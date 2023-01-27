Cohasset hosts Fat Tire Winter Bike Race

COHASSET — On Saturday, Feb. 11, biking enthusiasts will gather at Tioga Recreation Area in the city of Cohasset to participate in the ninth annual Fat Forest Fourteen Bike Race.

The race is open to the public and has different categories to suit all levels of riders. Participants choose between 7, 14 and 21 mile distances and must be at the 9:30 a.m. race meeting at Tioga Recreation Area. Registration costs $50 and is done online at fatforestfourteen.com. There will be no registration available the day of the race.

Awards will be given to the top male and female in each race distance, and prizes will be raffled off to those registered for the race. Awards, raffles and hot chili will start around noon at Rapids Brewing in Grand Rapids.

According to race officials, the Fat Forest Fourteen event is exciting and challenging. Racers compete on groomed bike trails that look much like narrow cross-country ski trails, except that hills and curves are part of it and make the race thrilling for the riders.

The first Fat Forest Fourteen was conducted in 2015, at the Forest History Center in Grand Rapids. The race continued to be conducted at the Forest History Center through 2020. In 2021, the event was scheduled to be conducted on the new mountain bike trails in the Tioga Recreation Area, but due to extreme sub-zero temperatures, the race became a virtual event. Then in 2022, with temperatures worse than in 2021, but determined attitudes making up for the cold, the race was conducted regardless and 13 riders braved the -25 temperatures to compete in this unique winter event.

The event has local riders but also brings people in from Duluth, the Range, and the Twin Cities. The annual race is always a huge success in bringing new bikers to the Tioga Recreation Area and offering a fun event for bicyclists who enjoy fat tire riding in winter.

If you want to watch the riders take off, come out to Tioga Recreation Area, 23946 Tioga Beach Road, Cohasset, at about 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 11.

“We’ll have a fire to keep you warm,” the officials said.

This year’s event is sponsored by Ardent Bicycles and the Grand Rapids Itasca Mountain Bike Association (GRIMBA). Additional sponsors are YETI Earthworks along with Wolf Tooth, Salsa Cycles, 45Nrth, Onyx Racing, and Rapids Brewing.

“Please consider becoming a GRIMBA member and visiting our sponsors who are helping to maintain and promote our local mountain biking trails. For more information about the Tioga Recreation Area, visit the website at tiogarecreation.com or call the City of Cohasset Parks Department,” officials explained.