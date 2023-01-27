ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2023 Cupra Tavascan XE

ABT CUPRA XE's 2023 season is on: new livery and Klara Andersson joins Nasser Al-Attiyah behind the wheel. • CÚPRA reinforces its commitment to electric racing as it confirms its participation in Extreme E 2023. •Rising star Klara Andersson joins the ABT CÚPRA XE team as a full-time member,...
Gooding & Company will Feature Trio of Historic Competition Powerhouses at Salon Rétromobile 2023

World renowned auction house and private brokerage firm Gooding & Company will be hosting its second ever display at this year's Salon Rétromobile in Paris. The trio of cars featured include the 1953 Ferrari 250 MM Spider Series II from the firm's upcoming Amelia Island Auctions, along with two private sale offerings: a 1927 Bugatti Type 35B Grand Prix and a 1961 Jaguar E-Type Series I 'Competition' Roadster.

