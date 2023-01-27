Read full article on original website
Related
Sami Zayn Turns On Roman Reigns, Bloodline Destroys Sami And Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has made his choice. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event at WWE Royal Rumble, finishing him off with a spear inside the ring after tossing Owens back of the head first into the steps on the outside. The...
ComicBook
Jey Uso Responds to Dramatic Final Scene From WWE Royal Rumble 2023 With Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn
Jey Uso is teasing his departure from The Bloodline. The final scenes from Saturday night's Royal Rumble pay-per-view saw Sami Zayn finally turn his back on the rest of The Bloodline when, after watching the group repeatedly attack a helpless Kevin Owens, he cracked Roman Reigns across the back with a chair. This prompted Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to beat down Zayn while Jey broke down emotionally in the corner. When Reigns finally took notice, Uso left the ring and walked up the entrance ramp alone.
wrestlinginc.com
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After WWE Royal Rumble Main Event
The end of the 2023 Royal Rumble was chaotic, to say the least. The highlights of the main event were more of what happened after than before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Kevin Owens. After the match, Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa...
Jey Uso calls out Roman Reigns after WWE Royal Rumble betrayal
Jey Uso has long been the alpha dog of The Usos tag team. Sure, there have been stories where Jimmy took center stage, like his angle with Mandy Rose and Naomi that aged particularly poorly considering why WWE decided to fire the leader of Toxic Attraction but ever since The Bloodline came into being, Jey has been afforded center stage as the group’s story mover, with his relationships between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn serving as focal points of the both RAW and SmackDown.
wrestleview.com
Jey Uso breaks silence, comments in storyline on the beating of Sami Zayn at the end of Saturday’s Royal Rumble
There appears to be new tension in The Bloodline. After Roman Reigns successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Kevin Owens at Saturday night’s Royal Rumble, Sami Zayn turned on Reigns by hitting him in the back with a chair. Before the turn, Zayn told Reigns Owens had had enough and that Reigns being the Tribal Chief is better than that. Reigns then told Zayn to take the chair and demanded that he hit Owens.
Sami Zayn makes wild claim about Roman Reigns and WrestleMania 39
Sami Zayn wants to be WWE Champion. Now granted, that’s probably not something a member of The Bloodline should say, what with Roman Reigns currently holding the belt, but in a conversation with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Zayn laid out why he’d love to win the Royal Rumbleand how he believes nine months of storytelling could get fans behind him.
ComicBook
WWE Royal Rumble: Fans Are Reeling From The Bloodline's Fallout With Sami Zayn, Jey Uso
WWE fans are still reeling from the fallout of the WWE Royal Rumble main event as not only did Sami Zayn finally turn on the Bloodline, but Jey Uso is starting to have his own doubts as well! The main event of the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event featured Roman Reigns taking on Kevin Owens, and the weeks leading into the match had started to form many doubts for Sami Zayn as his friend was constantly put in trouble. This all came to a head with Sami's final test, which ended up being help Roman to win. But that wasn't all.
ringsidenews.com
The Bloodline Turns On Sami Zayn & Jey Uso Walks Off In Dramatic WWE Royal Rumble Conclusion
Kevin Owens had warned Sami Zayn time and time again about the true nature of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Tonight, KO’s words proved right as The Bloodline turned on The Honorary Uce. Sami Zayn accompanied Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Kevin Owens in...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Official Drops Photo Of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Royal Rumble Aftermath
The road to WrestleMania 39 had a rocky yet surprising start, that saw the exile of Sami Zayn from The Bloodline and himself and Kevin Owens facing a massive beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns’ family. While The Bloodline left both Zayn and KO in a pile of heap, a WWE official recently dropped a photo that showed both following the aftermath.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Super Kicks Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown (Video)
Despite Roman Reigns’ specific instructions, Sami Zayn appeared on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Zayn arrived early in the show to personally thank Jey Uso for saving him on RAW. Later in the episode, Jey and Jimmy were banned from entering the building, prompting Jey to make a phone call for a favor.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Bloodline & Sami Zayn Split, Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn being part of The Bloodline appears to be no more. During the main event of Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event, Kevin Owens faced off against Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a losing effort. While Owens and Reigns went back-and-forth during the match, it...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Tips Sami Zayn To Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
In a recent interview with the Daily Star, All Elite Wrestling’s Chris Jericho heaped praise Sami Zayn’s recent work with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The Bloodline saga has been regarded as one of the most compelling stories in professional wrestling over the past several years, and it has only gotten better with the addition of Sami Zayn.
Wrestle Zone
Nia Jax Returns At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
Nia Jax has made her return to WWE. The 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble saw Jax enter the match as the 30th entrant in the match. She did not last long in the match, but it did take the other 11 competitors in the match to eliminate her. Jax’s appearance...
ringsidenews.com
WWE’s Current WrestleMania Direction For Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated and accomplished pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has achieved everything a WWE Superstar would ever want in his career, including winning the Royal Rumble match on two different occasions. He was not able to do it during last night’s Rumble match, but a match was teased for WrestleMania. That being said, it seems Lesnar vs GUNTHER is not the current plan for WrestleMania 39.
Bleacher Report
Final Picks for Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Card
The 2023 Royal Rumble will be monumental, as it not only kicks off The Road to WrestleMania, but it also sets the tone for the rest of the year as a whole. On top of that, it will be an indicator to fans of just what Triple H's creative direction will be going forward, with or without Vince McMahon's influence.
Bleacher Report
Best and Worst Booking Decisions of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Results
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 was definitely one for the books. The event made up for its lack of surprises and non-stop action with high drama and the spectacle that the company does better than anyone else. For better or worse, WWE excels at creating moments. Sometimes, its pursuit of a...
Bleacher Report
Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins Is Coming and More Hot Takes from WWE Royal Rumble 2023
Seth Rollins has found a WrestleMania opponent worthy of his star power in the form of...Logan Paul?. The mainstream megastar returned Saturday night in the Royal Rumble match and, after an unforgettable springboard spot with Ricochet that dominated social media, shockingly eliminated The Visionary in a moment that should set up a showdown between them.
Bleacher Report
Sami Zayn Betraying Roman Reigns, Bloodline Is WWE's Greatest Storyline Ever
Sami Zayn's betrayal of Roman Reigns after the main event of the 2023 Royal Rumble was so much more than a checkpoint on a modern pro wrestling tale. It was proof that long-form storytelling done well can outweigh nearly anything else the sport can provide for fans, to the point that it outclassed the breakup of The Shield with a new chair shot heard around the world.
Bleacher Report
Cody Rhodes Wasn't Cleared from Injury Until WWE Royal Rumble; Popped Eardrum in Win
Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Royal Rumble during his dramatic return to the ring, but he nearly wasn't able to compete. The superstar told Ariel Helwani of BT Sport afterwards that he was only cleared from his torn pectoral injury on Saturday:. Rhodes underwent surgery last June following his Hell...
sportszion.com
“Guilty” Roman Reigns’ manager Paul Heyman reacts to Sami Zayn’s betrayal at WWE Royal Rumble 2023
An unexpected turn in the Bloodline storyline occurred on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas when Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman, manager of Reigns, said only one word about Sami’s actions that evening but that was enough to figure out everything. This year’s Royal...
Comments / 0