KOLO TV Reno

Residents evacuated after fire on High Street

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire at an apartment building on High Street forced several residents to evacuate. The blaze broke out Monday morning around 9:30. Investigators say the fire was discovered in the space between the first and second floors of the building. The flames were kept to one...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Man Arrested In Fatal Carson City Crash

Edward Barbosa is facing multiple charges including Driving under the Influence causing death. The crash happened Saturday night at the intersection of U.S. 50 and College Parkway.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe public schools start 2 hours late on Monday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School District announced Sunday there will be a two-hour delay for all of its schools on Monday. “Classes will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect on Monday, January 30,” the school district said in a message to parents.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Sparks Police warn locals of phone scam

The Sparks Police Department has been made aware of citizens receiving calls from our dispatch number advising them they had a warrant and asking them for their personal information. Please remember, the Sparks Police Department will never call and ask for money or your personal information. If you get a...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Investigation underway after employee dies at Reno-Sparks Convention Center

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after a Reno Sparks Visitor Authority employee died at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Monday. RSCVA president and CEO Charles Harris said in a statement the incident happened on Monday, January 30 and the employee has since died at a local hospital.
RENO, NV
2news.com

WCSD holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new expansion at Swope Middle School

Washoe County School District (WCSD) staff, students and families held a ribbon cutting at the newly expanded Darrel C. Swope Middle School on Monday. The Swope Middle School project includes a new gym, basketball courts, a two-story classroom building, expansion of the administrative offices and entryway, a new kitchen and renovations to the older section of the building including an updated HVAC system.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Construction On Mall Drive In Sparks

RTC says the closure is part of the ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project. A portion of Mall Drive in Sparks will close on Monday as part of ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project.
SPARKS, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Victim identified in fatal I-80 crash Sunday

The person who was killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 80 just east of Fernley Sunday morning has been identified as Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez, 22. The Nevada State Police did not list his hometown. According to the State Police, at approximately 6:12 am, troopers responded to a crash...
FERNLEY, NV
Lassen County News

Hot water valve accident injures three at High Desert State Prison

A civilian employee and two inmates at High Desert State Prison were injured yesterday when a valve on a hot water pump burst. According to a statement from HDSP, the incident occurred about 10:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 as the employee and two inmates were replacing a hot water pump for one of the facility dining halls.
SUSANVILLE, CA
2news.com

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Welcomes New K-9 Bubba

Thanks to a donation from a philanthropic Douglas County family, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) welcomed a new K-9 officer, Bubba, to the team on Tuesday, January 31. Sheriff Daniel Coverley, along with donors Scott and Laure Slothower and members of the Sheriff’s Advisory Committee, attended a welcoming...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Midtown Reno businesses call on RTC to remove Virginia St. median

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Several midtown Reno business owners are calling on RTC to remove the median that separates traffic on S. Virginia St., which they say prevents customers from getting to their businesses. The owners of Pangolin Cafe and the Emerson Bar vented about...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Nevada Police trooper vehicle struck multiple times on I-80

LOCKWOOD, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A crash involving a Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NHP) trooper's vehicle happened on I-80 near Lockwood on Sunday morning. The crash happened on Jan. 29 when a trooper was responding to an incident on I-80. The vehicle was struck by one car while the trooper was inside, then subsequently struck by three more vehicles that authorities say were traveling too fast for winter conditions.
LOCKWOOD, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks business owner sees suspected burglars on security camera

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Spaks Police Department arrested two men early Sunday after a business owner watching on a security camera saw them allegedly trying to break into vehicles. Police arrested Christopher Bruffett, 35, of Reno and Vincent James Wilks, 25, of Sparks. Both are charged with motor vehicle tampering,...
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

I-80 reopens east of Sparks after closing due to multiple crashes

SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Update as of 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 29: The crashes have been cleared, according to NDOT. Westbound Interstate 80 is closed east of Sparks due to multiple crashes. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said the roadway is closed near the area of Patrick and...
SPARKS, NV

