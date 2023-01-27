Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 Florida Craft Brew & WingfestKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside ParkKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
Related
Fashion Times Five
Leslie Bergstrom, Margaret Anne Evans, Kathie Pierce, Bonnie Pfiester, and Dr. Susan Perkins share their style secrets
Shear Joy at Beach Barber Shop
For Janine Pfarr and her crew, a warm welcome is as important as a good haircut
Cost to visit, fish at Juno Beach Pier going up
Visitors to the Juno Beach Pier will soon have to spend a little more cash to explore the popular site.
Tap42 Craft Kitchen + Bar Heads to Palm Beach Gardens
It’s the tenth location for Tap42
musicfestnews.com
MamaLinda Music Festival in Fort Pierce This Weekend
MamaLinda Music Festival in Fort Pierce This Weekend. MamaLinda Music Festival: Farm to Grass Music Series returns this weekend — February 2-6 — at Saint Lucie Farm Preserve in Fort Pierce, Florida, with another fine lineup of music and activities at the farm!. From the organizers:. Come experience...
wqcs.org
FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report through Friday February 3
Treasure Coast - Monday January 30, 2023: The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reports that Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS. MARTIN COUNTY. (Hobe Sound, Palm City, City of Stuart, Stuart,...
treasurecoast.com
Treasure Coast Counties
The story of the Treasure Coast began over 300 years ago when a fleet of 11 Spanish ships wrecked offshore between the St. Lucie River and Cape Canaveral. These ships were sent to collect new wealth from the American possessions of the Spanish Empire and bring it to Spain. On their way back, this treasure-carrying fleet was sunk by the winds of a hurricane, scattering gold, silver and jewels over the seafloor. To this day, these treasures can sometimes still be found washed up on the shores by lucky beachgoers, giving the region its well-deserved name. [Visit St. Lucie]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Vero Beach South, FL
A small-town charm, Vero Beach South is rich in nature and wildlife, which have drawn many tourists. It's a census-designated place in Florida and is part of the Vero Beach-Sebastian Metropolitan Statistical Area. It's part of Indian River County and had a population of 23,092 as of the 2010 census.
Taste of Little Italy Returns to the Treasure Coast
The festival brings performances by renowned Italian-American entertainers and authentic fare to Tradition Square next month The post Taste of Little Italy Returns to the Treasure Coast appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
sebastiandaily.com
JJ Manning’s, Pareidolia, Tiki Bar among best health inspections in Jan. 2023
JJ Mannings, Pareidolia Brewing Co., and the Tiki Bar & Grill are among businesses with the lowest number of violations for January 2023 in Sebastian, Florida. Almost all the restaurants in Sebastian received violations for no proof of required state-approved employee training. Every employee must be trained on correct food handling and hygiene practices.
hometownnewstc.com
Breeze Airways Vero Beach flights begin Feb. 2
VERO BEACH - Travelers are excited for the February return of commercial airline service at Vero Beach Regional Airport. Breeze Airways announced in October that it will begin service to and from Vero Beach on Feb. 2. Though relatively new, Breeze Airways recently took the number two spot in Travel + Leisure magazine’s reader survey of the top 10 best domestic airlines. Breeze trailed only Hawaiian Airlines, a perennial winner of such surveys.
Meet Quinn, the Jupiter Farms porcupine whose adorable 13-second video has gone viral
JUPITER FARMS — A 13-second video of a pint-sized porcupine chomping on a pineapple has provoked a worldwide internet splash. About the size of a mini Nerf football and with a nose like a velvet marshmallow, Quinn is a prehensile-tailed rodent that has lit up Instagram and TikTok. The video of the Jupiter...
visitindianrivercounty.com
New Restaurants in Indian River County – Part 3
I am always thrilled when new restaurants open in Indian River County. Mom and Pop and one-of-a-kind restaurants are vital for our economy and keep the money you spend dining out in our local community. With so many new places opening recently, I have decided to continue my series with a third installment. To catch up on the first two parts, which were published in April and May of 2022, CLICK HERE.
wmfe.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
disneyfoodblog.com
“We Don’t Have a Choice” — Update on Disney’s Reedy Creek Drama from the District’s Leaders
The future of Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District hangs in the air, and with the official date of dissolution drawing closer every day, many are wondering what exactly will happen with its special tax status. Disney has taken steps to secure parts of the district’s future after Florida...
wqcs.org
Motorcyclist Dies Following Crash with SUV in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce - January 30, 2022: A motorcyclist died following a crash with an SUV Monday morning in Fort Pierce. The accident occurred at the intersection of Edwards Road and South U.S. Highway #1 during the morning rush hour. All lanes were closed at the intersection for a time while the crash was investigated.
wqcs.org
FDOT: Public Meetings on the Proposed CR 510 Construction Project from 58th Avenue to east of SR 5/US 1
Indian River County - Sunday January 22, 2023: The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is hosting a public kick-off meeting for the Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study for a Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study for County Road (CR) 510 from 58th Avenue to east of State Road (SR) 5/US 1.
Man's body found off highway in Vero Beach
A man's body was found along State Road 60 in Vero Beach on Monday afternoon, the Indian River Sheriff's Office said.
WPBF News 25
'This has to stop': Vero Beach police chief reacts to death of Tyre Nichols
VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Tyre Nichols case in Tennessee is capturing the attention of community leaders in South Florida and the Treasure Coast. Nichols was pulled over during a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee, when a confrontation ensued. The 29-year-old man was dead three days later. Body cam...
Mother killed at MLK Day event in Fort Pierce laid to rest
Friends and family members gathered Saturday to honor the life of a Fort Pierce mother who was killed in a mass shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event earlier this month.
Comments / 1