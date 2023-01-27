Read full article on original website
Beach Bum
4d ago
Saban better do whatever it takes to lead this recruiting class to be the best! If you’re number one in recruiting you better develop and keep them on the team!
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Related
Former Alabama starter trying new position at Senior Bowl
It’s not completely new ground for Emil Ekiyor. The former Alabama offensive lineman actually got his first college start at center but, after three years as a guard, his project this week at the Senior Bowl is to show his versatility. He was under center in Tuesday afternoon’s practice at South Alabama.
Nick Saban Has Reportedly Reached Out To Prominent Coach
Nick Saban is currently looking for a new offensive and defensive coordinator. It's not known who Saban will hire for both gigs, but he has reportedly reached out to former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt for the DC job. According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, no offer has been made to ...
Washington Offensive Coordinator to Remain With Huskies After Meeting Nick Saban
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program currently has vacancies for its two most important assistant coaching positions. Alabama needs to replace both its offensive and defensive coordinators after losing Bill O'Brien and Pete Golding in the offseason. The coaching search has taken various twists and turn in the last two...
Alabama Reportedly Meeting With Notable Offensive Coordinator
Alabama needs a new offensive coordinator after Bill O'Brien returned to the New England Patriots to work the same role. According to Chris Fetters of247Sports, the Crimson Tide will meet with Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb to discuss the open position. Grubb led Fresno State to the ...
Washington Staffer Interviewing for Alabama Coordinator Job
The Alabama Crimson Tide has been searching for a new offensive coordinator since Bill O'Brien left to become the next OC for the New England Patriots on Jan. 24. On Monday, a new name was thrown into the conversation for the position. Washington Huskies offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb will interview...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic analyzes the top candidate to be Alabama's offensive coordinator
Cole Cubelic took a deep dive into the possible candidates for Alabama’s next offensive coordinator, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host pegged Jeff Lebby of Oklahoma as the favorite. “I think that’s probably the top of the list,” Cubelic said, and added that former Baltimore Ravens OC...
Paul Finebaum Has Brutally Honest Admission On Alabama Search
The Alabama Crimson Tide have an important offseason ahead of them as they try to find a new offensive coordinator to replace the now-departed Bill O'Brien. But Paul Finebaum expects it will take a while - for a good reason though. Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning today, Finebaum ...
tdalabamamag.com
Georgia defensive playmaker Jakob Gude earns offer from Nick Saban
Jakob Gude earned an Alabama offer from Nick Saban on junior day after Saban watched his film. Gude is a rising 2024 recruit out of Georgia. His recruitment is currently on fire with offers flying his way. The new Alabama target has picked up ten D1 offers in January alone....
This Unique Sports League Is Making Noise In Tuscaloosa
Have you ever thought about the games you play at tailgates as sports?. There are certain games that have just become a standard at most tailgates. One of my favorite tailgate games seems to be getting more popular by the day. There are even professional players who aren't even adults yet making a name for themselves within this sport.
tdalabamamag.com
Georgia 5-Star LB Commit Jadon Perlotte has ‘one of the most amazing visits ever’ to Alabama
Jadon Perlotte visited Alabama football for junior day Saturday and was blown away by the visit. Perlotte attends Buford High School in Georgia, and he is currently verbally committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. He is projected to be one of the top linebacker prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. Alabama...
Alabama Falls in Latest AP Poll
The Alabama men's basketball team fell two spots to No. 4 in this week's AP Poll with 1,312 points. This comes two days after the Crimson Tide suffered its third loss of the season to Oklahoma 93-69. Purdue remains the top-ranked program, followed by Tennessee at No. 2, Houston at...
Brandon Miller Named to the Wooden Award Watch List
The John R. Wooden Award is one of the top honors a player can receive in all of college basketball. The top 20 student-athletes with a shot at winning the award, were chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts, based on their performances so far this season. Alabama...
Alabama Gymnastic Posts Season Best Score but Falls to Kentucky
No. 13 Alabama gymnastics traveled to Lexington, KY to compete against No. 10 Kentucky Friday night. The Crimson Tide scored above a 197 for the first time this season but its 197.325 wasn't enough to defeat the Wildcat's record-setting 197.825. Alabama started the meet off strong but faced adversity down the stretch which ended up being too much to overcome.
Alabama Women’s Basketball Falls to the Gamecocks
The Crimson Tide women's basketball lost at home to No. 1 South Carolina with a final score of 65-52. Alabama still has yet to beat South Carolina since coach Dawn Stanley took over in 2008-09. "Too many second-chance points and a couple of loose balls," said coach Curry on the...
Alabama Football’s 2022 Super Bowl Champions
Super Bowl LVI is nearly one year in the past. Super Bowl LVII now awaits the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles and features a host of names familiar to Crimson Tide faithful as they try to claim the greatest prize in all of football. For the Eagles, a win...
Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More
One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
Village Living
Mountain Brook resident named Mrs. Alabama International 2023
Melissa Cockerham, 48, was recently crowned Mrs. Alabama International 2023 and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2023, during the final competition in Kingsport, Tenn., July 21-22. On behalf of her platform during her reign as Mrs. Alabama International, Cockerham will support national and international...
Central Beats Bryant to get the Two Seed
This past Friday, January 27th, the Central Falcons defeated the Paul W. Bryant Stampede 59-56. The Falcons were led by forwards King Larkin (19 points) and Javion Taylor (17 points). Adrian Wooley led the Stampede with 18 points, and JJ Crawford finished with 10. When these two teams meet, regardless of the season, there is usually a high level of competition, entertainment, and occasional chirpiness. All of those expectations were met and exceeded by this game.
Guest opinion: Birmingham-Southern College alum asking hard questions about public bailout
As a 1982 graduate of Birmingham-Southern College, it pains me to see the financial condition it has fallen into that now threatens its viability as an institution. I count my four years on The Hilltop as some of the most formative and enjoyable years of my life. There, I learned much about myself and much about the world. One of the most significant things I learned there was that learning how to think for oneself is an essential component of being well-educated. So, despite my appreciation for my experience at BSC, it might surprise you to find I’m skeptical of the notion that public funds should be used to create some bridge to the future for my alma mater.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama pharmacies seeing shortage of diabetes drugs after gaining popularity for weight loss online
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — A nationwide shortage of drugs that treat diabetes and prevent cardiovascular disease is hitting Alabama. Ralph Sorrell, a pharmacist at Ritch’s Pharmacy in Mountain Brook, said patients using GLP-1 injectable medicines like Ozempic lose 10-15% of their body weight. The drugs have recently gained popularity on social media for their weight loss effects. Sorrell said the demand is too great for the supply. Many are turning to Teledocs to be prescribed, which Sorrell said skews distribution.
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
863K+
Views
ABOUT
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2