conceptcarz.com

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles launches ID. Buzz Augmented Reality experience

• Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles' all-electric ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo are now available to view virtually with Augmented Reality experience. •New and innovative tool allows customers to explore a life-size 3D model of the ID. Buzz range in all colourways. •Customers can access the tool from the comfort of...
conceptcarz.com

DS Automobiles is demonstrating performance at the Rétromobile Show

• DS Automobiles is showing four models under the banner of performance during the 2023 Rétromobile Show in Paris. •On the L'Aventure DS stand, DS E-TENSE PERFORMANCE and DS 9 E-TENSE 4x4 360 join the SM PROTOTYPE (1973) and DS 21 INJECTION ÉLECTRONIQUE (1970) •Clubs devoted to the...
conceptcarz.com

'No limits' for award-winning MG dealerships

• MG's Dealer Conference recognises outstanding achievements in 2022, as the brand gears up for its next phase of growth. • Eleven awards given to the best-performing dealerships – including 'Rising Star', 'MG4 Champion' and 'Most Improved Dealer of the Year'. • MG also gives thanks for a stellar...
conceptcarz.com

Gooding & Company will Feature Trio of Historic Competition Powerhouses at Salon Rétromobile 2023

World renowned auction house and private brokerage firm Gooding & Company will be hosting its second ever display at this year's Salon Rétromobile in Paris. The trio of cars featured include the 1953 Ferrari 250 MM Spider Series II from the firm's upcoming Amelia Island Auctions, along with two private sale offerings: a 1927 Bugatti Type 35B Grand Prix and a 1961 Jaguar E-Type Series I 'Competition' Roadster.
conceptcarz.com

Suzuki Announces Growth Strategy for FY2030

Suzuki Motor Corporation announced its Growth Strategy for FY2030. With the motto to deliver 'value-packed products' by focusing on the customer, Suzuki will carry out its unique Growth Strategy for FY2030 by operating under the principle of manufacturing 'Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi (Smaller, Fewer, Lighter, Shorter, Beauty)', 'Lean Management' which emphasizes flexibility, agility, and the challenging spirit, and the 'Three Actuals' principle, which omits impracticality and focuses on the actual place, thing, and situation.

