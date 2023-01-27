Read full article on original website
Re-Booking Biggest Mistakes of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match Card
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 was a solid event with ups and downs that ultimately led to the right men and women standing tall. However, certain decisions still left many wanting more. Cody Rhodes won the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match in a predictable but welcome result. WWE could have done...
Cody Rhodes Wasn't Cleared from Injury Until WWE Royal Rumble; Popped Eardrum in Win
Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Royal Rumble during his dramatic return to the ring, but he nearly wasn't able to compete. The superstar told Ariel Helwani of BT Sport afterwards that he was only cleared from his torn pectoral injury on Saturday:. Rhodes underwent surgery last June following his Hell...
Sami Zayn's Road to WWE WrestleMania, Bray Wyatt Storyline Stalls, More Quick Takes
As it does every year, WWE's 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event kicked off the road to WrestleMania 39 in emphatic fashion on Saturday night, with several seismic storyline shifts as well as a few underwhelming developments. Even more monumental than the two Royal Rumble matches was the conclusion of...
WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar to Fight Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Despite Gunther Tease
Despite a tease between Brock Lesnar and Gunther in Saturday's Royal Rumble, the former UFC star could instead face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio provided a breakdown of the plans for WWE (via Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News):. "Lesnar and Lashley is the one...
Rhea Ripley Says Knee Injury Was a Dislocation During 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Win
Rhea Ripley fought through a dislocated knee as she won the women's Royal Rumble match at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble event on Saturday night. "I mean, I'm obviously beat up," Ripley said during a press conference following the Royal Rumble event (h/t Kellie Haulotte of Wrestling Inc.). "My knees...
Triple H Comments on The Rock's WWE Future amid Roman Reigns, WrestleMania 39 Rumors
Triple H said Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson "has an open invitation" for WrestleMania 39 in April but doesn't expect the star to make an appearance. Triple H addressed The Rock's status during the Royal Royal Rumble press conference and told reporters he doesn't think an appearance is "in the cards" despite ongoing conversations with someone who is "incredibly busy."
WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn; Rey Mysterio's Injury; Good Brothers Contract
Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe. After Sami Zayn made his choice to protect Kevin Owens following the Royal Rumble main event, it appears like the now-former Honorary Uce will get his shot at Roman Reigns very soon. Per Dave Meltzer of WrestlingObserver.com,...
