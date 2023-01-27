Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
2023 Kansas Birding Contest opens as 2022 winners announced
PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - As January ends, the 2023 Kansas Birding Contest is well underway and the winners from the 2022 contest have been announced. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Monday, Jan. 30, that the 2023 Kansas Birding Big Year Contest is officially underway. Participation is simple - record the number of unique bird species seen in Kansas between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023, and submit findings. Winners are chosen annually.
KHP announces Condensed Academy for current Kansas LEOs
The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced its upcoming Condensed Academy, Class No. 67, which is open for applications from full-time certified Kansas law enforcement officers interested in becoming Kansas Highway Patrol troopers. Held at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina, Class No. 67 will begin on Sept. 19,...
gardnernews.com
BAK coming back to Kansas
Registration for the 49th Biking Across Kansas, the annual celebration of all things cycling and the Sunflower State, opens Sunday, Jan. 29, which is, fittingly, Kansas Day. The riders will pedal the highways and byways June 10-17. The full route from Colorado to Missouri covers 542 miles in the span...
WIBW
Kansas offers $1,000 to help students recover from COVID-19 pandemic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A single-time $1,000 stipend for educational materials for eligible Kansas students has been made available in response to learning deficits from the COVID-19 pandemic. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31, that as students continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has...
K-State researchers embark on study to preserve prairie health
MANHATTAN – Kansas State University researchers have launched a study to improve the effectiveness of controls on woody plants, an effort they say will help to preserve the health of native grasslands in Kansas. Carol Baldwin, a range specialist in K-State’s Agriculture, Natural Resources and Community Vitality unit, said...
Kansas Public Radio
The History of Home on the Range, Official State Song of Kansas
KPR Kansas Day – Home on the Range cabin. In the fall of 1872, so the story goes, Dr. Brewster Higley stepped outside of his cabin in Smith County, Kansas, sat down on the banks of nearby Beaver Creek, and wrote a poem to express his love for the land he now called home:
Officials: Kan. restaurant industry still struggling for comeback
TOPEKA — The restaurant industry statewide has been plagued by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and workforce shortages, with new issues making it difficult for restaurant owners to bounce back, officials have said. During a Tuesday House Commerce, Labor and Economic Development Committee hearing, Kevin Timmons, restaurant owner and...
Happy birthday, Kansas! Here are five ways to celebrate the Sunflower State
Kansas turns 162 years old today.
Do you know these Kansas symbols?
January 29 is Kansas Day. Do you know these Kansas Symbols?
Kansas Day activities reveal a Bleeding Kansas History
TOPEKA (KSNT) – On January 29, 1861, Kansas was admitted to the Union as a free state. It was the 34th state to join the Union. “Well it’s Kansas Day. I’m not sure any other state has a day where people all around the state know that is when their state entered the union. I’ve […]
WIBW
Motorcycle riders make plans to gather at Kansas Statehouse
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area motorcyclists are gathing at the Statehouse this week to talk to lawmakers about their concerns. The Bikers Under the Dome lobbying day is planned for January 31. Tammy and Tony Railsback and Jimbo Iverson with ABATE Kansas appeared on Eye on NE Kansas to discuss...
adastraradio.com
Popular Walk Kansas Program Gears Up for 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Two-thirds of chronic diseases – diabetes, heart disease, arthritis and others — can be prevented by lifestyle changes. So, each year about this time, Sharolyn Jackson gets pretty excited about a program that rallies thousands of Kansans and their friends to have a little fun and improve their mental and physical health.
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas
When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
'School choice' is culture-war focus for Kansas lawmakers
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republican legislators in Kansas are focusing on helping conservative parents remove their children from public schools over what's taught about gender and sexuality rather than pursuing a version of what critics call Florida's “Don't Say Gay” law. A proposal to allow parents...
Kansas considers tightening criminal penalties for kids
TOPEKA, Kansas — Christina Smith says her son has threatened to kill her. Smith was recovering from knee surgery when her child threw her against a wall because he didn’t want to go back to a psychiatric ward. She tried to call 911, but her son took her phone. Police have been to her house before, yet Smith said they didn’t do anything meaningful.
Support emerges for naming Kansas foster care bill of rights for late Rep. Gail Finney
Coalition backs naming foster care bill of rights to honor late Rep. Gail Finney, while lawmaker quizzes agency secretary on new child welfare contracts. The post Support emerges for naming Kansas foster care bill of rights for late Rep. Gail Finney appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Emergency license suspension issued for Fort Scott day care
FORT SCOTT, Kan. - Kansas officials issue an Emergency Order of Suspension against a Fort Scott day care.
KWCH.com
Bitter cold and dangerous wind chills through Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dangerous wind chills will continue through midday across northern and parts of western Kansas. Wind chills (feels like temperatures) of 15-20 below zero were common early this morning across NW-Kansas and a wind chill advisory remains in effect until 10 AM CST for most of northern and western Kansas. The cold air will continue to grip Kansas through the start of the week with dangerous wind chills again tonight into Monday morning.
KKK in Kansas topic of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship program
The KKK in Kansas will be the topic of a presentation Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Salina. The presentation by Tom Fleming is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 901 Beatrice, and is open to the public. Time is allowed for discussion, questions, and response at the end of the service. Masking and vaccinations are encouraged, but not required.
Analysis: Kansas Chamber’s flat tax proposal costs $1.5B
TOPEKA — Assessments by the Kansas budget director and an independent tax policy institute Monday showed the flat tax proposal by the Kansas Chamber would reduce the state budget by $1.5 billion per year and primarily benefit the state’s most affluent wage earners. The Kansas Chamber, which wields...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 1