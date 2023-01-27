While I was growing up pasta was—and still is—one of my favorite things to eat. When my parents opened their cooking school in Bologna, there was a restaurant called Al Cantunzein (Bolognese for “in the little corner” because it was located in a tiny square near the city center) that would continue to serve course after course of homemade pasta dishes until one told them to stop. I was a teenager with a healthy appetite, and whenever we ate there, I was in heaven. My favorite was green and yellow pappardelle with sausage, peppers, and tomatoes. It is still one of my favorite pasta dishes, especially with homemade pappardelle, though I use only the yellow pappardelle. It is also wonderful with rigatoni or shells. The recipe below, which is almost the same as my mother’s in Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking, is how I make it now.

