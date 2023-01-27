ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Cantlay is Tied for First as the Second Round is Suspended Due to Darkness at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate

TUCSON, Ariz. – The first two rounds of the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate were set to be completed on day one, until round two was paused due to darkness. At the time the second round was called, Long Beach State sat in fifth place at 12-under par, while freshman Jack Cantlay is tied for first on the leaderboard with 10-under par through 30 holes.
The Rob Murray Era of Long Beach State Men’s Golf Begins at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate

LONG BEACH, Calif. – After turning in a solid fall season, the Long Beach State Men's Golf team is heading into the spring season with a new Head Coach in Rob Murray, who took over the program in November. The Beach look to continue to build on their fall success at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate which takes place on Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Tucson Country Club.
Men’s Basketball Outlasts UC Davis To Run Winning Streak To Four

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Marcus Tsohonis scored seven of Long Beach State's final nine points and made the assist on the final basket as the Beach held off UC Davis 75-72 in a game that was tight throughout. With the win, Long Beach State extended their winning streak to four games.
Beach Women’s Basketball Dominates UC Davis, 66-45

DAVIS, Calif. – The Long Beach State Women's Basketball team got off to a hot start and never looked back as the Beach defeated UC Davis, 66-45, on Saturday afternoon on the road. The victory marks the sixth-straight for the Beach. LBSU (13-7, 7-2 Big West) shot 43.4 percent...
Fick Sets School Record on Day Two of UW Invitational

SEATTLE, Wash. – The Long Beach State distance duo of Ryley Fick and Anitha Graves wrapped up the short weekend at the UW Invitational on Saturday. Both had outstanding performances headlined by Fick setting a new school record in the women's mile. The senior posted a time of 4:46.32...
