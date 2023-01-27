ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

musicfestnews.com

MamaLinda Music Festival in Fort Pierce This Weekend

MamaLinda Music Festival in Fort Pierce This Weekend. MamaLinda Music Festival: Farm to Grass Music Series returns this weekend — February 2-6 — at Saint Lucie Farm Preserve in Fort Pierce, Florida, with another fine lineup of music and activities at the farm!. From the organizers:. Come experience...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report through Friday February 3

Treasure Coast - Monday January 30, 2023: The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reports that Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS. MARTIN COUNTY. (Hobe Sound, Palm City, City of Stuart, Stuart,...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Treasure Coast Counties

The story of the Treasure Coast began over 300 years ago when a fleet of 11 Spanish ships wrecked offshore between the St. Lucie River and Cape Canaveral. These ships were sent to collect new wealth from the American possessions of the Spanish Empire and bring it to Spain. On their way back, this treasure-carrying fleet was sunk by the winds of a hurricane, scattering gold, silver and jewels over the seafloor. To this day, these treasures can sometimes still be found washed up on the shores by lucky beachgoers, giving the region its well-deserved name. [Visit St. Lucie]
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Vero Beach South, FL

A small-town charm, Vero Beach South is rich in nature and wildlife, which have drawn many tourists. It's a census-designated place in Florida and is part of the Vero Beach-Sebastian Metropolitan Statistical Area. It's part of Indian River County and had a population of 23,092 as of the 2010 census.
VERO BEACH SOUTH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

JJ Manning’s, Pareidolia, Tiki Bar among best health inspections in Jan. 2023

JJ Mannings, Pareidolia Brewing Co., and the Tiki Bar & Grill are among businesses with the lowest number of violations for January 2023 in Sebastian, Florida. Almost all the restaurants in Sebastian received violations for no proof of required state-approved employee training. Every employee must be trained on correct food handling and hygiene practices.
SEBASTIAN, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Breeze Airways Vero Beach flights begin Feb. 2

VERO BEACH - Travelers are excited for the February return of commercial airline service at Vero Beach Regional Airport. Breeze Airways announced in October that it will begin service to and from Vero Beach on Feb. 2. Though relatively new, Breeze Airways recently took the number two spot in Travel + Leisure magazine’s reader survey of the top 10 best domestic airlines. Breeze trailed only Hawaiian Airlines, a perennial winner of such surveys.
VERO BEACH, FL
visitindianrivercounty.com

New Restaurants in Indian River County – Part 3

I am always thrilled when new restaurants open in Indian River County. Mom and Pop and one-of-a-kind restaurants are vital for our economy and keep the money you spend dining out in our local community. With so many new places opening recently, I have decided to continue my series with a third installment. To catch up on the first two parts, which were published in April and May of 2022, CLICK HERE.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Motorcyclist Dies Following Crash with SUV in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - January 30, 2022: A motorcyclist died following a crash with an SUV Monday morning in Fort Pierce. The accident occurred at the intersection of Edwards Road and South U.S. Highway #1 during the morning rush hour. All lanes were closed at the intersection for a time while the crash was investigated.
FORT PIERCE, FL

