterstock now offers AI image creation using DALL-E technology
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. A hot potato: Shutterstock has opened the floodgates for selling and licensing artworks created with machine learning algorithms. The company says the new service follows an "ethical approach" to AI-based content, paying creators, while offering instantaneous gratification to its users.
How to use your phone to find hidden cameras
To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
Scientists create robot that can alternate between solid and liquid states
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Forward-looking: Following the creation of robots that can alter their state between solid and liquid, humanity is once again left wondering if scientists have even watched Terminator 2. Researchers demonstrated one of the machines turning into ooze to escape the bars of a cage, not unlike the T-1000 in the 1991 classic.
Retailer reveals most reliable graphics cards and motherboards, warranty process times
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Why it matters: It's a sad truth that graphics cards and motherboards can fail for one reason or another. Providing they're still covered, this is the time to take advantage of their warranties. But which manufacturers create the most reliable hardware, and which are the quickest at carrying out warranty repairs? A major PC retailer in Switzerland has given us an idea by publishing their warranty claim statistics.
Raspberry Pi-powered exoskeleton makes walking faster and easier
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Forward-looking: Researchers at Stanford University have designed a Raspberry Pi-powered exoskeleton that could help people with mobility challenges get around easier. The wearable fits over the lower leg like a boot and is powered by a Raspberry Pi 4, which is responsible for managing a host of sensors as well as the motor and motor driver.
Meta awarded researcher a $27,200 bug bounty for glitch that bypassed Facebook 2FA
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Facepalm: Meta recently implemented a centralized login system to make it easier for Instagram, Facebook, and Meta (VR) users to manage their accounts. Unfortunately, in setting up the 2FA system, engineers overlooked a glaring failure regarding attempt limitation.
Smart appliance buyers aren't keeping their devices connected to the Internet
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In brief: Smart appliances such as Alexa-equipped microwaves and ovens that can livestream their contents have been finding their way into kitchens for years but not everyone is taking full advantage of their connected features.
rickyralph
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. rickyralph replied to the thread Active Norton blocked attack by: System Infected: Miner.Bitcoinminer Activity #. Spaces were added on this 4 lines after the last colon because it was creating emoji's C:\Users\Rich\AppData\Local\Google\Chrome\User... R. rickyralph replied...
zeiskkk
Tarm1981
jfftck
Recommending an iPad as best of the best when it has many limitations for anyone not creating media content--remember that you can't...
Kirwa
unrheal
When I bought my PC, I got a big enough power supply to put a 2nd GPU in, since at the time 11+ or so years ago..? maybe a few more...
ganymede86
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. I don’t understand these reviews that say it’s not value. I mean I understand that it’s RRP would suggest it’s not value but I can’t...
Microsoft is preparing to overhaul Windows 11 File Explorer
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: Microsoft has been making changes to the File Explorer interface in Windows 11 since early last year, but it looks like a more significant overhaul is on the horizon. The company plans to reorganize some of the app's current features while integrating it more closely with its other tools.
Tetra
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. How to tell the world you haven't read the books without saying that you haven't read the books. To those confused, the names are...
trainadapt
ameliaalbert
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Companies in the tech space are often targeted by cybercriminals looking to steal valuable information such as intellectual property...
aztecrat
SkyAndy333777
