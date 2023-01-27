City Council begins talks to make board more representative of diverse community, stipend increase among proposed changes

Read full article on original website
Colchester Sun
Essex Junction City Council works to push back Annual Meeting which currently falls on Passover
ESSEX JUNCTION — At the last annual meeting, Essex Junction residents voted to hold the 2023 Annual Meeting on April 5 – the first night of Passover. After some City residents voiced concern about the selected date, which those practicing Passover would not be able to attend, the city council is working to change the meeting date.
After splitting from Essex Junction, Essex town residents face a proposed 22% property tax hike
A median homeowner in the town of Essex could expect a $340 increase in their property tax bill next fiscal year, according to Daniel Roy, the town’s financial director. Read the story on VTDigger here: After splitting from Essex Junction, Essex town residents face a proposed 22% property tax hike.
Colchester Sun
Essex CHIPS hosting career readiness workshop from Northland Jobs Corps Center
ESSEX JUNCTION – Essex CHIPS will be hosting Northland Jobs Corps Center of Vergennes for an informational session 5:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 9. “We have invited Job Corps to the Teen Center to give our students and their caregivers some options that are broader than college track post high school. I read in the news often and know from my own experience hiring contractors that they are very much in high demand in Vermont,” Essex CHIPS executive director Christina Corodimas told the Reporter.
newportdispatch.com
Beth Barnes, candidate for Newport Mayor shares her vision
I am a proud candidate for the office of Mayor. I have been a homeowner on the west side of Newport and now on the east side, and I value both neighborhoods. Like Newport they have charm, diversity and walkability. It’s true that I’ve never been a mayor so I know little about the procedural requirements, but I can learn. I bring enthusiasm and a genuine love and appreciation for this beautiful place we call home.
Burlington Police Chief in Spotlight After Revelation of Private Patrols
Burlington city councilors of all political leanings are questioning the leadership of acting Police Chief Jon Murad after he allowed off-duty officers to moonlight as private security at the River Watch condo complex amid a department staffing crisis. Murad didn’t sign the contract — a lieutenant did — but Mayor...
WCAX
Gov. appoints Westfield woman to serve as Orleans County state’s attorney
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Orleans County has a new state’s attorney. Governor Phil Scott Monday appointed Orleans County Deputy State’s Attorney Farzana Leyva to fill the vacancy created after he appointed Jennifer Barrett last September to the Vermont Superior Court. According to the governor’s office, Leyva graduated from...
high-profile.com
BETA Technologies Underway on 355,000sf Manufacturing Facility
South Burlington, VT – PC Construction announced that work is underway on a 355,000sf manufacturing facility for BETA Technologies, located on a 40-acre brownfield redevelopment on the south side of Burlington International Airport (BTV). Known as the South 40 Campus, the facility will be an environmentally sustainable state-of-the-art campus...
VTDigger
Clemmons Family Farm releases free arts-integrated African-American history curriculum and a state-wide music video storyboard contest in honor of Black History Month
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 30, 2023; Charlotte, Vermont – Clemmons Family Farm is releasing “Two Bessies on Two Wheels”- an African-American history curriculum package for grades K-5 in honor of Black History Month. The curriculum package, which is available online as part of the Vermont nonprofit organization’s Windows To A Multicultural WorldTM K-12 program, features two women who were pioneers in airplane and motorcycle travel: Bessie Coleman, the first African-American and Native American to obtain a pilot’s license, and Bessie Stringfield, the first African-American woman to ride a motorcycle across the United States. Both women broke through significant barriers of gender and race discrimination to pursue their joy of freedom, travel, and adventure. The online arts-integrated curriculum includes lesson plans and curated resources from trusted sources for teachers and parents of students in grades K-5. There are also downloadable worksheets, coloring pages, and art projects that enrich students’ learning as they create collages, songs, and poems about the two African-American women pioneers in travel.
WCAX
Vt. business leaders brace for hoped economic ‘soft landing’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont business leaders are keeping a close eye on the economy in the coming year. The Vermont Economic Conference Monday brought trade groups, business leaders, and state officials to the University of Vermont to get a sense of the challenges facing the local and global economy, and to network.
high-profile.com
DEW Construction Underway on Vermont State Police Complex
Williston, VT – DEW Construction announced that work is currently underway on a field station for the Vermont State Police, located on a forested 51-acre parcel off St. George Road in Williston. The project will include a 22,561sf public safety building and an 11,022sf climate-controlled garage. The main building...
WCAX
Rhode Island shelter finds home for wolf-hybrid in Vermont
SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A wolf-hybrid dog is settling into his new home in Vermont -- which isn’t out of the ordinary. What makes Zeus special is how he wound up in the Green Mountain State. “You’re a good boy,” said Ron Monroe, Zeus’ new owner. It’s only been...
VTDigger
Will Vermont prioritize youth incarceration over child development?
On Jan. 11, the Vermont Department for Children and Families presented its budget to the House Appropriations Committee. Its proposal would redirect $4.6 million that has been earmarked for “child development” to a fund that will be used to pay for building a temporary, architecturally secure structure to house adjudicated youth.
Burlington Landmark Henry’s Diner For Sale
The past several years have brought major changes to Burlington's downtown breakfast scene, including the move of Mirabelles Café to South Burlington after almost 30 years and the closure of Penny Cluse Café just shy of its quarter-century anniversary. But the longevity of those two landmarks pales in comparison with that of Henry's Diner, which opened in 1925 at 155 Bank Street and is currently on the market for $275,000, according to a V/T Commercial real estate listing.
VTDigger
Burlington police civilian oversight is unnecessary
So the liberal city councilors of Burlington and their radical acolytes want to create a civilian oversight board to investigate and hand down discipline on police officers. What an idiotic idea. There is no other word for it. First, this “kangaroo board” would be seeded with people who have no...
mychamplainvalley.com
Plattsburgh company awarded retail cannabis license
A Plattsburgh company has been awarded a provisional license to sell recreational marijuana under an initiative aimed at people with prior marijuana-related convictions. Doug Butdorf, chairman of North Country Roots, said the the goal is to open the dispensary on April 20, but he first has to find a location that meets the state’s requirements.
WCAX
Winooski fire damages three buildings
Vermont legislators to fight for increased pay and benefits
WCAX
Expanding access to safe storage sites
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a renewed emphasis on a firearms storage program in Vermont. “This is a program that keeps people safe, and makes sure that guns are stored safely,” said Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark,. The Firearms Storage Program is used when an individual is ordered...
Maine firm takes over ValleyNet operations
Biddeford Internet Corp., also known as GWI, has been transferred ValleyNet’s operating agreement to manage ECFiber, assuming responsibility for ValleyNet’s obligations and 27 employees based at its Royalton offices, the parties announced. Read the story on VTDigger here: Maine firm takes over ValleyNet operations.
Vermont lawmakers take up landmark abortion ‘shield law,’ but protections could only go so far
This week’s hearings mark the Legislature’s first major deliberations over abortion-related policy since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned landmark Roe v. Wade case precedent last summer, eliminating the federal right to an abortion. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont lawmakers take up landmark abortion ‘shield law,’ but protections could only go so far.
