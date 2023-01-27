ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Beach Bum
4d ago

Saban better do whatever it takes to lead this recruiting class to be the best! If you’re number one in recruiting you better develop and keep them on the team!

AL.com

Former Alabama starter trying new position at Senior Bowl

It’s not completely new ground for Emil Ekiyor. The former Alabama offensive lineman actually got his first college start at center but, after three years as a guard, his project this week at the Senior Bowl is to show his versatility. He was under center in Tuesday afternoon’s practice at South Alabama.
MOBILE, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Reportedly Reached Out To Prominent Coach

Nick Saban is currently looking for a new offensive and defensive coordinator. It's not known who Saban will hire for both gigs, but he has reportedly reached out to former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt for the DC job.  According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, no offer has been made to ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tide 100.9 FM

This Unique Sports League Is Making Noise In Tuscaloosa

Have you ever thought about the games you play at tailgates as sports?. There are certain games that have just become a standard at most tailgates. One of my favorite tailgate games seems to be getting more popular by the day. There are even professional players who aren't even adults yet making a name for themselves within this sport.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Falls in Latest AP Poll

The Alabama men's basketball team fell two spots to No. 4 in this week's AP Poll with 1,312 points. This comes two days after the Crimson Tide suffered its third loss of the season to Oklahoma 93-69. Purdue remains the top-ranked program, followed by Tennessee at No. 2, Houston at...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Brandon Miller Named to the Wooden Award Watch List

The John R. Wooden Award is one of the top honors a player can receive in all of college basketball. The top 20 student-athletes with a shot at winning the award, were chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts, based on their performances so far this season. Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Gymnastic Posts Season Best Score but Falls to Kentucky

No. 13 Alabama gymnastics traveled to Lexington, KY to compete against No. 10 Kentucky Friday night. The Crimson Tide scored above a 197 for the first time this season but its 197.325 wasn't enough to defeat the Wildcat's record-setting 197.825. Alabama started the meet off strong but faced adversity down the stretch which ended up being too much to overcome.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Football’s 2022 Super Bowl Champions

Super Bowl LVI is nearly one year in the past. Super Bowl LVII now awaits the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles and features a host of names familiar to Crimson Tide faithful as they try to claim the greatest prize in all of football. For the Eagles, a win...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More

One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Village Living

Mountain Brook resident named Mrs. Alabama International 2023

Melissa Cockerham, 48, was recently crowned Mrs. Alabama International 2023 and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2023, during the final competition in Kingsport, Tenn., July 21-22. On behalf of her platform during her reign as Mrs. Alabama International, Cockerham will support national and international...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Central Beats Bryant to get the Two Seed

This past Friday, January 27th, the Central Falcons defeated the Paul W. Bryant Stampede 59-56. The Falcons were led by forwards King Larkin (19 points) and Javion Taylor (17 points). Adrian Wooley led the Stampede with 18 points, and JJ Crawford finished with 10. When these two teams meet, regardless of the season, there is usually a high level of competition, entertainment, and occasional chirpiness. All of those expectations were met and exceeded by this game.
COTTONDALE, AL
AL.com

Guest opinion: Birmingham-Southern College alum asking hard questions about public bailout

As a 1982 graduate of Birmingham-Southern College, it pains me to see the financial condition it has fallen into that now threatens its viability as an institution. I count my four years on The Hilltop as some of the most formative and enjoyable years of my life. There, I learned much about myself and much about the world. One of the most significant things I learned there was that learning how to think for oneself is an essential component of being well-educated. So, despite my appreciation for my experience at BSC, it might surprise you to find I’m skeptical of the notion that public funds should be used to create some bridge to the future for my alma mater.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama pharmacies seeing shortage of diabetes drugs after gaining popularity for weight loss online

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — A nationwide shortage of drugs that treat diabetes and prevent cardiovascular disease is hitting Alabama. Ralph Sorrell, a pharmacist at Ritch’s Pharmacy in Mountain Brook, said patients using GLP-1 injectable medicines like Ozempic lose 10-15% of their body weight. The drugs have recently gained popularity on social media for their weight loss effects. Sorrell said the demand is too great for the supply. Many are turning to Teledocs to be prescribed, which Sorrell said skews distribution.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
