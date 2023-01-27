Read full article on original website
ABT CUPRA team gears up for Rounds 2 and 3 of Formula E 2023 in Saudi Arabia this weekend
◾The ABT CUPRA team arrives in Diriyah, ready to build on the momentum of the team's debut race in Mexico City. ◾Nico Müller is joined by substitute driver Kelvin van der Linde as Robin Frijns recovers from a hand injury. The ABT CUPRA team will take on the latest...
Aston Martin and Heart of Racing record historic first victory with one-two finish in the Rolex 24 at Daytona
• Aston Martin begins 110th anniversary year with one-two victory in North America's most famous endurance race – the Rolex 24 at Daytona. •First class win for British ultra-luxury brand since debut in 1964. •Vantage stars throughout race in GT classes of 61st Daytona 24 Hours. •Heart of Racing...
2023 Cupra Tavascan XE
ABT CUPRA XE's 2023 season is on: new livery and Klara Andersson joins Nasser Al-Attiyah behind the wheel. • CÚPRA reinforces its commitment to electric racing as it confirms its participation in Extreme E 2023. •Rising star Klara Andersson joins the ABT CÚPRA XE team as a full-time member,...
Gooding & Company will Feature Trio of Historic Competition Powerhouses at Salon Rétromobile 2023
World renowned auction house and private brokerage firm Gooding & Company will be hosting its second ever display at this year's Salon Rétromobile in Paris. The trio of cars featured include the 1953 Ferrari 250 MM Spider Series II from the firm's upcoming Amelia Island Auctions, along with two private sale offerings: a 1927 Bugatti Type 35B Grand Prix and a 1961 Jaguar E-Type Series I 'Competition' Roadster.
