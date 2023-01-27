Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Highest snow totals favored near Lake Michigan; forecast on track
Just about all of southeastern Wisconsin still has a good chance of at least 3 inches – or more – of snowfall by Sunday morning, Jan. 29. Many areas closer to Lake Michigan and near Illinois could be closer to 6 inches when it's all said and done.
WBAY Green Bay
Twins born healthy in Green Bay after prenatal surgery
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twin boys born in Green Bay are healthy after lifesaving surgery performed while they were still in the womb. Phoebe and Chad Anderla of Menominee, Mich., learned last August their unborn twins were in Stage III of TAPS. U.W. Health says that means one baby was getting too much blood and nutrients while the other was anemic. Emergency surgery was performed to save their lives.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan Pasty Company; made from scratch with fresh ingredients
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Need something quick, easy and filling for dinner? Sheboygan Pasty Company makes their pasties from scratch, by hand, with fresh ingredients. Brian Kramp is at Sheboygan Pasty Company, where they’ve perfected a dish that’s easy to cook and perfect for a cold winter day.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers and Mishicot Police Cadets Compete at Statewide Competition
A group of young men and women from the area recently competed in the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Education Advocates Association conference. The cadets from Two Rivers and Mishicot combined to take part in law enforcement-related events against 25 other teams from 16 departments around Wisconsin. As a team, they took...
wearegreenbay.com
Man found dead on side of the road in Door County
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Sturgeon Bay found a man dead on the side of the road early Tuesday morning. According to the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, officers responded to a call about an unconscious middle-aged man on the 100 block of South Lansing Avenue at around 6:45 a.m.
seehafernews.com
Robert Victor Krejcie
Robert Victor Krejcie was born in Manitowoc, WI on April 4, 1936 to the late Victor and Agnes (Dewane) Krejcie. As Hebrews 9:27 says, “…it is appointed for men to die once, but after this the judgment”, and Bob’s appointment was January 29, 2023. He passed peacefully into eternal life to be with Jesus, his Lord and Savior, at home with his wife, Evelyn, by his side.
Do You Know the Tragic Tale Behind One of Wisconsin’s Most Famous Shipwrecks?
Living in Northern Illinois, I'm willing to bet you have been to Sheboygan, Wisconsin a time or two in your life. The city is only about a 2 hours drive from Rockford, is located along the shores of Lake Michigan, and is most famously known for its bratwursts and cheese. Relaxing on Sheboygan's beaches is always a fabulous thing to do during the summer months, but the city is also full of great places to eat and drink, go sailing or boating, and they have some pretty cool museums to visit, including a children's museum.
seehafernews.com
Gas Prices Rise in Eastern Wisconsin for Sixth Consecutive Week
Gas prices in Eastern Wisconsin are up again this week marking the sixth consecutive week of increases. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, Manitowoc County reported an increase of 6 cents per gallon from this time last week and is now averaging $3.30. Sheboygan County’s average rose 8 cents...
seehafernews.com
Margaret Foster Ketner
On Sunday, January 15th, 2023 Margaret Foster Ketner, loving wife, mother, and Oma passed away at the age of 79. Born to Mary Jane & Edson Foster October 15th, 1943, Margaret was raised in Manitowoc, WI. She attended the University of Wisconsin, graduating with a BA in Education with a focus on Speech Pathology. She moved to Tacoma, WA in 1966 to work in the Tacoma School District and met her husband, Robert Ketner, through mutual friends. The two were married in 1967 and continued the rest of their married life in the Pacific Northwest. Margaret stopped working in 1971 to start a family and raise 3 children, but later found her calling at Nordstrom in the Gallery Department and spent 15 years outfitting her friends and making new friends of her customers. Upon leaving Nordstrom she operated an in-home exclusive ladies clothing business, Doncaster, retiring from retail in 2006. She spent her remaining years being the Pied Piper of her many friends organizing hiking.
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Oshkosh: TJ’s Harbor
(WFRV) – Our Town kicks off in a fantastic community featured at a place right on the lake. Local 5 Live gives viewers a preview of this Friday’s Our Town location, TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh where a unique menu approach and sourced local ingredients create a great dining experience.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Ranks #1 in Milk Production
The numbers are in, and Manitowoc County is once again leading the state in dairy production. We spoke with Manitowoc County Ag Educator Angie Ulness who called 2022 a great year for milk production, especially locally. She said that last year, cows in Manitowoc County produced the most out of...
seehafernews.com
What is Going to Happen to the Old Bandstand in Two Rivers’ Central Park?
With work well underway on the Central Park West 365 project in Two Rivers, some may be wondering what is going to happen to the old bandstand?. City Manager Greg Buckley tells Seehafer News that the City Council discussed that exact topic last week during a work session meeting. While...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
seehafernews.com
Music Is The Cure Event Set For Saturday
This weekend will mark the 10th annual Music Is The Cure charity event at City Limits Bar and Banquet Hall in Manitowoc. Doors open at 3:30 Saturday afternoon, February 4th with live music starting at 4:30. Seven bands are set to perform non-stop music on 2-stages all night long. One...
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect in Green Bay double homicide taken into custody in Arkansas
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say that a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women in Green Bay was taken into custody. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 48-year-old man from Green Bay who was initially being sought as a person of interest in the double homicide investigation was taken into custody in Arkansas.
seehafernews.com
920 CBD Aims to Educate the Public
There are a lot of articles and videos out there about CDB and what it does, but some of the information out there is simply not true. That is why Paul and Stephanie from 920 CDB want to help educate people about their products. While on the WCUB Breakfast Club...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Department Collecting Food Items for Peter’s Pantry
With the frigid weather hitting our area this week, we should all remember those who are less fortunate. The Manitowoc Police Department is asking for you to help those people by donating any of the top 10 most wanted food items for Peter’s Pantry. These items include peanut butter,...
seehafernews.com
Florence Kirt
Florence Kirt, age 95, formerly of 8302 Reifs Mills Rd., Manitowoc passed away on Friday January 27, 2023 at St. Mary’s Nursing Home, Manitowoc. Florence was born on September 14, 1927 in the town of Franklin, daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Hlavachek) Kostechka. She attended rural schools and graduated from Reedsville High School with the Class of 1945. Florence then attended Manitowoc County Normal, graduating in 1947 and taught rural schools in Fisherville, Grimms and Menchalville.
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 1-27-23 Fentanyl Express Green Bay
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…whomever mailed a package of cocaine and fentanyl this week to Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. According to Green Bay police, on Tuesday the department received and opened a package mailed through the United States Postal Service. It contained three point zero two (3.02) grams of fentanyl and point 79 grams of cocaine.
