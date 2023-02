The City of SeaTac is taking a survey, and is seeking the public’s “Big Ideas” for the SeaTac City Center/Airport District. The City is currently engaged in a two-phase project to replace the City Center Plan, adopted in 1999. Phase 1 of the project, which established an updated growth and development vision for the area, was completed in March 2020, with adoption of the Phase 1 Vision Report.

