ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 21

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Montanan

Montana lawmakers shoot down law that would help wheelchair users repair their own equipment

More than a decade ago, Congress required car manufacturers to disclose more information, sell parts and share some technology with consumers and non-dealer repair shops, marking a win for the right-to-repair movement. And advocates and members of Montana’s disability community last week testified that a motorized wheelchair was also an essential means for transportation, especially […] The post Montana lawmakers shoot down law that would help wheelchair users repair their own equipment appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Serial Killers and Ties with Montana

Montana, known for its scenic beauty and friendly communities, has also been home to some notorious serial killers. Here are a few of the most well-known that have some ties with the state:. Wayne Nance, AKA the “Missoula Mauler,” is responsible for six or more murders in Missoula, Montana between...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Better, Together

The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. It’s a big week...
MONTANA STATE
ypradio.org

A bill that would speed up some evictions advances in Montana Legislature

Landlords could have an easier time canceling some contracts with renters under a proposal in the state Legislature. The policy is designed to speed up the eviction of tenants who refuse to let a landlord access property. Montana law requires landlords to go to court if they want to terminate a rental contract, a process that could take up to a month.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Top reasons more people are moving to Montana

Montana’s low cost of living, low crime rates, and booming job market make it a favorite state for many families and millennials. The state’s low property taxes, zero sales tax, and shorter commuting time make moving to Montana appealing to many people.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

AG Knudsen agrees with Gov. Gianforte on need for increased drug enforcement

In response to Governor Greg Gianforte’s State of the State address, Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued the following statement:. “Governor Gianforte is right: Montanans are better off now than we were two years ago, but the threat of crime and drugs continues to grow after previous administrations ignored the issue for years. I appreciate his continued support for law enforcement and the needed resources for the Montana Department of Justice’s Highway Patrol, Division of Criminal Investigation, prosecution bureau, and MMIP task force to hold criminals accountable and keep Montanans safe.”
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Heavy metal testing, too much THC and the fight over Montana’s budding pot industry

It was a public meeting in the middle of the holidays to discuss marijuana. When it happened, the rules that the state’s Department of Public Health and Humans Services was proposing were already suspended. And the way the proposed-but-suspended rules were scotched by a legislative interim committee with just email seemed suspect — no one […] The post Heavy metal testing, too much THC and the fight over Montana’s budding pot industry appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana churches would be free to offer temporary shelter to homeless families under SB195

When it’s 38 degrees below zero in Montana, churches being used as shelters don’t want to kick families out the door and into the cold — and Senate Bill 195 says they wouldn’t have to. Sponsor Sen. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls, said at a hearing he didn’t anticipate the legislation to exempt some buildings from […] The post Montana churches would be free to offer temporary shelter to homeless families under SB195 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Low wages, underfunded public service and abortion bans are the real stories of this legislature

There is more to the abortion bans being promoted by Republicans in Montana’s Legislature than simply a difference on moral or cultural grounds. Republicans have pieced together an entire suite of policies aimed at one goal. That goal is to control and disempower workers by a broad assault on standards of living, access to public […] The post Low wages, underfunded public service and abortion bans are the real stories of this legislature appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake

Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana proposes a bill that would allow doctors to opt out of certain medical procedures

A woman comes into an emergency room, and she has a placental abruption. Clinicians pull together a team to get a blood transfer, and things are chaotic in the ER, a scenario painted by Rep. Laura Smith. There’s still a fetal heartbeat, but in order to save the mom’s life, they have to remove tissue […] The post Montana proposes a bill that would allow doctors to opt out of certain medical procedures appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy