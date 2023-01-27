TUCSON, Ariz. – The first two rounds of the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate were set to be completed on day one, until round two was paused due to darkness. At the time the second round was called, Long Beach State sat in fifth place at 12-under par, while freshman Jack Cantlay is tied for first on the leaderboard with 10-under par through 30 holes.

