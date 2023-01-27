Read full article on original website
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace residents can get free street trees
To increase access for all residents to the benefits of trees, the city is offering free street trees and tree planting. Trees better the community in many ways, the city said in announcing the program. They filter air pollutants, cool neighborhoods in summer, encourage walking and running, soak up stormwater runoff, provide homes for wildlife, increase property values, and decrease stress. Trees fight climate change by absorbing and storing carbon dioxide.
mltnews.com
Edmonds College renews partnership with Seattle Credit Union for students in pre-apprenticeship program
Edmonds College has extended its partnership with Seattle Credit Union to assist graduates who successfully enroll and complete the college’s Construction Pre-Apprenticeship Program (CAP) through the Advanced Manufacturing Skills Center (AMSC). Seattle Credit Union (SCU) is providing a $4,000 grant to students transitioning into their chosen apprenticeship through a...
mltnews.com
Representative sought for Snohomish County Planning Commission
Snohomish County has an opening for its planning commission, a body that advises the county executive, council and county departments regarding growth, development, land use and community planning. According to a county announcement, the ideal candidate has experience in the fields of land use, transportation planning, housing and related work....
mltnews.com
Sheriff’s office asks for public help to locate missing Lynnwood-area teen
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Shayra Muniz-Garcia. She was last seen on Friday, Jan. 20 at her residence in the 15900 block of Hwy 99 in unincorporated Lynnwood. Shayra ran away from home and was reported missing on Monday, Jan....
mltnews.com
Paine-Donovan appointed to vacant Mountlake Terrace City Council seat
The Mountlake Terrace City Council Tuesday night appointed Robert (Rory) Paine-Donovan to fill the Position 3 seat left vacant following the resignation of Doug McCardle. Paine-Donovan, who graduated from the Evergreen State College with a degree in public policy, has lived in Mountlake Terrace for seven years and works for the Washington State Attorney General’s Office. He helped found the Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation and serves on the city’s planning commission.
mltnews.com
Edmonds School District starting two hours late Wednesday due to internet outage
The Edmonds School District, which was an impacted by a districtwide internet outage most of the day Tuesday, announced Tuesday night that there would be a two-hour late start for students Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to the problem. The late start was for students only. Employees were told to report...
mltnews.com
Help wanted: Groundskeeper
We manage the grounds for a 261-condominium site in Edmonds. We offer full employee benefits including vacation, sick leave, personal days, health benefits, and importantly a 40-hour, year-round job opportunity. Qualifications:. • Landscape maintenance (1 year preferred) • Hardworking, positive attitude, and enjoys working in a creative team environment. •...
mltnews.com
High school football player scores big for local veterans
Readers may remember our story last summer about Edmonds-Woodway High School defensive linebacker Moses “Mojo” Martin and his innovative plan to turn his football accomplishments into much-needed support for the Heroes’ Café program for local veterans. The idea — hatched by Mojo and his dad Earl...
mltnews.com
Snohomish PUD Board approves rate increase
The Snohomish County PUD Board of Commissioners recently approved a 2% general rate increase for all residential and commercial electric and water customers. According to PUD news release issued Monday, the PUD board also approved a revised implementation of a base charge for electric customers, modifying the remaining deployment schedule from four years to two. The PUD’s base charge, which went into effect on April 1, 2022, was implemented to ensure more stable bills for customers and revenue for the PUD, helping it keep rates affordable and freeing up funds for energy-efficiency and income-qualified discount programs.
