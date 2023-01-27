ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Convention Center expansion seeks to fill over $2B gap in economic benefit

By By Spencer Pauley | The Center Square
 4 days ago

(The Center Square) – The Seattle Convention Center expansion is complete, nearly doubling the city's convention-hosting capacity.

The Seattle Convention Center’s addition is called Summit and adds 573,770 square feet of event space including 62 meeting rooms and 248,450 square feet of exhibit space. In total, the expansion covers 1.5 million square feet.

Construction on the $2 billion convention center started in 2018 and was funded primarily from bond issuances by the convention center and through a lodging tax that amounts to $4 per night per room.

Five years prior to starting construction, the convention center could not compete for over 350 event proposals due to lack of dates and available space. This equates to more than $2.1 billion in potential economic benefit that was lost for the region, according to convention center staff.

Downtown Seattle has struggled to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The city ranks 56 out of 62 with a recovery rate of 44%, according to downtown recovery statistics from the University of Toronto.

Earlier this month, a string of companies announced they are shutting down their businesses in the downtown area. This includes Nike, Regal Cinemas and Amazon, which announced it is not renewing its lease on its occupancy of the West 8th Tower, which is a block away from the company’s headquarters.

“Our downtown corridor is undergoing a metamorphosis following unprecedented change and challenge. But this is also a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine this neighborhood,” Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement.

Director of Media Relations at the Downtown Seattle Association James Sido previously told The Center Square that the association is “thrilled to have the new Convention Center Summit building open,” because it could potentially bring more activity, visitors and foot traffic to the downtown area.

The convention center is anticipated to bring in an estimated $260 million per year in visitor spending, create 1,600 additional jobs and boost demand for Downtown Seattle businesses.

Total foot traffic in the downtown area was as high as 88% of an equivalent week in 2019 on Christmas day last year. That has since dropped to its latest rate of 72% at the start of January, according to data from the Downtown Seattle Association .

“I remain optimistic for downtown’s future,” Harrell added. “It is the economic engine of our city, and I believe we can make it a beacon of opportunity, prosperity, culture and community for our entire region.”

