World renowned auction house and private brokerage firm Gooding & Company will be hosting its second ever display at this year's Salon Rétromobile in Paris. The trio of cars featured include the 1953 Ferrari 250 MM Spider Series II from the firm's upcoming Amelia Island Auctions, along with two private sale offerings: a 1927 Bugatti Type 35B Grand Prix and a 1961 Jaguar E-Type Series I 'Competition' Roadster.

1 DAY AGO