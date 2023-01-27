ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

WIBW

2023 Kansas Birding Contest opens as 2022 winners announced

PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - As January ends, the 2023 Kansas Birding Contest is well underway and the winners from the 2022 contest have been announced. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Monday, Jan. 30, that the 2023 Kansas Birding Big Year Contest is officially underway. Participation is simple - record the number of unique bird species seen in Kansas between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023, and submit findings. Winners are chosen annually.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

KHP announces Condensed Academy for current Kansas LEOs

The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced its upcoming Condensed Academy, Class No. 67, which is open for applications from full-time certified Kansas law enforcement officers interested in becoming Kansas Highway Patrol troopers. Held at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina, Class No. 67 will begin on Sept. 19,...
SALINA, KS
gardnernews.com

BAK coming back to Kansas

Registration for the 49th Biking Across Kansas, the annual celebration of all things cycling and the Sunflower State, opens Sunday, Jan. 29, which is, fittingly, Kansas Day. The riders will pedal the highways and byways June 10-17. The full route from Colorado to Missouri covers 542 miles in the span...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas offers $1,000 to help students recover from COVID-19 pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A single-time $1,000 stipend for educational materials for eligible Kansas students has been made available in response to learning deficits from the COVID-19 pandemic. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31, that as students continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

K-State researchers embark on study to preserve prairie health

MANHATTAN – Kansas State University researchers have launched a study to improve the effectiveness of controls on woody plants, an effort they say will help to preserve the health of native grasslands in Kansas. Carol Baldwin, a range specialist in K-State’s Agriculture, Natural Resources and Community Vitality unit, said...
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas Public Radio

The History of Home on the Range, Official State Song of Kansas

KPR Kansas Day – Home on the Range cabin. In the fall of 1872, so the story goes, Dr. Brewster Higley stepped outside of his cabin in Smith County, Kansas, sat down on the banks of nearby Beaver Creek, and wrote a poem to express his love for the land he now called home:
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Officials: Kan. restaurant industry still struggling for comeback

TOPEKA — The restaurant industry statewide has been plagued by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and workforce shortages, with new issues making it difficult for restaurant owners to bounce back, officials have said. During a Tuesday House Commerce, Labor and Economic Development Committee hearing, Kevin Timmons, restaurant owner and...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas Day activities reveal a Bleeding Kansas History

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On January 29, 1861, Kansas was admitted to the Union as a free state. It was the 34th state to join the Union. “Well it’s Kansas Day. I’m not sure any other state has a day where people all around the state know that is when their state entered the union. I’ve […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Motorcycle riders make plans to gather at Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area motorcyclists are gathing at the Statehouse this week to talk to lawmakers about their concerns. The Bikers Under the Dome lobbying day is planned for January 31. Tammy and Tony Railsback and Jimbo Iverson with ABATE Kansas appeared on Eye on NE Kansas to discuss...
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Popular Walk Kansas Program Gears Up for 2023

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Two-thirds of chronic diseases – diabetes, heart disease, arthritis and others — can be prevented by lifestyle changes. So, each year about this time, Sharolyn Jackson gets pretty excited about a program that rallies thousands of Kansans and their friends to have a little fun and improve their mental and physical health.
KANSAS STATE
Travel Maven

7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas

When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

'School choice' is culture-war focus for Kansas lawmakers

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republican legislators in Kansas are focusing on helping conservative parents remove their children from public schools over what's taught about gender and sexuality rather than pursuing a version of what critics call Florida's “Don't Say Gay” law. A proposal to allow parents...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kansas considers tightening criminal penalties for kids

TOPEKA, Kansas — Christina Smith says her son has threatened to kill her. Smith was recovering from knee surgery when her child threw her against a wall because he didn’t want to go back to a psychiatric ward. She tried to call 911, but her son took her phone. Police have been to her house before, yet Smith said they didn’t do anything meaningful.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Bitter cold and dangerous wind chills through Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dangerous wind chills will continue through midday across northern and parts of western Kansas. Wind chills (feels like temperatures) of 15-20 below zero were common early this morning across NW-Kansas and a wind chill advisory remains in effect until 10 AM CST for most of northern and western Kansas. The cold air will continue to grip Kansas through the start of the week with dangerous wind chills again tonight into Monday morning.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

KKK in Kansas topic of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship program

The KKK in Kansas will be the topic of a presentation Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Salina. The presentation by Tom Fleming is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 901 Beatrice, and is open to the public. Time is allowed for discussion, questions, and response at the end of the service. Masking and vaccinations are encouraged, but not required.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Analysis: Kansas Chamber’s flat tax proposal costs $1.5B

TOPEKA — Assessments by the Kansas budget director and an independent tax policy institute Monday showed the flat tax proposal by the Kansas Chamber would reduce the state budget by $1.5 billion per year and primarily benefit the state’s most affluent wage earners. The Kansas Chamber, which wields...
KANSAS STATE
