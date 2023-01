LONG BEACH, Calif. – After turning in a solid fall season, the Long Beach State Men's Golf team is heading into the spring season with a new Head Coach in Rob Murray, who took over the program in November. The Beach look to continue to build on their fall success at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate which takes place on Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Tucson Country Club.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO