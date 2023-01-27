ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Anderson Makes MLB Now's Top 10 Shortstops List

By Besnik Zekiri
 4 days ago

Here's where MLB Network's early afternoon show ranked Anderson among the top shortstops in baseball.

The MLB offseason is starting to wind down in terms of transactions as Spring Training is right around the corner. It's the time of year when the national baseball media release player rankings. Two Chicago White Sox prospects recently made MLB Pipeline's top 100 list . Meanwhile, MLB Network's early afternoon show, 'MLB Now,' produces its top player lists across all positions.

The most recent player rankings covered the top 10 shortstops in the game right now. There were few surprises on the list, and one of the unsurprising picks was White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. The 29-year-old ranked ninth in MLB among his peers at the position.

Anderson has been a mainstay on the South Side since his call-up in 2016. His growth has been immense since his rookie campaign. Anderson's coming out party took place in 2019 when he batted .335. He followed that up with stellar performances in 2020 and 2021. Anderson finished seventh in MVP voting in 2020, an award former teammate Jose Abreu won.

Not only did his plate production improve over that time, but the former first-round pick steadily improved defensively. Anderson turned himself into an above-average defender capable of highlight-reel plays.

Down Year, Comparatively

The Alabama native earned his second All-Star selection in 2022. He put together a decent start to the season despite his production being down a tick compared to previous years. Anderson dealt with nagging injuries that hampered his overall production. He slashed .310/.351/.416 in 65 starts in the first half of the year but started only 14 games in the second half. Anderson's campaign ended with a fractured bone in his hand that limited him to just 79 games.

The 2022 Chicago White Sox resembled a MASH unit more than it did a baseball team. Tim Anderson is no stranger to the injury bug, as he missed 39 games in both 2019 and 2021.

Nevertheless, the White Sox are different when Anderson is in the lineup. That was evident in the club's 42-37 record in his 79 starts. The ninth-best shortstop in baseball, at least according to 'MLB Now,' is irreplaceable and remains the heart and soul of the White Sox . The Sox' success in 2023 will hinge significantly on what Anderson brings onto the field and in the clubhouse.

