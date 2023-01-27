Read full article on original website
AI Stocks To Buy Right Now? 2 To Watch
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has rapidly become one of the most transformative technologies of the 21st century. It has quickly changed the way we live, work, and interact. AI has been integrated into many industries. This includes healthcare, finance, retail, and entertainment, and its impact on society and business has been substantial. With the growth of AI, it is not surprising that AI stocks have become popular among investors.
Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration
Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
BlackRock Increases Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.45MM shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP). This represents 7.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.54MM shares and 5.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 35.89% and an increase in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $7.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.56% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.63%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
CANADA STOCKS-Tech helps lift TSX to biggest monthly gain in over two years
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday to wrap up its strongest month in over two years, as technology shares rallied following U.S. wage growth data that could encourage the Federal Reserve to ease the pace of interest rate hikes. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite...
BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Cuts Stake in Origin Materials (ORGN)
Fintel reports that BNP Paribas Asset Management UK has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.70MM shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (ORGN). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 31, 2022 they reported 10.52MM shares and 7.45% of the company, a...
Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Hawaiian Holdings (HA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.49 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.71. This compares to loss of $1.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 30.99%....
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed at $109.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.97% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.63%. Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor...
Instructure Holdings (INST) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Instructure Holdings (INST) closed at $27.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the education...
Shiba Inu Is Soaring in 2023: How Much Higher Can It Go?
Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) once reigned as the most talked about cryptocurrency on the market. In 2021, Shiba Inu skyrocketed close to 46,000,000%. Last year, though, the digital token crashed -- along with most other cryptocurrencies. But like the mythological phoenix rising from the ashes, Shiba Inu is soaring in 2023 so far. How much higher can it go?
BlackRock Increases Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.86MM shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI). This represents 14.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 2.53MM shares and 12.70% of the company, an increase in shares...
Unusual Options Activity: COIN, LCID, AAPL and 6 Others
Many investors brush off or ignore options trading because options are complex and misunderstood. However, many other traders have learned how to “follow the flow.”. In other words, they want to know what the big funds and institutions are doing. When these buyers make their move in the options world, they leave a trail behind them — footsteps.
Franklin Resources Cuts Stake in FIGS (FIGS)
Fintel reports that Franklin Resources has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.32MM shares of FIGS, Inc. (FIGS). This represents 4.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 8.33MM shares and 5.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 24.15% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Mercury Systems (MRCY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Mercury Systems (MRCY) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.39 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.21%. A quarter...
BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) with Market Perform
On January 30, 2023, BMO Capital initiated coverage of BioMarin Pharmaceutical with a Market Perform recommendation. As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for BioMarin Pharmaceutical is $122.96. The forecasts range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.20% from its latest reported closing price of $114.70.
Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Declares $0.61 Dividend
Penske Automotive Group said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share ($2.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.53 per share. At the most...
SBRA Breaks Above 9% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $13.31 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Travel + Leisure (TNL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.34, changing hands as high as $42.37 per share. Travel + Leisure Co shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Oneok Inc. (OKE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed the most recent trading day at $68.48, moving +1.78% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%. Coming into today, shares of the natural gas company...
ITGR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Integer Holdings Corp (Symbol: ITGR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.38, changing hands as low as $63.00 per share. Integer Holdings Corp shares are currently trading off about 8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
