Football For Moms set for Jan. 31, in Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — Mothers of prospective football players in the Grand Rapids program can learn more about the sport and the Grand Rapids program by attending an event in late January.

Grand Rapids Football presents Football For Moms which will be conducted on Tuesday, Jan. 31, starting at 6 p.m. at Rapids Brewing. More information can be found at www.bit.ly/FB4Moms.

Greg Spahn, head coach of the Grand Rapids High School football team, invites everybody interested in the program to attend the event.

“It is a chance to meet the coaches and find out about our program and how we do things from trying to build better men to what we do on the field,” Spahn said. “It is typically a pretty fun night; there will be food and drinks and everything else. We’ll get together and talk a little bit about Grand Rapids football.”

While anybody can attend the event, Spahn said the event is tailored more toward the mothers and grandmothers of prospective players.

“It is for anybody who has a football player or who is interested in the program,” the coach explained.

Spahn said some of the subjects that will be discussed include how the young men are prepared for the season both physically and mentally, and talk will then shift to more technical game issues such as what schemes are used on the field and why. He added that much more is in store including gifts for everybody who shows up.

“It’s been a pretty big success and we are hoping to get as many moms as we can,” Spahn said.