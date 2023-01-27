Read full article on original website
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles launches ID. Buzz Augmented Reality experience
• Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles' all-electric ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo are now available to view virtually with Augmented Reality experience. •New and innovative tool allows customers to explore a life-size 3D model of the ID. Buzz range in all colourways. •Customers can access the tool from the comfort of...
DS Automobiles is demonstrating performance at the Rétromobile Show
• DS Automobiles is showing four models under the banner of performance during the 2023 Rétromobile Show in Paris. •On the L'Aventure DS stand, DS E-TENSE PERFORMANCE and DS 9 E-TENSE 4x4 360 join the SM PROTOTYPE (1973) and DS 21 INJECTION ÉLECTRONIQUE (1970) •Clubs devoted to the...
RM Sotheby's Amelia Island 2023 Lineup Adds Selections From The Terence E. Adderley Collection
Alfa Romeo, Rolls-Royce, and Packard Full Classics join an Indy 500 racer and two desirable post-war Ferrari sports cars, all selling on 4 March 2023. • A prestigious collection containing top marques from the pre-war era and choice post-war sports racers to be offered at Amelia Island, Florida, on 4 March 2023.
'No limits' for award-winning MG dealerships
• MG's Dealer Conference recognises outstanding achievements in 2022, as the brand gears up for its next phase of growth. • Eleven awards given to the best-performing dealerships – including 'Rising Star', 'MG4 Champion' and 'Most Improved Dealer of the Year'. • MG also gives thanks for a stellar...
Gooding & Company will Feature Trio of Historic Competition Powerhouses at Salon Rétromobile 2023
World renowned auction house and private brokerage firm Gooding & Company will be hosting its second ever display at this year's Salon Rétromobile in Paris. The trio of cars featured include the 1953 Ferrari 250 MM Spider Series II from the firm's upcoming Amelia Island Auctions, along with two private sale offerings: a 1927 Bugatti Type 35B Grand Prix and a 1961 Jaguar E-Type Series I 'Competition' Roadster.
ABT CUPRA team gears up for Rounds 2 and 3 of Formula E 2023 in Saudi Arabia this weekend
◾The ABT CUPRA team arrives in Diriyah, ready to build on the momentum of the team's debut race in Mexico City. ◾Nico Müller is joined by substitute driver Kelvin van der Linde as Robin Frijns recovers from a hand injury. The ABT CUPRA team will take on the latest...
Retromobile show 2023: PEUGEOT to display historic 4 series models alongside new 408
PEUGEOT will be showcasing six iconic models from its '4 series' line-up at the 2023 Retromobile exhibition in Paris, from the PEUGEOT 401 to the New PEUGEOT 408. Also on display will be a rare special edition of the PEUGEOT 205 GTI, as the 205 celebrates its 40th anniversary. In...
Suzuki Announces Growth Strategy for FY2030
Suzuki Motor Corporation announced its Growth Strategy for FY2030. With the motto to deliver 'value-packed products' by focusing on the customer, Suzuki will carry out its unique Growth Strategy for FY2030 by operating under the principle of manufacturing 'Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi (Smaller, Fewer, Lighter, Shorter, Beauty)', 'Lean Management' which emphasizes flexibility, agility, and the challenging spirit, and the 'Three Actuals' principle, which omits impracticality and focuses on the actual place, thing, and situation.
