Indiana State

Top lawmakers demand to know what was in the classified documents found in Biden and Trump's homes

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.S. Political Editor For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

The two heads of the Senate Intelligence Committee want access to the classified documents uncovered at Mar-a-Lago and at President Joe Biden 's Wilmington home to make their own assessment of any security risks.

The senators, Democratic Chairman Mark Warner of Virginia and Republican Vice Chair Marco Rubio , are pushing Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to provide the information – as the Justice Department withholds information on the substance of the documents pending its investigation.

Warner told CBS in a joint interview that the status quo 'cannot stand.' He said they had no timeline on when they may get access to the document.

'Our job is not to figure out if somebody mishandled those,' said Warner, who gets briefed on the nation's most closely held secrets. 'Our job is to make sure there's not an intelligence compromise.'

He spoke after Haines briefed lawmakers on the situation. It all comes after the National Archives is considering requiring all living former presidents and vice presidents to conduct a search for government material.

'And while the director of national intelligence had been willing to brief us earlier, now that you've got the special counsel, the notion that we're going to be left in limbo and we can't do our job — that just cannot stand,' he added, speaking to CBS 'Face the Nation' in an interview set to air Sunday.

Rubio made a similar pitch. Their panel maintains oversight over the intelligence community.

'These are probably materials we already have access to,' he observed. 'We just don't know which ones they are. And it's not being nosy. You know, here's the bottom line: If, in fact, those documents were very sensitive materials, were sensitive, and they pose a counterintelligence or national security threat, then the intelligence agencies are tasked with the job of coming up with ways to mitigate that.'

There have been limited details through leaks about what is included in the documents that have been uncovered over a period of months.

Among the hundreds of documents marked 'classified' uncovered during an FBI search at Mar-a-Lago are former President Donald Trump's 'love letters' with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, and the letter former President Obama left inside the Resolute Desk on Trump's first day in office.

Documents uncovered at Biden's Penn Biden center office include material from his time as vice president and as a U.S. senator.

DOJ has had the Trump documents for six months, Warner noted, with the Biden documents about half that time.

Documents uncovered in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home reportedly include briefing materials for foreign trips he took as VP.

Their push comes after a series of lawmakers, including Senate Majority Whip Richard Durbin, have begun criticizing Biden for having material marked classified inside his Wilmington garage and former D.C. office.

The DNI's office will have to weigh the potential for leaks from Capitol Hill in the highly charged investigations, as well as whether sharing the content of the information could interfere with separate probes being conducted by Special Counsels Jack Smith and Robert Hur into Trump and Biden, respectively.

The DNI's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

David McGowan
2d ago

right after we find the missing papers trump refuse s to hand over . and we need to see a guest list for mar a log a

10
DR for me
1d ago

None of their business - they belong to archives. Do they have clearance - no - let the DOJ do their job. Why muddy waters???

2
