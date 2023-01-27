Read full article on original website
Miami Dolphins Make Decision On Legendary QuarterbackOnlyHomersMiami, FL
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in FloridaEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 millionUSA DiarioFlorida State
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Plane Crash Lands in Wealthy Miami CommunityDylan BarketKey Biscayne, FL
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sánchez says Southwest rejected her as a flight attendant because of her weight
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, wasn't hired as a Southwest Airlines flight attendant after failing a mandatory weigh-in in 1989. She was 121 pounds but needed to be 115.
NFL legend Eli Manning makes Super Bowl LVII predictions
Two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning makes Super Bowl LVII predictions and discusses how he has expanded his wealth after his long career in the NFL.
Cities where it's cheaper to rent vs. own
FOX Business takes a look at where it's less expensive to rent or buy a home, based on a recently released rental report from Realtor.com.
Son of the famous Michael Jordan confirms relationship with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife
Marcus Jordan, son of the famous NBA player and legend Michael Jordan, confirmed on social networks what had been suspected for some time now. Since 2020 there were rumors that he had a relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his father's partner Scottie Pippen.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Christian McCaffrey Announcement
Christian McCaffrey won't get the chance to play in the Super Bowl, but at least he has some new plans for February. The NFL named the San Francisco 49ers running back to the Pro Bowl. He'll replace Miles Sanders, who will instead participate in the Super Bowl. While McCaffrey would undoubtedly ...
Egg farm fire investigation in Connecticut is underway
An investigation into a blaze at an egg farm in Bozrah, Connecticut is currently ongoing, according to a statement Monday from egg producer Hillandale Farms.
Potential Google killer could change US workforce as we know it
Microsoft's billion-dollar investment in OpenAI may pose challenges for white-collar workers in multiple industries
Wall Street economist says recession in 2023 will look like biggest crisis of the 1970s
Piper Sandler chief global economist Nancy Lazar warns people are too focused on a recession that feels like 2008, when it's more similar to volatility in 1973-74.
US farmers sound alarm on single-most catastrophic thing headed for corn crops
American corn farmers sound alarms over the possibility of losing their businesses and billions of dollars to Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn yields.
Powerball winning numbers for Monday's $613M jackpot
Check your ticket! Monday's Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $613 million. That means the cash option is $329 million.
Musk gives inside look at Twitter HQ: A 'flaming dumpster rolling down the street’
"The Rubin Report" host Dave Rubin was invited to Twitter's headquarters, where Elon Musk showed him how the tech giant was built to "suppress certain voices and elevate others."
Carvana stock soars - why?
Shares of online used car dealer Carvana are up in trading as the supply in used car strengthens and the prices of new cars remain at all time highs.
China continues to lead world in counterfeit and pirated products: USTR report
The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative report on notorious markets for counterfeit and pirated goods found that China continued to lead the world in goods seized by CBP.
PGA Tour Star Max Homa Celebrated Winning $1.5 Million In A Tournament, By Playing In A Local Muni Tournament The Next Day
I’m fully convinced that Max Homa may be the most likeable professional golfer in the history of golf. The man began to make waves a few years back after he went viral for absolutely flaming people’s golf swings on Twitter. And on top of that, the guy is...
Americans fear recession, but most believe their jobs are safe: Survey
Many Americans have a negative outlook on the economy, but say they didn't believe a downturn would impact their jobs, according to a new survey.
Don't buy the stock market rally, Morgan Stanley warns: 'Another bear-market trap'
Investors are likely to be disappointed when the Fed hikes rates again this week, probably ending a surprisingly strong rally in the U.S. stock market.
Prosecutors seek to cut off Sam Bankman-Fried’s access to FTX employees amid trial
Prosecutors are seeking to block former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried from contacting any of his company's current or former employees without a lawyer present.
Biden grilled for touting Hudson Tunnel project on NYC trip despite city's migrant crisis: 'Ignoring' reality
'The Big Money Show' co-hosts Brian Brenberg, Jackie DeAngelis and Taylor Rigg blast President Biden for praising his spending plans on a New York City trip.
