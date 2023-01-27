ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

5 of PureWow Readers' Favorite Winter Coats Are on Sale Right Now (Yes, Really)

By Destinee Scott
PureWow
 4 days ago

For at least three months of the year, you probably wear your winter coat more than anything in your capsule wardrobe . That means you should really love it. So if your current jacket isn't sparking joy or, more importantly, keeping you warm and cozy , it's time to buy a new one. And it just so happens that tons of winter coats on sale at our favorite retailers as we speak.

We're talking styles for up to half-off at Nordstrom , Amazon , lululemon , Everlane , Bloomingdale's , and J.Crew (where you can use coupon code REFRESH to snag 30 percent off through January 30). Also, Public Lands has some impressive deals on Patagonia (up to 30 percent off through February 14). So let's just say these are some of the best discounts we've seen on winter coats in a while, which is why we couldn't help but round up five styles that PureWow readers adore.

From a Prana pick for $235 off to a Barbour jacket for $91 off, you'll be happy to rock any of these five styles until spring comes around.

1. Prana Betania Jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00pMOX_0kTugFah00

Prana

Whether you're hiking, camping or walking your dog in the snow and rain, this jacket easily keeps you warm and toasty in temps as cold as 15°F, according to Prana reviewers. It's made of polyester and lined with nylon, but it's the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) certified insulation, water-repellent coating and taped seams that heat you up. The hood is also adjustable with a drawcord and the faux fur trim is removable. Even the hand pockets are lined with micro-fleece to keep hands from going numb.

Buy IT ( $470 ; $235)

Size range: XS to XL

2. L.L.Bean Ultralight 850 Down Coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I93tg_0kTugFah00

L.L.Bean

This lightweight jacket can still provide warmth, thanks to an 850-fill-power goose down and a Pertex Quantum nylon shell. It's slightly fitted, hits at mid-thigh and is super packable (you can stow it in its own pocket). L.L.Bean shoppers also love how easy it is to transition between seasons. One writes, "I love this coat. It layers nicely over a sweater when needed and has been my go-to coat for calm days with temperatures down to the 20s."

Buy IT ( $259 ; $189)

Size range: XS to XL

3. Patagonia Downdrift Parka

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q8CvC_0kTugFah00

Public Lands

Described as "flattering, roomy and functional," this water-repellent nylon pick may be hard to beat, especially since it has 600-fill power-down insulation for optimal warmth. Take it from this happy customer: "I am obsessed with this jacket. It is flattering but not too fitted, and there is enough room for layering, and I love the removable [and adjustable] hood. I took this parka on a trip to Colorado, and it kept me warm for hours on end outside."

Buy IT ( $399 ; $239)

Size range: XS to XL

4. lululemon Wunder Puff Jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q92EM_0kTugFah00

lululemon

With a cinchable waist and hem, you can easily customize the shape of this nylon, polyester and Lycra elastane coat. The filling is comprised of 80 percent white goose down and 20 percent goose feathers, so you can bet it's suitable for temperatures as low as 10°F. (Though one lululemon reviewer says it even kept her warm in negative-degree weather.) You should also know that it's machine-washable, water-repellant and windproof. Plus, the hood is removable, and the zippered hand pockets have a hidden phone sleeve.

Buy IT ( $298 ; $199)

Size range: o to 14

5. Barbour Cordelia Jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hh9Im_0kTugFah00

Nordstrom

While this machine-washable polyester jacket is lightweight, it will keep you warm, especially with layers underneath (try a sweater or hoodie). You can also cinch the waist with the belt for a slim fit, and the pockets are deep to secure small items like your keys and phone.

Buy IT ( $365 ; $274)

Size range: 4 to 16

PureWow

