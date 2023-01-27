Suzuki Motor Corporation announced its Growth Strategy for FY2030. With the motto to deliver 'value-packed products' by focusing on the customer, Suzuki will carry out its unique Growth Strategy for FY2030 by operating under the principle of manufacturing 'Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi (Smaller, Fewer, Lighter, Shorter, Beauty)', 'Lean Management' which emphasizes flexibility, agility, and the challenging spirit, and the 'Three Actuals' principle, which omits impracticality and focuses on the actual place, thing, and situation.

