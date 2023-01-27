5 of PureWow Readers' Favorite Winter Coats Are on Sale Right Now (Yes, Really)

For at least three months of the year, you probably wear your winter coat more than anything in your capsule wardrobe . That means you should really love it. So if your current jacket isn't sparking joy or, more importantly, keeping you warm and cozy , it's time to buy a new one. And it just so happens that tons of winter coats on sale at our favorite retailers as we speak.

We're talking styles for up to half-off at Nordstrom , Amazon , lululemon , Everlane , Bloomingdale's , and J.Crew (where you can use coupon code REFRESH to snag 30 percent off through January 30). Also, Public Lands has some impressive deals on Patagonia (up to 30 percent off through February 14). So let's just say these are some of the best discounts we've seen on winter coats in a while, which is why we couldn't help but round up five styles that PureWow readers adore.

From a Prana pick for $235 off to a Barbour jacket for $91 off, you'll be happy to rock any of these five styles until spring comes around.

The 46 Best Sales to Shop Now

Prana

Whether you're hiking, camping or walking your dog in the snow and rain, this jacket easily keeps you warm and toasty in temps as cold as 15°F, according to Prana reviewers. It's made of polyester and lined with nylon, but it's the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) certified insulation, water-repellent coating and taped seams that heat you up. The hood is also adjustable with a drawcord and the faux fur trim is removable. Even the hand pockets are lined with micro-fleece to keep hands from going numb.

Size range: XS to XL

L.L.Bean

This lightweight jacket can still provide warmth, thanks to an 850-fill-power goose down and a Pertex Quantum nylon shell. It's slightly fitted, hits at mid-thigh and is super packable (you can stow it in its own pocket). L.L.Bean shoppers also love how easy it is to transition between seasons. One writes, "I love this coat. It layers nicely over a sweater when needed and has been my go-to coat for calm days with temperatures down to the 20s."

Size range: XS to XL

Public Lands

Described as "flattering, roomy and functional," this water-repellent nylon pick may be hard to beat, especially since it has 600-fill power-down insulation for optimal warmth. Take it from this happy customer: "I am obsessed with this jacket. It is flattering but not too fitted, and there is enough room for layering, and I love the removable [and adjustable] hood. I took this parka on a trip to Colorado, and it kept me warm for hours on end outside."

Size range: XS to XL

lululemon

With a cinchable waist and hem, you can easily customize the shape of this nylon, polyester and Lycra elastane coat. The filling is comprised of 80 percent white goose down and 20 percent goose feathers, so you can bet it's suitable for temperatures as low as 10°F. (Though one lululemon reviewer says it even kept her warm in negative-degree weather.) You should also know that it's machine-washable, water-repellant and windproof. Plus, the hood is removable, and the zippered hand pockets have a hidden phone sleeve.

Size range: o to 14

Nordstrom

While this machine-washable polyester jacket is lightweight, it will keep you warm, especially with layers underneath (try a sweater or hoodie). You can also cinch the waist with the belt for a slim fit, and the pockets are deep to secure small items like your keys and phone.

Size range: 4 to 16

The 14 Best Winter Jackets for Extreme Cold, So You Won’t Be Left Shivering

Want to know which buzzy products are *really* worth buying? Sign up for our shopping newsletter to uncover our favorite finds.