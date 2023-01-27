Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR Driver Injured, Brother Killed In Car Accident
A part-time NASCAR Truck Series driver was injured in a car accident that took the life of his younger brother. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Max Gutierrez was injured in an accident near Mexico City over the weekend. Tragically, the accident was fatal for Max's brother, Federico. ...
msn.com
Ranked: the longest-living car engines
Slide 1 of 35: The advent of electrification means that the days of us being able to worship legendary engines in the future may well just not happen. The industry is yet to make legends of any of the raft of new electric motors now being installed in the wave of electric vehicles, and we can’t see that changing anytime soon. Time, then, to salute the units of the past and present that have character, class – and lived a long time. Here are the longest running of the lot:
Is the Pickup Truck With the Lowest 2023 MSRP Actually the Cheapest To Buy?
Surcharges like destination fees can bump up truck prices, and the one with the lowest advertised price might end up costing you more. The post Is the Pickup Truck With the Lowest 2023 MSRP Actually the Cheapest To Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
conceptcarz.com
RM Sotheby's Amelia Island 2023 Lineup Adds Selections From The Terence E. Adderley Collection
Alfa Romeo, Rolls-Royce, and Packard Full Classics join an Indy 500 racer and two desirable post-war Ferrari sports cars, all selling on 4 March 2023. • A prestigious collection containing top marques from the pre-war era and choice post-war sports racers to be offered at Amelia Island, Florida, on 4 March 2023.
MotorAuthority
2023 Honda Pilot, GM's next-gen V-8, 2024 Toyota Tacoma: The Week In Reverse
We drove the 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport, GM announced a big investment in its next-generation V-8 engines, and the 2024 Toyota Tacoma design leaked thanks to patent drawings. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. We followed Jeep Wranglers up some slick, snow-covered rocks in the 2023...
MotorTrend Magazine
Naturally Aspirated 513 Big-Block Chevy Makes Over 1,200 HP at 8,500 RPM!
Adding boost is very popular these days, which explains why 1,000-hp engines are nearly commonplace. But there are still builders out there making big power the hard way, with displacement, high compression, big-lift cams, and meticulous assembly so it all stays in one piece. Kjell Adams' 513-inch big-block Chevy is one of these engines and when this monster BBC showed up at Westech Performance, dyno-wrangler and Engine Masters co-host Steve Brule' knew we would want to see the results.
Ferrari Develops Fold-Out Rear Seats That Turn 4-Seat Convertibles Into 2-Seat Sports Cars
Ferrari has developed a new rear-seat design for its four-seat convertible GTs like the Portofino M that can turn the car from a four-seater into a two-seater while reducing the effects of wind buffeting in the cabin with the roof down. In two patents CarBuzz has discovered with the United...
Genesis X Convertible Concept Headed to Production: Report
GenesisGenesis brand Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke allegedly told dealers that the stunning convertible concept is heading to production.
Forget the Tesla Cybertruck, you want this electric Audi pickup truck instead
A luxury coupé that turns into a pickup? Yes, please!
MotorAuthority
BMW Alpina launches most powerful model yet with B5 GT
Long for the days when BMW's design team was more subtle in its approach to flaunting the performance of the M range?. Then look no further than Alpina, whose new B5 GT perfectly translates the subtle performance design language of past M car greats like the E39 M5 and E36 M3 for the modern era.
Toyota's First EV Is Finally Back On Sale
Toyota has finally put the bZ4X back on sale in America, following a recall for wheels that could detach that occurred mere months after its initial launch. But even though there's a fix for the problem Toyota Motors North America isn't holding out much hope for its first modern electric vehicle's success, reports Car and Driver (C&D).
How Much Can You Spend On The 2023 Honda Accord Configurator?
Judging by the new 2023 Accord configurator, Honda appears to have decided not to use the package system to upsell customers. We endorse it because it removes complexity and proves that Honda was quite generous when choosing what features to include as standard on the new Accord. It doesn't take any shortcuts with safety features, for example.
conceptcarz.com
ABT CUPRA team gears up for Rounds 2 and 3 of Formula E 2023 in Saudi Arabia this weekend
◾The ABT CUPRA team arrives in Diriyah, ready to build on the momentum of the team's debut race in Mexico City. ◾Nico Müller is joined by substitute driver Kelvin van der Linde as Robin Frijns recovers from a hand injury. The ABT CUPRA team will take on the latest...
Honda Accord Oil Change: How Often and How Do You Reset the Oil Light?
The Honda Accord is fairly straightforward when it comes to oil changes, oil types, and the oil life reset process. The post Honda Accord Oil Change: How Often and How Do You Reset the Oil Light? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
conceptcarz.com
DS Automobiles is demonstrating performance at the Rétromobile Show
• DS Automobiles is showing four models under the banner of performance during the 2023 Rétromobile Show in Paris. •On the L'Aventure DS stand, DS E-TENSE PERFORMANCE and DS 9 E-TENSE 4x4 360 join the SM PROTOTYPE (1973) and DS 21 INJECTION ÉLECTRONIQUE (1970) •Clubs devoted to the...
Mazda RX-Vision Goes On Sale In Japan But There's A Catch
The RX-Vision wowed the crowds when it was originally unveiled in late 2015 at the Tokyo Motor Show. At that time, it was described as being a "vision of the future that Mazda hopes to one day make into reality." More than seven years later, that future still hasn't arrived, even though the Zoom-Zoom company has revived the rotary engine. Rather than being used in a sports car, it serves as a range extender for the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV.
3 Trucks Are #1 in U.S. News’ Best Full-Size Pickup Trucks for 2022 and 2023
A three-way tie on a list of full-size pickup trucks isn't unheard of, but it’s rare. Here are U.S. News' top picks. The post 3 Trucks Are #1 in U.S. News’ Best Full-Size Pickup Trucks for 2022 and 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
How to Identify a Ford 8.8 Rear Axle
The venerable Ford 9-inch axle, longtime favorite of junkyard-scrounging hot-rodders, has practically been the default pick since its debut in the late 1950s. At this point, however, Ford hasn't built a 9-inch-equipped vehicle in decades, and although the aftermarket has extended the design's longevity, the chances of scavenging a good one in the wild have hit historic lows.
Ford Woes Continue
Ford’s stock has jumped almost 15% in the last month. It is worth remembering that this was from a nearly two-year low. Ford was hit with a bit of bad news recently. It recalled 462,000 vehicles for rear camera problems. In the next few months, Ford faces hurdles. The first is that its reputation for […]
lsxmag.com
General Motors Invests $918 Million To Build Sixth-Gen V8s
Just when it seems that “EV The World!” is everyone’s newest mantra, General Motors gives a respite of reality with its latest announcement that it is investing nearly a BILLION dollars in four U.S. manufacturing sites to prepare these facilities to produce the company’s sixth-gen small-block V8 engines. Of course, all the juicy details about the next-gen engine are being held closely to GM’s chest for the time being, but the news is considered good news by the internal combustion crowd. What we do know is where that money will be distributed.
Comments / 0