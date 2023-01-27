ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Derek Holland Seeks Return to Bigs

By Matthew Postins
 4 days ago

The former Texas Rangers starter worked out for Major League scouts on Friday after spending 2022 in the minor leagues.

Former Texas Rangers pitcher Derek Holland worked out for MLB scouts on Friday in the same workout that featured another onetime teammate Cole Hamels .

The workout too place in Arlington, per the New York Post .

Holland didn’t pitch at the Major League level in 2022, though he was in both the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox organizations.

Combined he went 0-3 with a 5.77 ERA with 30 appearances, six of which were starts.

Holland, 35, hasn’t pitched at the Major League level since 2021 when he went 3-2 with a 5.07 ERA with the Detroit Tigers. He made 39 appearances with one start.

Holland has primarily been used as a reliever since 2019, when he split time between the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago Cubs.

He played two seasons for the Giants under current Rangers manager Bruce Bochy and compared Bochy to former Rangers manager Ron Washington during a radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan in October .

“(Bochy), to me, (is) very similar to Wash, who to me was the greatest manager I've had because of our relationship,” Holland said. “Those people have a good relationship with their players. (Bochy’s) going to be a player's coach. He's going to be in there interacting with them. He's gonna joke with them. He's gonna be right there. There’s no reason (the Rangers) shouldn't be as good as they should be, you know, potentially on paper. They should be a very good squad.”

Holland broke into the Majors in 2009 with Texas and spent eight years with the team, going 62-50 with a 4.35 ERA. In 2011 he led the American League in shutouts with four, as he went 16-5 and helped the Rangers to their second straight World Series appearance.

For his career, Holland is 82-83 with a 4.62 ERA.

