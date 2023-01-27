ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Look at Purdue Basketball's Remaining 2022-23 Big Ten Conference Schedule

By D.J. Fezler
 4 days ago

At the halfway point in Big Ten play, Purdue basketball is 20-1 overall and sits atop the conference with a 9-1 mark in league play. Here's a look at the remaining regular-season schedule for the Boilermakers after the best start in program history.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball is now halfway through its Big Ten schedule, boasting a 20-1 overall record and a league-leading 9-1 mark in conference play.

The Boilermakers haven't slowed down since suffering a one-point loss to Rutgers back on Jan. 2 at Mackey Arena, winning seven consecutive games including five on the road.

So far in 2022-23, Purdue is 7-0 on the road and has won six games against Big Ten competition away from West Lafayette. The team will play at home for six of its final 10 games in the regular season.

Here's a breakdown of what's ahead for Purdue the rest of the way, which includes two matchups against hated in-state rival Indiana:

Remaining January games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N5TQN_0kTudAHh00
Purdue's Fletcher Loyer, left, makes a 3-pointer as Michigan State's Jaden Akins defends during the second half on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jan. 29 (Sunday): Purdue vs. Michigan State

Purdue tips off in a rematch against Michigan state after taking down the Spartans 64-63 on Jan. 16 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. Junior center Zach Edey set a career-high with 32 points in the first meeting, including the game-winning basket to escape with a win on the road.

The Boilermakers have won five straight in the series at Mackey Arena dating back to 2016. The meeting between the two teams is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS.

February games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ArfmU_0kTudAHh00
Jan 5, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard David Jenkins Jr. (14) drives past Ohio State Buckeyes guard Isaac Likekele (13) during the first half at Value City Arena.

© Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Feb. 1 (Wednesday): Purdue vs. Penn State

In its first meeting with Penn State this season, Purdue earned a 76-63 win on Jan. 8 at the Palestra in Philadelphia. What was originally tabbed as a neutral-court battle was later reflected as a home game for the Nittany Lions in the NET rankings, giving the Boilermakers a Quadrant 1 victory.

They meet inside Mackey Arena at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the Big Ten Network will broadcast the fourth coaching matchup between Matt Painter and former Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry, who's in his second season at the helm for Penn State.

Feb. 4 (Saturday): Purdue at Indiana

The first of two meetings between bitter rivals Purdue and Indiana comes on the road at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., kicking off the first of six games in the month of February for the Boilermakers.

The two teams split their matchups a season ago, with the Hoosiers snapping a nine-game losing streak in the all-time series with a three-point win on their home court. But Purdue got the last laugh by taking down Indiana 69-67 at Mackey Arena later in the year.

The game will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2 and is set to tip off at 4 p.m. ET.

Feb. 9 (Thursday): Purdue vs. Iowa

Purdue's lone matchup with Iowa this year takes place at Mackey Arena and will tipoff at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Boilermakers won a pair of matchups against the Hawkeyes during the 2021-22 regular season but lost their third meeting 75-66 during the Big Ten Tournament Championship game in Indianapolis.

Feb. 12 (Sunday): Purdue at Northwestern

A matchup with Northwestern marks the first of back-to-back road games for Purdue in February, where the team will travel to Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill. for the only meeting of the season for the two teams.

The Boilermakers have won 11 straight games against the Wildcats since 2015, which includes five wins away from Mackey Arena. That contest will start at 2 p.m. ET and be aired live on the Big Ten Network.

Feb. 16 (Thursday): Purdue at Maryland

Purdue played host to Maryland on Jan. 22 at Mackey Arena and led by as many as 16 points in the first half, taking a 35-21 advantage into the locker room at halftime. However, the cushion shrunk after the break before the Boilermakers managed to hold off the Terrapins for a narrow three-point win.

When Purdue travels to the Xfinity Center in College Park, Md., Maryland will surely bring its best effort once again to bring down Purdue on its home court. The second meeting of the season between the two teams is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.

Feb. 19 (Sunday): Purdue vs. Ohio State

After suffering its first loss of the season, Purdue went on the road in four out of five contests and kickstarted its current seven-game win streak with a 71-69 victory over Ohio State at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer scored all 11 points of the matchup in the second half, including a game-winning 3-pointer. The Buckeyes will look to split the series this season when they play the Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Feb. 25 (Saturday): Purdue vs. Indiana

Purdue and Indiana square off in their second meeting of the 2022-23 season at Mackey Arena at the end of February. The Boilermakers own a seven-game win streak against the Hoosiers in West Lafayette. That game will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on FOX.

March games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00TcF0_0kTudAHh00
Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl (5) drives past Purdue center Zach Edey (15) along the baseline during the second half of their game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Purdue 70-67 to win the Big Ten Championship.

© MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

March 2 (Thursday): Purdue at Wisconsin

The last time Purdue travels to Wisconsin, the team fell in a 70-67 defeat that awarded the Badgers a share of the 2021-22 Big Ten regular-season title. Halfway through conference play, the Boilermakers are poised to claim a league championship after falling short a year ago.

Purdue tips off inside the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., for a late-night contest beginning at 9 p.m. ET on the second day of March. The matchup will be aired live on FS1.

March 5 (Sunday): Purdue vs. Illinois

Purdue returns home for the regular-season finale against Illinois at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers won back-to-back games against the Fighting Illini during the 2021-22 season after losing their previous three matchups in the all-time series.

The two teams are scheduled to play at 12:30 p.m. ET, and the game will be live on FOX. Following the conclusion of the regular season, the Big Ten Tournament is set to take place March 8-12 at the United Center in Chicago.

