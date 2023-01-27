Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Deputies: Man arrested for drunk driving crash in Bergen that left one injured
BERGEN, N.Y. — Deputies are investigating two crashes in Genesee County that happened in the same spot. They say one of them was caused by a drunk driver. Both crashes happened around 6 p.m. on Tuesday night on Townline Road in Bergen. Deputies say 41-year-old Jason Cone of Byron was driving drunk and rear-ended two cars in front of him near a railroad crossing.
WHEC TV-10
13 WHAM
Third victim dies after stabbing inside Henrietta home
Henrietta, N.Y. — A third person who was stabbed inside a home in Henrietta earlier this month has died, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Masuda Banahi, 43, of Virginia, was stabbed Jan. 11 inside a home on Kathy Drive. She later died from her injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital.
RPD: Suspect drives car through Comedy at the Carlson, Record Archive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two prominent businesses were damaged overnight Monday, police confirmed. They did not specify whether the incidents are related, or whether the suspect is the same in both cases. According to a Tuesday morning tweet from East Avenue’s Record Archive, a suspect attempted to drive their car through the glass front doors […]
iheart.com
waynetimes.com
Walworth father beats 15 year-old, charged with Assault Second
The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Thursday (1/26) at 6 p.m. of a Town of Walworth man after investigation into a domestic incident that occurred on Sunday (1/22) around 11:00 am. Frank A Charella, age 37, of Boynton Road in the Town of Walworth reportedly...
Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to fatal stabbing
A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to a fatal stabbing in Cheektowaga in June 2022.
iheart.com
Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal crash
The hit-and-run occurred on Lewiston Road in Lewiston in September 2022. 61-year-old Barry Tierney was killed.
13 WHAM
Doors smashed by truck, ATM stolen at Comedy @ the Carlson;Record Archive also broken into
Rochester, N.Y. — Someone left an important item behind Tuesday morning after apparently breaking into a popular comedy club in the North Winton Village. Comedy @ the Carlson co-founder Mark Ippolito told 13WHAM that the club's alarm went off around 3:45 a.m. after someone backed a truck into the front doors, broke in and stole an ATM — and left an iPhone behind.
iheart.com
Man and Woman Both Stabbed During an Altercation on Milton Street
Rochester police say charges are pending in a dispute between a man and woman that turned violent. It happened around midnight. The woman was found stabbed in the lower body at an address on Milton Street, in the 19th Ward. The man flagged down officers on West Avenue with a...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Indicted in Fatal Stabbing
A Monroe County grand jury has handed up an indictment in a fatal stabbing on the city's west side last fall. 46-year-old LaJason Lovett is charged with 2nd-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Cory Dubois. Police say Lovett stabbed Dubois multiple times outside an Angle Street home last September.
WHEC TV-10
Two people found stabbed on west side of Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police found two people stabbed around midnight on Tuesday in two different locations on the west side of the city. Police say they found a woman with a stab wound to the leg on Milton Street. This is near school sixteen Just before they arrived, police say a man with stab wounds in the area of West Avenue and Grover Street waved down officers.
WHEC TV-10
House that caught fire and killed 78-year-old tenant had 62 code violations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The house on Hancock Street that caught fire last week, killing one of the tenants, had 62 code violations by the city. On Monday, Rochester police released the name of the woman killed. Police say the body of 78-year-old Christine Cannon was found early Friday morning, on the third floor of the multi-unit home. They have not been able to identify cannon’s relatives or next of kin and are asking for help. Anyone with information is asked to call the medical examiner’s office at 753-5905.
Man wanted for slashing tires facing charges in separate stabbing case
A Rochester man faces multiple charges in connection to three separate incidents in Buffalo dating back to July 2022.
WHEC TV-10
Ontario County man issued appearance ticket for stealing truck
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Cody P. Betts, 35 of Gorham, NY was issued an appearance ticket for grand larceny for stealing a truck from Mott Road in the Town of Seneca on November 2. That vehicle was recovered in Rochester. Betts is scheduled to appear in the Seneca Town Court...
