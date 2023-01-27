ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MN

Rapids wrestlers celebrate Skip Nalan Invitational win

By photo by robyn wakefield
Grand Rapids Herald Review
Grand Rapids Herald Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42KOEQ_0kTungyj00

The Grand Rapids High School wrestling team is shown above celebrating winning the Skip Nalan Invitational.

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Rapids Herald Review

Grand Rapids Herald Review

Grand Rapids, MN
174
Followers
212
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapid Herald Review is the premier source for local news coverage for Itsasca County and Grand Rapids, MN dating back to 1896. Publishing on Sundays and Wednesdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.grandrapidsmn.com

 https://www.grandrapidsmn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy