The Spun

NASCAR Driver Injured, Brother Killed In Car Accident

A part-time NASCAR Truck Series driver was injured in a car accident that took the life of his younger brother.  NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Max Gutierrez was injured in an accident near Mexico City over the weekend. Tragically, the accident was fatal for Max's brother, Federico. ...
msn.com

Ranked: the longest-living car engines

Slide 1 of 35: The advent of electrification means that the days of us being able to worship legendary engines in the future may well just not happen. The industry is yet to make legends of any of the raft of new electric motors now being installed in the wave of electric vehicles, and we can’t see that changing anytime soon. Time, then, to salute the units of the past and present that have character, class – and lived a long time. Here are the longest running of the lot:
MotorAuthority

2023 Honda Pilot, GM's next-gen V-8, 2024 Toyota Tacoma: The Week In Reverse

We drove the 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport, GM announced a big investment in its next-generation V-8 engines, and the 2024 Toyota Tacoma design leaked thanks to patent drawings. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. We followed Jeep Wranglers up some slick, snow-covered rocks in the 2023...
MotorTrend Magazine

Naturally Aspirated 513 Big-Block Chevy Makes Over 1,200 HP at 8,500 RPM!

Adding boost is very popular these days, which explains why 1,000-hp engines are nearly commonplace. But there are still builders out there making big power the hard way, with displacement, high compression, big-lift cams, and meticulous assembly so it all stays in one piece. Kjell Adams' 513-inch big-block Chevy is one of these engines and when this monster BBC showed up at Westech Performance, dyno-wrangler and Engine Masters co-host Steve Brule' knew we would want to see the results.
MotorAuthority

BMW Alpina launches most powerful model yet with B5 GT

Long for the days when BMW's design team was more subtle in its approach to flaunting the performance of the M range?. Then look no further than Alpina, whose new B5 GT perfectly translates the subtle performance design language of past M car greats like the E39 M5 and E36 M3 for the modern era.
CarBuzz.com

Toyota's First EV Is Finally Back On Sale

Toyota has finally put the bZ4X back on sale in America, following a recall for wheels that could detach that occurred mere months after its initial launch. But even though there's a fix for the problem Toyota Motors North America isn't holding out much hope for its first modern electric vehicle's success, reports Car and Driver (C&D).
CarBuzz.com

How Much Can You Spend On The 2023 Honda Accord Configurator?

Judging by the new 2023 Accord configurator, Honda appears to have decided not to use the package system to upsell customers. We endorse it because it removes complexity and proves that Honda was quite generous when choosing what features to include as standard on the new Accord. It doesn't take any shortcuts with safety features, for example.
conceptcarz.com

DS Automobiles is demonstrating performance at the Rétromobile Show

• DS Automobiles is showing four models under the banner of performance during the 2023 Rétromobile Show in Paris. •On the L'Aventure DS stand, DS E-TENSE PERFORMANCE and DS 9 E-TENSE 4x4 360 join the SM PROTOTYPE (1973) and DS 21 INJECTION ÉLECTRONIQUE (1970) •Clubs devoted to the...
Motor1.com

Mazda RX-Vision Goes On Sale In Japan But There's A Catch

The RX-Vision wowed the crowds when it was originally unveiled in late 2015 at the Tokyo Motor Show. At that time, it was described as being a "vision of the future that Mazda hopes to one day make into reality." More than seven years later, that future still hasn't arrived, even though the Zoom-Zoom company has revived the rotary engine. Rather than being used in a sports car, it serves as a range extender for the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV.
MotorTrend Magazine

How to Identify a Ford 8.8 Rear Axle

The venerable Ford 9-inch axle, longtime favorite of junkyard-scrounging hot-rodders, has practically been the default pick since its debut in the late 1950s. At this point, however, Ford hasn't built a 9-inch-equipped vehicle in decades, and although the aftermarket has extended the design's longevity, the chances of scavenging a good one in the wild have hit historic lows.
24/7 Wall St.

Ford Woes Continue

Ford’s stock has jumped almost 15% in the last month. It is worth remembering that this was from a nearly two-year low. Ford was hit with a bit of bad news recently. It recalled 462,000 vehicles for rear camera problems. In the next few months, Ford faces hurdles. The first is that its reputation for […]
lsxmag.com

General Motors Invests $918 Million To Build Sixth-Gen V8s

Just when it seems that “EV The World!” is everyone’s newest mantra, General Motors gives a respite of reality with its latest announcement that it is investing nearly a BILLION dollars in four U.S. manufacturing sites to prepare these facilities to produce the company’s sixth-gen small-block V8 engines. Of course, all the juicy details about the next-gen engine are being held closely to GM’s chest for the time being, but the news is considered good news by the internal combustion crowd. What we do know is where that money will be distributed.
FLINT, MI

